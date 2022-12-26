ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

247Sports

DB DJ Taylor headed to transfer portal after three seasons at ASU

Junior defensive back DJ Taylor, who served as Arizona State's primary kick and punt return man two of the last three seasons, announced Wednesday that he is entering the transfer portal with two remaining seasons of eligibility. Taylor, a former three-star prospect and the No. 42 ranked cornerback recruit in...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Brian Ward: report off base, he loves WSU and heads to ASU for one reason

BRIAN WARD TELLS Cougfan.com he didn't receive a $300,000 raise from Arizona State and he didn't leave Washington State for Tempe because he wanted more autonomy as a defensive coordinator, nor sought to be paired with an offensive-minded head coach. The WSU-turned-Arizona State DC reached out to CF.C to throw cold water on a report this week from Pac-12 columnist John Canzano that stated those reasons helping fuel the decision to leave for ASU.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Five takeaways: Sun Devil hockey season under microscope

At the halfway point of perhaps its most important season to date, Arizona State hockey is in a position to make some noise down the stretch after tantalizing with some of its biggest wins ever. There is still plenty of work to do, though. The Sun Devils are 9-10 —...
TEMPE, AZ
Greyson F

Visiting Phoenix To Watch Michigan Play? Stop By These Michigan Sports Bars

Michigan football fans will be taking over Phoenix.Photo byAditi BhanushalionUnsplash. Metro Phoenix is already a haven for Midwestern snowbirds looking to escape the snow and cold weather. Walk around just about any corner and you’re bound to bump into someone from Iowa or Wisconsin. However, in the coming days, there’s going to be an impressive influx of visitors from the Great Lakes States of Michigan. With the undefeated Michigan Wolverines playing in the College Football Playoffs' (CFP) Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, there’s going to be a greater surge of Michiganders than ever before. If you are one of the visitors coming in for the game and don’t have tickets (they are costing a pretty penny), or if you just want to get out and watch the game with fans decked out in maize and blue, there are a handful of “Michigan Bars” to stop by this coming New Year’s Eve.
PHOENIX, AZ
pokesreport.com

Things Have Deteriorated, Media and Fans Are Better Loyal, True, and Classy

PHOENIX, Ariz. – You don’t have to like the result of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Things have changed in a calendar year. In a few days it will be the year anniversary of Oklahoma State pulling off the thrilling comeback to beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl and finish as a top 10 team with a 12-2 record. Tuesday night Oklahoma State at least kept pushing and even lucked out with a fourth quarter touchdown and added a field goal to get back in a game that looked long gone before losing to Wisconsin 24-17. Sitting in the postgame press conference between two of his players in Jason Taylor II and Brennan Presley, Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy did not deserve this.
PHOENIX, AZ
Highschool Basketball Pro

Chandler, December 28 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Marcos de Niza High School basketball team will have a game with Seton Catholic Preparatory High School on December 27, 2022, 18:00:00.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Grass from Guaranteed Rate Bowl will be donated to Glendale park

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -The College football bowl season comes to the Valley this week! The Fiesta Bowl hosts the playoff semi-final between Michigan and T-C-U Saturday afternoon in Glendale. On Tuesday night, Oklahoma State will take on Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. About 80,000 square...
GLENDALE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Inside an Italian villa on a Phoenix mountaintop

The late Frank Mineo was a “flashy guy” who parlayed a basement fish-breeding operation into chains of pet stores, according to his son, Frank Mineo Jr., who said his father’s colorful personality is evident throughout his mountaintop compound in Phoenix. “He liked to spend his money,” Mr....
PHOENIX, AZ
racer.com

Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale to kick off its 2023 auction season

Barrett-Jackson’s 2023 auction season rolls underway in earnest January 21-29 with its Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale, Ariz. Many thousands from across the globe will take part in what has become a world-renowned automotive lifestyle event, featuring a variety of activities and experiences beyond the block for auction-goers of all ages.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Discount Tire buys 35 acres in Phoenix to develop new headquarters

Discount Tire, a leading independent tire retailer, announced its intent to develop a new corporate headquarters in Phoenix following the acquisition of 35 acres located near Loop 101 and State Route 51. Discount Tire purchased the site at a recent Arizona State Land Department public auction. Proceeds from the sale will be invested by the state in the Permanent Land Endowment Trust Fund to benefit K-12 education in Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert

A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in Arizona's high country and rain in the deserts, with more precipitation on the way through the new year. Meteorologist Mark O’Malley with the National Weather Service in Phoenix says this type of weather in the winter is normal. “When it’s...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?

PHOENIX — A big winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona Wednesday!. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 11:40 a.m.) See the full forecast or check our interactive...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
247Sports

247Sports

