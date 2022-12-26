Read full article on original website
Lancaster Farming
Coryea's Maple Products Hoping for Another Perfect Farm Show
Winning best of show maple syrup at the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show is a big accomplishment. But for Haleigh Coryea, receiving a perfect score on her family’s maple cream was even more exciting. “To get a perfect score, how often does that happen?” she said. “I did a double...
WGAL
Caring Cupboard expands offerings to those in need in Lebanon County
PALMYRA, Pa. — TheCaring Cupboard is expanding its food offerings to those in need in Lebanon County. Now open five times a week at 131 N. Railroad St. in Palmyra, it offers fresh fruit and vegetables, chicken, turkey, milk, eggs and nonperishable items. "In 2006, we welcomed a little...
FOX43.com
Perry County outdoors store to close Saturday after 37 years in business
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A Perry County outdoors supply retailer will close its doors for the final time Saturday after 37 years of operation. Triple Creek Rod and Gun, located in Carroll Township, announced on Facebook in November that Saturday, Dec. 31 would be its final day of operation.
wkok.com
Lewisburg Business Owner Celebrates Silver Anniversary With Fundraiser
LEWISBURG – A 25-year run in the restaurant business is cause enough for celebration but Lewisburg business owner Elizabeth Long-Furia wanted to make the bistro’s silver anniversary even more memorable. Throughout the months of October and November, Elizabeth’s raised $8,556 for Evangelical Community Hospital Women’s Health Services through...
Pipe burst causing problems at animal shelter
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Employees at Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA near Pine Grove are dealing with more than just caring for animals. Tandi Kashner says when she arrived for work Tuesday morning, she found a water pipe had frozen and burst in the cat and kitten house. "We had...
Knoebels plans new ride for 2023, eliminates 40-year-old attraction
This article originally published March 12. Elysburg, Pa. – Knoebels Amusement Resort is looking ahead to next year's season as they announce they will add Bayern Kurve to their lineup. According to Knoebels’ spokesperson, Stacy Yutko, the 32-passenger ride is expected to be ready for the park’s 2023 season. “Sixteen cars lined up front to...
Ames Department stores announces its return in 2023
Remember shopping at Ames in South Williamsport years ago? The department store recently announced they are making a comeback in spring 2023, although it's not clear if they will open a northcentral Pennsylvania location. The announcement showed up on the www.amesstores.com website in early December. "Ames Department Stores, Inc. is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!" the announcement reads. ...
Senior citizen apartment faces cockroach infestation
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents of a senior citizen apartment building in Luzerne County say they are being inundated with cockroaches and say their calls for help to property management are being ignored. They reached out to the I-team for help. Nearly three dozen seniors live in the three-story building. They say they […]
Central Pa. outdoors retailer to close after 37 years
An outdoors retailer in Perry County will close on Saturday. Triple Creek Rod and Gun at 14 Landisburg Road in Carroll Township, Perry County, will close on Saturday, the company announced. “This decision was not arrived at lightly or quickly—it actually has been years in the making!” the owners wrote...
Central Pa. Giant-anchored shopping center sold for second time this year
A shopping center in northern Dauphin County was sold twice this year. The Halifax Plaza shopping center on Peters Mountain Road in Halifax Township and five other associated parcels were sold by Cedar Realty Trust for $5.5 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. That purchase was completed over the summer.
Fire company in Sunbury gets creative raising funds for new equipment
SUNBURY, Pa. — The Lower Augusta Volunteer Fire Department covers a rural part of Northumberland County just outside of Sunbury. In the last few months, the department has brought on eight new volunteer firefighters, and those new firefighters need gear. "In the fire service, gear is several thousands of...
abc27.com
New Senior, memory care facility opening in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new, multi-state, senior care facility called Legend at Silver Creek will be opening its newest Central Pennsylvania-based location in the coming months. Legend at Silver Creek is a family-owned senior care company called Legend Senior Living, which is based in Wichita, Kansas and...
abc27.com
Cumberland County woman receives gift of a lifetime
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas time — it’s the season of giving and one Midstate woman got the gift of a lifetime. “It’s been a journey,” said Robyn Fitting. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!. In 2013, Fitting was diagnosed...
Skating through the cold in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — Frigid temps over the weekend made it almost unbearable to go outside, but the weather was good for one thing Union County's outdoor ice rink. The conditions were perfect to open Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority's skating rink near Lewisburg. "Everything is weather-dependent here. We need...
Pipe burst disrupts business in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A building in Luzerne County will remain closed for the rest of the week. The Luzerne County Veterans Affairs Office and Magistrate Judge David Barilla's Office are expected to stay closed for the last few days of the year thanks to a burst pipe in the Forty Fort building.
Drums teen makes Christmas ornaments for a good cause
DRUMS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Drums teenager is spreading holiday cheer in more ways than one. Mickenzie Mhuschak just wrapped up the third year of her ornament project. It not only is a keepsake, but the money collected goes to a local food bank. “I kind of wanted to do it to give back, […]
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Malfunctioning heater, busted water pipe cause incident at Jeld-Wen
RINGTOWN – Firefighters were met with smoke and ice after a heater malfunctioned and a water pipe burst at Jeld-Wen here Monday. Crews were called to the window manufacturer on the west side of town around 5pm for an automatic fire alarm. Ringtown Valley Fire Chief Joseph Gilbert said...
Fire damages veterinarian clinic in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A fire damaged a veterinary clinic in Lycoming County Wednesday. The flames sparked earlier Wednesday evening at Wolf Run Veterinary Clinic in Muncy Township. We don't know what caused the fire but the clinic says that all staff and animals are accounted for in Lycoming...
Shelter animals in Montour County in need of homes
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — Rebel has lived at the Pennsylvania SPCA near Danville for one year, which is half of his life. Rebel and his friends are waiting for their forever homes, but it's been a slow season at the shelter. "It's honestly been a little bit challenging getting...
Central Pa. shopping center sold for $18.5M
A shopping center in Dauphin County was sold twice this year. Meadows Marketplace on Hershey Road in South Hanover Township was sold by Cedar Realty Trust for $11 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. That purchase was completed over the summer.
