This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensGilbert, AZ
Visiting Phoenix To Watch Michigan Play? Stop By These Michigan Sports BarsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Ski Lodge Now Open in ScottsdaleGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Eye on Valley Business: MoodConnectSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII ticketsThe HD PostGlendale, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona commit Jamari Phillips transfers to Phoenix-area prep school for senior season
Phoenix’s proliferation of prep schools has greatly benefitted Arizona over the years, and now a future Wildcat is heading there to finish his high school career. Jamari Phillips, a 4-star shooting guard from California, is transferring from Modesto Christian to AZ Compass Prep in Chandler for the 2023 season.
DB DJ Taylor headed to transfer portal after three seasons at ASU
Junior defensive back DJ Taylor, who served as Arizona State's primary kick and punt return man two of the last three seasons, announced Wednesday that he is entering the transfer portal with two remaining seasons of eligibility. Taylor, a former three-star prospect and the No. 42 ranked cornerback recruit in...
Brian Ward: report off base, he loves WSU and heads to ASU for one reason
BRIAN WARD TELLS Cougfan.com he didn't receive a $300,000 raise from Arizona State and he didn't leave Washington State for Tempe because he wanted more autonomy as a defensive coordinator, nor sought to be paired with an offensive-minded head coach. The WSU-turned-Arizona State DC reached out to CF.C to throw cold water on a report this week from Pac-12 columnist John Canzano that stated those reasons helping fuel the decision to leave for ASU.
ASU seeks patches before facing offensive juggernaut Arizona
Count perimeter play as the X-factor between the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils when they converge Saturday in Tempe with a combined 23-3 record. Because what each of the rivals has excelled at early on this season happens in the paint. Arizona State has one of...
Five takeaways: Sun Devil hockey season under microscope
At the halfway point of perhaps its most important season to date, Arizona State hockey is in a position to make some noise down the stretch after tantalizing with some of its biggest wins ever. There is still plenty of work to do, though. The Sun Devils are 9-10 —...
Family tradition: ASU tight ends coach Jason Mohns follows father’s footsteps as assistant
The Arizona State football program headed in a new direction under the leadership of head coach Kenny Dillingham. Since his appointment on Nov. 27, the Valley native and graduate of both Chaparral High School in Scottsdale and ASU has made it paramount that this iteration of Sun Devil football will feature a heavy dose of local flavor.
kjzz.org
Arizona to see influx of out-of-town visitors for college bowl game lineup
Arizona will see an influx of travelers this week when college football teams square off in the Valley and in Tucson for bowl games. The action begins Tuesday when Wisconsin and Oklahoma State meet in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix. The most high-profile game takes...
Visiting Phoenix To Watch Michigan Play? Stop By These Michigan Sports Bars
Michigan football fans will be taking over Phoenix.Photo byAditi BhanushalionUnsplash. Metro Phoenix is already a haven for Midwestern snowbirds looking to escape the snow and cold weather. Walk around just about any corner and you’re bound to bump into someone from Iowa or Wisconsin. However, in the coming days, there’s going to be an impressive influx of visitors from the Great Lakes States of Michigan. With the undefeated Michigan Wolverines playing in the College Football Playoffs' (CFP) Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, there’s going to be a greater surge of Michiganders than ever before. If you are one of the visitors coming in for the game and don’t have tickets (they are costing a pretty penny), or if you just want to get out and watch the game with fans decked out in maize and blue, there are a handful of “Michigan Bars” to stop by this coming New Year’s Eve.
pokesreport.com
Things Have Deteriorated, Media and Fans Are Better Loyal, True, and Classy
PHOENIX, Ariz. – You don’t have to like the result of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Things have changed in a calendar year. In a few days it will be the year anniversary of Oklahoma State pulling off the thrilling comeback to beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl and finish as a top 10 team with a 12-2 record. Tuesday night Oklahoma State at least kept pushing and even lucked out with a fourth quarter touchdown and added a field goal to get back in a game that looked long gone before losing to Wisconsin 24-17. Sitting in the postgame press conference between two of his players in Jason Taylor II and Brennan Presley, Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy did not deserve this.
Chandler, December 28 High School 🏀 Game Notice
AZFamily
Grass from Guaranteed Rate Bowl will be donated to Glendale park
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -The College football bowl season comes to the Valley this week! The Fiesta Bowl hosts the playoff semi-final between Michigan and T-C-U Saturday afternoon in Glendale. On Tuesday night, Oklahoma State will take on Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. About 80,000 square...
Rio Verde Foothills residents running out of time to find water before cutoff
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — In about 72 hours, the standpipe that supplies about 500 homes in Rio Verde Foothills, north of Scottsdale, will be cut off and there is one last Hail Mary attempt to prevent the shutoff from happening. Those homes rely on water hauled to tanks on...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Inside an Italian villa on a Phoenix mountaintop
The late Frank Mineo was a “flashy guy” who parlayed a basement fish-breeding operation into chains of pet stores, according to his son, Frank Mineo Jr., who said his father’s colorful personality is evident throughout his mountaintop compound in Phoenix. “He liked to spend his money,” Mr....
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Arizona, you should add the following town to your list.
racer.com
Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale to kick off its 2023 auction season
Barrett-Jackson’s 2023 auction season rolls underway in earnest January 21-29 with its Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale, Ariz. Many thousands from across the globe will take part in what has become a world-renowned automotive lifestyle event, featuring a variety of activities and experiences beyond the block for auction-goers of all ages.
azbigmedia.com
Discount Tire buys 35 acres in Phoenix to develop new headquarters
Discount Tire, a leading independent tire retailer, announced its intent to develop a new corporate headquarters in Phoenix following the acquisition of 35 acres located near Loop 101 and State Route 51. Discount Tire purchased the site at a recent Arizona State Land Department public auction. Proceeds from the sale will be invested by the state in the Permanent Land Endowment Trust Fund to benefit K-12 education in Arizona.
2 brothers meet their long-lost sister in Scottsdale after a lifetime apart
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Life has thrown some twists along the way for Jeffrey and David Baron -- the first of which came when the twin brothers were 11 years old. “I looked at all my classmates and they looked like their parents,” Jeffrey said. “I went home that day and said, ‘Mom, were we adopted?’”
kjzz.org
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert
A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in Arizona's high country and rain in the deserts, with more precipitation on the way through the new year. Meteorologist Mark O’Malley with the National Weather Service in Phoenix says this type of weather in the winter is normal. “When it’s...
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?
PHOENIX — A big winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona Wednesday!. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 11:40 a.m.) See the full forecast or check our interactive...
AZFamily
Big winter storm on the way to Arizona; First Alert issued for Wednesday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Expect one last day of mild weather across Arizona before a big winter storm moves into our region. For the Valley, look for partly sunny skies, light winds and an afternoon high of 73 degrees today. That’s about 8 degrees above normal for Phoenix for this time of year.
