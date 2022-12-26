ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Sporting News

Russell Wilson's dead cap hit, explained: Why Broncos are likely stuck with struggling QB until 2024

In the (almost) words of Michael Corleone: If anything in this life is certain, if history has taught us anything, it’s that you can trade anyone. The Broncos have already whacked head coach Nathaniel Hackett, ending his ill-fated Russell Wilson marriage after just 15 games. Hackett was bad enough on his own, but the performance of Wilson certainly amplified the shortcomings of the head coach.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Report: Russell Wilson Could Reunite With Former Coach

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been named as a possible head coaching option to replace a recently-fired Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. If Quinn were to take a head coaching job with the Broncos, he would reportedly want to bring Cowboys coaching analyst Brian Schottenheimer along with him as offensive coordinator.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing

The Denver Broncos on Monday fired Nathaniel Hackett, who was in his first season as the team’s head coach. The firing came after the 4-11 squad got destroyed 51-14 by a 5-10 Los Angeles Rams team. The Broncos were arguably the biggest disappointment of the NFL season, with the poor play of Russell Wilson leaving... The post Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star

Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

Shannon Sharpe slams Russell Wilson’s attitude

The Denver Broncos’ lack of success this season can be blamed on several things, but one of the main issues seems to be quarterback Russell Wilson. When the Broncos traded for Wilson, they thought he would improve their offense. They thought wrong. The Broncos offense has been one of the worst in the NFL this Read more... The post Shannon Sharpe slams Russell Wilson’s attitude appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Reacts To Nathaniel Hackett Getting Fired

Nathaniel Hackett served as the offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers from 2019-21 under head coach Matt LaFleur. On Monday, Hackett was fired by the Broncos after only 15 games as head coach. He did not make it through one full season in Denver. Given how close LaFleur and...
GREEN BAY, WI
WTOP

FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 17

Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the correct players each week.
WTOP

Why the Commanders believe Carson Wentz will be the ‘spark’ they really need

Why the Commanders believe Wentz will be the 'spark' they need originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Now that he’s starting at quarterback again for the Commanders, Carson Wentz will face a lot of figurative pressure. The way he handled literal pressure in his reps against the 49ers this past Saturday has Ron Rivera confident that Wentz will come through.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Higbee meshing with Mayfield, setting TE records for Rams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Even though Tyler Higbee has spent his entire NFL career in one helmet, he didn’t take a direct route to become the most prolific tight end in Rams franchise history. Higbee’s production has risen and fallen wildly over his seven seasons depending on...
WTOP

Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney back from concussion, practicing

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was back at practice Wednesday after missing one game with a concussion while starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. sat out with a back issue. Clowney didn’t play in last week’s 17-10 loss to New Orleans after sustaining a...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTOP

Today in Sports History-Week Ahead-Dec. 30- 1/6

1956 — The New York Giants win the NFL title with a 47-7 rout of the Chicago Bears. 1962 — The Green Bay Packers beat the New York Giants 16-7 to win the NFL title for the second straight year. 1973 — The Minnesota Vikings beat the Dallas...
ALABAMA STATE
WTOP

Milwaukee takes on Oakland for conference showdown

Milwaukee Panthers (8-4, 2-0 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-11, 0-2 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oakland -1.5; over/under is 153.5. BOTTOM LINE: BJ Freeman and the Milwaukee Panthers take on Trey Townsend and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in Horizon action. The Golden Grizzlies are 2-2 on their home court. Oakland...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WTOP

Roberts, No. 3 Houston roll past Tulsa 89-50

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — J’Wan Roberts scored 15 points, Tramon Mark and Emanuel Sharp added 14 each, and No. 3 Houston routed Tulsa 89-50 on Wednesday night in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams. The Cougars (13-1) missed five of their first seven shots as Tulsa...
HOUSTON, TX
WTOP

Commanders Corner: Disappointing defeat leads to QB quandary

This game was out there. After having nine of their first 14 — and seven of nine — games be decided by one possession, the Commanders lost at San Francisco 37-20. The most points allowed all season by a defense that had played very well after a few September hiccups. The largest margin of victory by a team that had kept its opponents close since a 1-3 start.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Heat get past Lakers 112-98, climb over .500 at 18-17

MIAMI (AP) — The math wasn’t hard. The Miami Heat got a lot of points off turnovers, and nearly went the whole game without giving up any. Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo added 23 points and 14 rebounds and the Heat moved over .500 by topping the Los Angeles Lakers 112-98 on Wednesday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA

