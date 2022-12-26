ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mifflinburg, PA

Lancaster Farming

Coryea's Maple Products Hoping for Another Perfect Farm Show

Winning best of show maple syrup at the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show is a big accomplishment. But for Haleigh Coryea, receiving a perfect score on her family’s maple cream was even more exciting. “To get a perfect score, how often does that happen?” she said. “I did a double...
HARRISBURG, PA
wkok.com

Lewisburg Business Owner Celebrates Silver Anniversary With Fundraiser

LEWISBURG – A 25-year run in the restaurant business is cause enough for celebration but Lewisburg business owner Elizabeth Long-Furia wanted to make the bistro’s silver anniversary even more memorable. Throughout the months of October and November, Elizabeth’s raised $8,556 for Evangelical Community Hospital Women’s Health Services through...
LEWISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Pipe burst causing problems at animal shelter

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Employees at Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA near Pine Grove are dealing with more than just caring for animals. Tandi Kashner says when she arrived for work Tuesday morning, she found a water pipe had frozen and burst in the cat and kitten house. "We had...
PINE GROVE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Ames Department stores announces its return in 2023

Remember shopping at Ames in South Williamsport years ago? The department store recently announced they are making a comeback in spring 2023, although it's not clear if they will open a northcentral Pennsylvania location. The announcement showed up on the www.amesstores.com website in early December. "Ames Department Stores, Inc. is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!" the announcement reads. ...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Senior citizen apartment faces cockroach infestation

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents of a senior citizen apartment building in Luzerne County say they are being inundated with cockroaches and say their calls for help to property management are being ignored. They reached out to the I-team for help. Nearly three dozen seniors live in the three-story building. They say they […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. outdoors retailer to close after 37 years

An outdoors retailer in Perry County will close on Saturday. Triple Creek Rod and Gun at 14 Landisburg Road in Carroll Township, Perry County, will close on Saturday, the company announced. “This decision was not arrived at lightly or quickly—it actually has been years in the making!” the owners wrote...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New Senior, memory care facility opening in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new, multi-state, senior care facility called Legend at Silver Creek will be opening its newest Central Pennsylvania-based location in the coming months. Legend at Silver Creek is a family-owned senior care company called Legend Senior Living, which is based in Wichita, Kansas and...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County woman receives gift of a lifetime

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas time — it’s the season of giving and one Midstate woman got the gift of a lifetime. “It’s been a journey,” said Robyn Fitting. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!. In 2013, Fitting was diagnosed...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Skating through the cold in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — Frigid temps over the weekend made it almost unbearable to go outside, but the weather was good for one thing Union County's outdoor ice rink. The conditions were perfect to open Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority's skating rink near Lewisburg. "Everything is weather-dependent here. We need...
UNION COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pipe burst disrupts business in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A building in Luzerne County will remain closed for the rest of the week. The Luzerne County Veterans Affairs Office and Magistrate Judge David Barilla's Office are expected to stay closed for the last few days of the year thanks to a burst pipe in the Forty Fort building.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Drums teen makes Christmas ornaments for a good cause

DRUMS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Drums teenager is spreading holiday cheer in more ways than one. Mickenzie Mhuschak just wrapped up the third year of her ornament project. It not only is a keepsake, but the money collected goes to a local food bank. “I kind of wanted to do it to give back, […]
DRUMS, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Malfunctioning heater, busted water pipe cause incident at Jeld-Wen

RINGTOWN – Firefighters were met with smoke and ice after a heater malfunctioned and a water pipe burst at Jeld-Wen here Monday. Crews were called to the window manufacturer on the west side of town around 5pm for an automatic fire alarm. Ringtown Valley Fire Chief Joseph Gilbert said...
SHENANDOAH, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. shopping center sold for $18.5M

A shopping center in Dauphin County was sold twice this year. Meadows Marketplace on Hershey Road in South Hanover Township was sold by Cedar Realty Trust for $11 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. That purchase was completed over the summer.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

