Chronicle
Bearcats Drop First Game in Lynden to Sehome
Playing behind for most of its game against Sehome, the W.F. West girls basketball team fought all the way back from an 11-point deficit — and even took a brief lead — but fell on a last-second shot in Lynden, 54-53, Tuesday night. The Bearcats led by one...
liveineverett.com
Everett’s Nordic Heritage, Celebrated
"The jagged summits of the Olympics now appeared clear and cold, sticking out of the dark, green bank of firs on the foothills. I thought of Norway. This scene was different but just as beautiful." - O.B. Iverson, Norwegian immigrant who settled north of Seattle in the 19th century. My...
whatcomtalk.com
Winter Trip to Port Ludlow Resort Offers Warmth, Relaxation on Puget Sound
Pacific Northwest winters are known for dark skies, cool moist air from the marine layer fog and days of sideways rain. A relaxing winter trip to The Resort at Port Ludlow in the beautiful Puget Sound is a retreat for rejuvenation of mind and body. Take in the beauty of the water, eat, rest, take a walk, kayak, golf, get a massage, and storm watch on the Olympic Peninsula during this enchanted time of the year.
Arizona family visiting for the holidays rescued from floodwater in Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A family visiting Whatcom County from Arizona got caught in a tricky situation Tuesday when their SUV was caught in rapidly-rising floodwaters. The Pelcic family was in Sandy Point when they saw a car smaller than theirs make it across water over Sucia Drive. So, they decided to go for it too.
q13fox.com
'All of our equipment started to float': Tides, rainfall cause chaos in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Floodwaters hit the Everett area especially hard on Tuesday morning. King tides, rain and swollen rivers from recent snowmelt created a dangerous situation in low-lying areas near the Snohomish River and by the shore. On Smith Island, the Hansen Boat Company was among the areas that...
Islands Sounder
Henley retirement party Thursday, Dec. 29
Submitted by San Juan County. The retirement send-off for San Juan County’s Auditor, Milene Henley, has been rescheduled for Thursday, Dec. 29 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at the San Juan County Courthouse. As warmer weather permits safer travel, the public is invited to celebrate Henley’s 16 years of public service.
Islands Sounder
Top stories of 2022 | Part one
At the end of the year, we take a look at the biggest headlines of the past 12 months. Watch for part two in next week’s edition. We chose the top stories from our most-read online articles and events we feel impacted our communities. 1. Prune Alley project in...
q13fox.com
2 horses found dead, dozens of animals rescued from Oak Harbor breeder
Oak Harbor, Wash. - The Island County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two horses were found dead and dozens of animals were rescued from a breeder in Island County. On Dec. 24, deputies received a report of an animal cruelty case at a dog and cat breeder on Hastie Lake Road in Oak Harbor.
nwnewsradio.com
Oh deer! Port Townsend suffers population explosion
Deer roaming the streets have become a common sight in the Olympic Peninsula city, much to the chagrin of many residents. Some complain to the city council they’ve been attacked by increasingly fearless and aggressive deer. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (Photo: Facebook/Jeff Kelety)
Check out this Bellingham home for sale for $3.69 million
The property features a creek and direct beach access via a private stone staircase.
Rain, rapid snowmelt that threatened Whatcom is over. Here’s when the next storm arrives
Flooding was reported in Birch Bay, Sandy Point and at Gooseberry Point in Lummi Nation on Tuesday, and those areas were affected again Wednesday.
whatcom-news.com
Trees blamed for leaving much of Sudden Valley without power
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reports much of the Sudden Valley neighborhoods have been without power since about 5:30am today, Monday, December 26th. PSE reported 2,824 of their customers’ addresses were without power and the outage was blamed on trees/vegetation. Wind gusts of up to 50mph...
Islands Sounder
Islanders brace through second county-wide outage on Christmas Eve
Submitted by Orcas Power and Light Cooperative. At 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, all of San Juan County lost power again — after experiencing a county-wide outage only the day before. An OPALCO engineer happened to be driving through Anacortes and saw a flash as equipment failed on...
whatcom-news.com
6 rescued in Marietta after ice buildup at mouth of Nooksack River caused flooding
MARIETTA, Wash. — The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) issued a press release today, Sunday, December 25th, regarding a flooding event in the Marietta area. According to the press release, members from the WCSO Division of Emergency Management (DEM) coordinated with WCSO patrol deputies early this morning to notify residents in the Marietta area of the recommendation to evacuate due to a combination of ice building up at the mouth of the Nooksack River and King Tides.
myeverettnews.com
Judge Sets Bail At $250,000.00 For Suspect In Friday’s Vehicle Explosion at Everett Fred Meyer Store
This afternoon Everett District Court Judge Anthony Howard found there was probable cause to hold a 57-year-old man from Olympia on a quarter-of-a-million-dollars bond for 1st degree arson and 1st degree malicious mischief after last Friday evening he reportedly drove his car into the grocery entrance of the Fred Meyer store on Evergreen Way in south Everett and set it on fire. “in essence you made a bomb out of a vehicle” Judge Howard remarked before ordering the $250k bond and requiring a mental health evaluation for the man before any release.
