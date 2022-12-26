The manufacturing industry’s labor shortage shows no sign of letting up. More than two million U.S. industrial jobs went unfilled in the past decade, costing the economy $2.5 trillion, according to McKinsey estimates. This problem is only worsening as older generations retire, few are springing up to take their place. Today, many members of the younger generations prefer working in industries like tech and healthcare, which may offer more comprehensive pay and benefits.

10 HOURS AGO