ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

Related
WacoTrib.com

Single-family home construction in Waco dips

The list of permits issued to build new single-family homes in Waco used to run longer than the proverbial letter to grandma. Now it is more like a blurb, thanks to rising interest rates, recession fears and less confidence speculative homes will find a buyer in a timely fashion. Homebuilders...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Auto collision shuts down bridge in Woodway

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Woodway Police Department is investigating a wreck that shut down Ritchie Bridge in the 100 block of Wickson Wednesday afternoon. The “bridge is closed at the moment. Please avoid the area,” police said in a Facebook post earlier in the day. The wreck has since been cleared.
WOODWAY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Repairs sought for Waco giraffe sculpture hit by wayward driver

Those who have missed “Geri,” the Waco Sculpture Zoo’s steel-framed giraffe, over the last month may get to see the sculpture back in place this summer depending on insurance, supply chains and an artist’s schedule. A driver plowed into the sculpture around Nov. 21, damaging the...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Over pound of marijuana found during other arrest

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police say the discovery of over a pound of marijuana while making an arrest on other unrelated charges has led to additional charges being filed against a 28-year-old man. Terrell Issac Edwards remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday afternoon on state jail felony...
WACO, TX
KWTX

McLennan County district attorney leaving office with 9 vacant prosecutor positions, thousands of pending felony cases

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As ousted McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson prepares to leave office, he is leaving behind 13 staff openings, including nine vacant prosecutors’ positions, and 3,700 pending felony cases, with about 60 of those defendants languishing in jail awaiting disposition of capital murder or murder charges.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Homestead Heritage Plans Rebuild After Cafe Fire

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — A historic café in McLennan County has been destroyed in a fire. The Waco Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Dry Creek Road early Friday morning. Just two days before Christmas Day, Caleb Tittley received a phone call moments before bed, hearing the news that […]
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Local plumbers receiving hundreds of burst pipe calls

TEMPLE, Texas — The freezing temperatures may be behind us, but now Central Texas plumbers are left to clean up the burst pipe disasters in apartments and homes. Temple location Roto-Rooter Plumbing owner Mike Jensen says they been getting more calls than during the winter storm Texas was hit by in 2021.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Belton Village community upset after dealing with no water for four days

BELTON, Texas — Losing water around Christmas time is unfortunate for anybody. Losing water for four days around Christmas time, one could argue, is as rough as it gets. "We couldn't flush our toilets, our house smells horrible," Danny Aller Jr. said. "We haven't been able to wash clothes because the leak was in the washroom and they've had it locked up this entire time."
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Temple parents offering to pay student's school lunch balances

TEMPLE, Texas — School kicks off again next week for Central Texas school districts, and Temple parent Mya Manuel is offering to pay off the balances for student's school lunch accounts. In the Texas Education Agency 2021-2022 National School Lunch Program Eligibility Data report, almost 8,500 students were enrolled...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Belton pool company declares bankruptcy, leaving customers out thousands of dollars

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - At least a dozen Central Texan homeowners who contracted with a local company to build pools in their backyards are out thousands of dollars. After signing construction contracts with Belton pool company Ocean Quest Pools by Lew Akins, they tell KWTX the company stopped responding, leaving them with unfinished projects in their backyards.
BELTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Hudson, Black, Porter among top Texas recruits

While many of the top football prospects in the Class of 2023 have made up their minds and signed on the dotted line, the recruiting process for the Class of 2024 is just beginning to pick up steam. And Central Texas can boast some of the most highly coveted recruits...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Cancelled flights cause a change of plans for trips to Temple, Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Five days into the chaos at airports around the country and a federal investigation is underway in Dallas, with thousands of people still stranded. The investigation will look into whether the Dallas-based Southwest Airlines violated a customer service plan they have in place that is legally required.
TEMPLE, TX
KBTX.com

Madisonville tops Marlin in Aggieland Invitational opener 48-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Lady Mustangs won their Aggieland Invitational Division II opener over Marlin 48-19 Tuesday morning at Viking Gym II. Makayla Ford led the Lady Mustangs with 14 points while Ke’Meyreual Wheaton tossed in 10 points, and Olivia Brooks contributed 9 points. Madisonville was unable...
MADISONVILLE, TX
Navasota Examiner

Christmas ends, naughty list begins

A day after Christmas, Grimes County Sheriff Deputies seized over a pound of cocaine during a traffic stop Monday, Dec. 26. At approximately 9:30 p.m., Deputy Spears and Deputy Pavlock pulled over a speeding vehicle on Texas State Highway 6. During the traffic stop, the driver and passenger reportedly showed signs of nervousness. The female passenger, Star Freeland, 40, of Hearne, admitted to concealing cocaine.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy