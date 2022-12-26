Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson's dead cap hit, explained: Why Broncos are likely stuck with struggling QB until 2024
In the (almost) words of Michael Corleone: If anything in this life is certain, if history has taught us anything, it’s that you can trade anyone. The Broncos have already whacked head coach Nathaniel Hackett, ending his ill-fated Russell Wilson marriage after just 15 games. Hackett was bad enough on his own, but the performance of Wilson certainly amplified the shortcomings of the head coach.
Report: Russell Wilson Could Reunite With Former Coach
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been named as a possible head coaching option to replace a recently-fired Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. If Quinn were to take a head coaching job with the Broncos, he would reportedly want to bring Cowboys coaching analyst Brian Schottenheimer along with him as offensive coordinator.
Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing
The Denver Broncos on Monday fired Nathaniel Hackett, who was in his first season as the team’s head coach. The firing came after the 4-11 squad got destroyed 51-14 by a 5-10 Los Angeles Rams team. The Broncos were arguably the biggest disappointment of the NFL season, with the poor play of Russell Wilson leaving... The post Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star
Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
Shannon Sharpe slams Russell Wilson’s attitude
The Denver Broncos’ lack of success this season can be blamed on several things, but one of the main issues seems to be quarterback Russell Wilson. When the Broncos traded for Wilson, they thought he would improve their offense. They thought wrong. The Broncos offense has been one of the worst in the NFL this Read more... The post Shannon Sharpe slams Russell Wilson’s attitude appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
UW Was Surprised to Hear Back from Jabbar Muhammad Before Signing Him
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The transfer portal consists of a lot of wasted motion. Often times, a school has to know somebody who knows somebody to make any kind of player connection. Too often college football suitors are lucky to get a response when a veteran quarterback or, in...
Matt LaFleur Reacts To Nathaniel Hackett Getting Fired
Nathaniel Hackett served as the offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers from 2019-21 under head coach Matt LaFleur. On Monday, Hackett was fired by the Broncos after only 15 games as head coach. He did not make it through one full season in Denver. Given how close LaFleur and...
Report hints Denver won’t cut Russell Wilson after firing Nathaniel Hackett
While Nathaniel Hackett was fired from the Broncos, it appears that quarterback Russell Wilson will remain with the Broncos. In their next head coach, the Broncos seem to be looking for a coach that will cater to Wilson’s talent. Denver fired Hackett after going 4-11 through his first 15...
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 17
Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the correct players each week.
Courtney Morgan Was at His UW Recruiting Best in Pursuing Latest Signees
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Courtney Morgan used to open holes as an offensive guard for the Michigan Wolverines and he twice faced Rick Neuheisel-coached University of Washington football teams, beating them 31-29 in 2002 in Ann Arbor and losing 23-18 the year before at Husky Stadium. These days, Morgan...
Mina Kimes: Seahawks moving on entirely from Geno Smith would be foolish
The Seahawks have two more games left to play this season – and possibly a wild-card game after that. At the moment it seems unlikely given that they’ve lost five of their last six games, including a few against inferior opponents. Even if they do squeak into the playoffs, the likelihood of this team winning a postseason matchup on the road is pretty fanciful.
Why the Commanders believe Carson Wentz will be the ‘spark’ they really need
Why the Commanders believe Wentz will be the 'spark' they need originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Now that he’s starting at quarterback again for the Commanders, Carson Wentz will face a lot of figurative pressure. The way he handled literal pressure in his reps against the 49ers this past Saturday has Ron Rivera confident that Wentz will come through.
Higbee meshing with Mayfield, setting TE records for Rams
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Even though Tyler Higbee has spent his entire NFL career in one helmet, he didn’t take a direct route to become the most prolific tight end in Rams franchise history. Higbee’s production has risen and fallen wildly over his seven seasons depending on...
Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney back from concussion, practicing
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was back at practice Wednesday after missing one game with a concussion while starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. sat out with a back issue. Clowney didn’t play in last week’s 17-10 loss to New Orleans after sustaining a...
Jets’ White feeling good, ready for ‘tremendous opportunity’
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White’s phone was flooded the past two weeks with texts from his friends with silly internet memes featuring “doctors” who could clear the New York Jets quarterback to play. Dr. Evil from “Austin Powers” was a popular pick. So was...
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead-Dec. 30- 1/6
1956 — The New York Giants win the NFL title with a 47-7 rout of the Chicago Bears. 1962 — The Green Bay Packers beat the New York Giants 16-7 to win the NFL title for the second straight year. 1973 — The Minnesota Vikings beat the Dallas...
Milwaukee takes on Oakland for conference showdown
Milwaukee Panthers (8-4, 2-0 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-11, 0-2 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oakland -1.5; over/under is 153.5. BOTTOM LINE: BJ Freeman and the Milwaukee Panthers take on Trey Townsend and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in Horizon action. The Golden Grizzlies are 2-2 on their home court. Oakland...
Roberts, No. 3 Houston roll past Tulsa 89-50
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — J’Wan Roberts scored 15 points, Tramon Mark and Emanuel Sharp added 14 each, and No. 3 Houston routed Tulsa 89-50 on Wednesday night in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams. The Cougars (13-1) missed five of their first seven shots as Tulsa...
Commanders Corner: Disappointing defeat leads to QB quandary
This game was out there. After having nine of their first 14 — and seven of nine — games be decided by one possession, the Commanders lost at San Francisco 37-20. The most points allowed all season by a defense that had played very well after a few September hiccups. The largest margin of victory by a team that had kept its opponents close since a 1-3 start.
Heat get past Lakers 112-98, climb over .500 at 18-17
MIAMI (AP) — The math wasn’t hard. The Miami Heat got a lot of points off turnovers, and nearly went the whole game without giving up any. Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo added 23 points and 14 rebounds and the Heat moved over .500 by topping the Los Angeles Lakers 112-98 on Wednesday night.
