WacoTrib.com
Single-family home construction in Waco dips
The list of permits issued to build new single-family homes in Waco used to run longer than the proverbial letter to grandma. Now it is more like a blurb, thanks to rising interest rates, recession fears and less confidence speculative homes will find a buyer in a timely fashion. Homebuilders...
KWTX
Auto collision shuts down bridge in Woodway
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Woodway Police Department is investigating a wreck that shut down Ritchie Bridge in the 100 block of Wickson Wednesday afternoon. The “bridge is closed at the moment. Please avoid the area,” police said in a Facebook post earlier in the day. The wreck has since been cleared.
News Channel 25
'You will be fined': Waco police reminds public about New Year's Eve firework ban
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Ringing in the New Year with fireworks is as common as champagne and watching the ball drop. However, if you are planning to celebrate with a bang... we've got a word of caution to keep things safe and legal ahead of Saturday night!. DNR fireworks...
WacoTrib.com
Repairs sought for Waco giraffe sculpture hit by wayward driver
Those who have missed “Geri,” the Waco Sculpture Zoo’s steel-framed giraffe, over the last month may get to see the sculpture back in place this summer depending on insurance, supply chains and an artist’s schedule. A driver plowed into the sculpture around Nov. 21, damaging the...
fox44news.com
Over pound of marijuana found during other arrest
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police say the discovery of over a pound of marijuana while making an arrest on other unrelated charges has led to additional charges being filed against a 28-year-old man. Terrell Issac Edwards remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday afternoon on state jail felony...
KWTX
Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce continues community work remotely after fire
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Broken boards and shards of glass still remain outside the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a step by step process and we’ll see more activity as we go along,” chamber president Scott Connell told KWTX News 10. On Dec. 6 a fire...
KWTX
McLennan County district attorney leaving office with 9 vacant prosecutor positions, thousands of pending felony cases
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As ousted McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson prepares to leave office, he is leaving behind 13 staff openings, including nine vacant prosecutors’ positions, and 3,700 pending felony cases, with about 60 of those defendants languishing in jail awaiting disposition of capital murder or murder charges.
Homestead Heritage Plans Rebuild After Cafe Fire
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — A historic café in McLennan County has been destroyed in a fire. The Waco Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Dry Creek Road early Friday morning. Just two days before Christmas Day, Caleb Tittley received a phone call moments before bed, hearing the news that […]
KWTX
Lack of water, management response continues for Killeen tenants at Stone Hill Apartments
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen resident Lori Keith isn’t the only one still feeling the effects of burst pipes at Stone Hill Apartments. Last Friday, nearby tenants Allani and Scotty Malone experienced flooding in their apartment, too, leaving their carpets soaked and ceiling caved in. They say maintenance came...
Local plumbers receiving hundreds of burst pipe calls
TEMPLE, Texas — The freezing temperatures may be behind us, but now Central Texas plumbers are left to clean up the burst pipe disasters in apartments and homes. Temple location Roto-Rooter Plumbing owner Mike Jensen says they been getting more calls than during the winter storm Texas was hit by in 2021.
Belton Village community upset after dealing with no water for four days
BELTON, Texas — Losing water around Christmas time is unfortunate for anybody. Losing water for four days around Christmas time, one could argue, is as rough as it gets. "We couldn't flush our toilets, our house smells horrible," Danny Aller Jr. said. "We haven't been able to wash clothes because the leak was in the washroom and they've had it locked up this entire time."
28 years later, Corsicana class ring found right where it was lost
CORSICANA, Texas — Usually, whenever Sean Bailey goes treasure hunting, he doesn’t strike gold. “A lot of times you’ll spend a few hours out and you’ll come home with a sore back and a bag full of tin cans,” Bailey, a metal detector hobbyist, said.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
Temple parents offering to pay student's school lunch balances
TEMPLE, Texas — School kicks off again next week for Central Texas school districts, and Temple parent Mya Manuel is offering to pay off the balances for student's school lunch accounts. In the Texas Education Agency 2021-2022 National School Lunch Program Eligibility Data report, almost 8,500 students were enrolled...
KWTX
Belton pool company declares bankruptcy, leaving customers out thousands of dollars
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - At least a dozen Central Texan homeowners who contracted with a local company to build pools in their backyards are out thousands of dollars. After signing construction contracts with Belton pool company Ocean Quest Pools by Lew Akins, they tell KWTX the company stopped responding, leaving them with unfinished projects in their backyards.
WacoTrib.com
Hudson, Black, Porter among top Texas recruits
While many of the top football prospects in the Class of 2023 have made up their minds and signed on the dotted line, the recruiting process for the Class of 2024 is just beginning to pick up steam. And Central Texas can boast some of the most highly coveted recruits...
Cancelled flights cause a change of plans for trips to Temple, Texas
TEMPLE, Texas — Five days into the chaos at airports around the country and a federal investigation is underway in Dallas, with thousands of people still stranded. The investigation will look into whether the Dallas-based Southwest Airlines violated a customer service plan they have in place that is legally required.
WacoTrib.com
MT Rice roundup: La Vega survives Groesbeck; Midway teams gather wins
The La Vega boys’ basketball team scrapped until the very end, surviving Groesbeck in a 49-48 battle to open pool play in the small school division of the 61st annual MT Rice Tournament on Wednesday at River Valley Middle School. The Pirates (9-6) got off to a solid start,...
KBTX.com
Madisonville tops Marlin in Aggieland Invitational opener 48-19
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Lady Mustangs won their Aggieland Invitational Division II opener over Marlin 48-19 Tuesday morning at Viking Gym II. Makayla Ford led the Lady Mustangs with 14 points while Ke’Meyreual Wheaton tossed in 10 points, and Olivia Brooks contributed 9 points. Madisonville was unable...
Navasota Examiner
Christmas ends, naughty list begins
A day after Christmas, Grimes County Sheriff Deputies seized over a pound of cocaine during a traffic stop Monday, Dec. 26. At approximately 9:30 p.m., Deputy Spears and Deputy Pavlock pulled over a speeding vehicle on Texas State Highway 6. During the traffic stop, the driver and passenger reportedly showed signs of nervousness. The female passenger, Star Freeland, 40, of Hearne, admitted to concealing cocaine.
