Read full article on original website
Related
sanjuanjournal.com
Airplane accident; costume confusion; trespassing trucks | San Juan County Sheriff’s Log
The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. • Deputies responded to a report of a domestic incident in Friday Harbor. After gathering information from the parties involved, one person was arrested for Assault 4th Degree-Domestic Violence. The arrested person was taken into custody, transported to the jail and booked into jail without incident.
sanjuanjournal.com
Henley retirement party Thursday, Dec. 29
Submitted by San Juan County. The retirement send-off for San Juan County’s Auditor, Milene Henley, has been rescheduled for Thursday, Dec. 29 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at the San Juan County Courthouse. As warmer weather permits safer travel, the public is invited to celebrate Henley’s 16 years of public service.
sanjuanjournal.com
The San Juan Islands transformed into a wintery wonderland
Approximately two feet of snow blanketed the islands Dec. 20, causing many people to slow down and stay home. Those that drove, found compact snow and ice treacherous, with car after car sliding into ditches. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a wind chill advisory of zero lasting through the evening of Thursday, Dec. 22. Even the Salish Sea froze along the shoreline.
La Conner declares state of emergency after severe flooding
LA CONNER, Wash. — City officials in the small Skagit County town of La Conner declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, after weeks of rain, melting snow and a higher than predicted king tide caused water to flood the streets. On Wednesday, family members worked to salvage what...
kpug1170.com
Skagit County flooding causes evacuations
LA CONNER, Wash. – Flooding in Skagit County has led to evacuations and a disaster declaration in one community. La Conner Mayor Ramon Hayes issued a state of emergency on Tuesday, December 27th, after floodwaters closed roads and public facilities, including the town’s wastewater treatment plant. Skagit County...
q13fox.com
Recovering from winter storms: Flood waters hit Whatcom Co. streets
Tuesday's winter weather event in the Puget Sound region created considerable damage in Whatcom County. FOX 13's Zach Anders is in Bellingham, Washington with a look at how flooding has impacted local businesses and homes in the area.
KOMO News
6 people, 5 dogs rescued in Whatcom County after ice buildup prompts evacuation
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Six people and five dogs were rescued in a coordinated response during an evacuation in Whatcom County on Christmas. A combination of ice buildup at the mouth of the Nooksack River and king tides led members from the Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management (DEM) to coordinate with patrol deputies to notify those in the Marietta area of probable and recommended evacuation.
sanjuanjournal.com
League of Women Voters notes on Hospital District meeting
Submitted by the League of Women Voters Observer Corps. The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan organization encourages informed participation in government. The Observer Corps attends and takes notes at government meetings to expand public understanding of public policy and decisions. The notes do not necessarily reflect the views of the League or its members.
whatcom-news.com
Another windstorm expected to hit Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The National Weather Service Seattle office issued a wind advisory forewarning of wind gusts up 50mph. The wind advisory will be in effect between 1am tomorrow, Tuesday, December 27th, to 1am on Wednesday. The advisory statement says to expect sustained southeast winds of 30 to...
q13fox.com
2 horses found dead, dozens of animals rescued from Oak Harbor breeder
Oak Harbor, Wash. - The Island County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two horses were found dead and dozens of animals were rescued from a breeder in Island County. On Dec. 24, deputies received a report of an animal cruelty case at a dog and cat breeder on Hastie Lake Road in Oak Harbor.
whatcom-news.com
Trees blamed for leaving much of Sudden Valley without power
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reports much of the Sudden Valley neighborhoods have been without power since about 5:30am today, Monday, December 26th. PSE reported 2,824 of their customers’ addresses were without power and the outage was blamed on trees/vegetation. Wind gusts of up to 50mph...
Weather threats converge on Whatcom as new storm hits
U.S. Army Corps of Engineer specialists were inspecting levees along the Nooksack River system.
whatcomtalk.com
Winter Trip to Port Ludlow Resort Offers Warmth, Relaxation on Puget Sound
Pacific Northwest winters are known for dark skies, cool moist air from the marine layer fog and days of sideways rain. A relaxing winter trip to The Resort at Port Ludlow in the beautiful Puget Sound is a retreat for rejuvenation of mind and body. Take in the beauty of the water, eat, rest, take a walk, kayak, golf, get a massage, and storm watch on the Olympic Peninsula during this enchanted time of the year.
KGW
How king tides, barometric pressure led to western Washington flooding
SEATTLE — Western Washington fell victim to a double whammy of king tides and heavy rainfall Tuesday morning, which led to lowland flooding from Anacortes to Olympia. King tides are a nonscientific term to describe exceptionally high tides, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). It’s the highest predicted tide of the year and is above the highest water level that’s reached during high tide on average, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Docs provide new details after man reportedly blew up car after driving it into Everett Fred Meyer
A 56-year-old Olympia man who drove through the entrance of a Fred Meyer store in Everett and started a car fire was arrested for investigation of second-degree arson and first-degree malicious mischief, according to documents filed by the Everett Police Department. According to the documents, an officer was waved down...
sanjuanjournal.com
Meet Eureka and Stanford – Pets of the Week
Submitted by the Animal Protection Society – Friday Harbor. Hiya guys, the names are Eureka and Stanford! We’re brothers, litter-mates actually. We’ve been together since birth, came to the shelter together, and together is how we plan on leaving here!. The humans around us haven’t always been...
myeverettnews.com
Judge Sets Bail At $250,000.00 For Suspect In Friday’s Vehicle Explosion at Everett Fred Meyer Store
This afternoon Everett District Court Judge Anthony Howard found there was probable cause to hold a 57-year-old man from Olympia on a quarter-of-a-million-dollars bond for 1st degree arson and 1st degree malicious mischief after last Friday evening he reportedly drove his car into the grocery entrance of the Fred Meyer store on Evergreen Way in south Everett and set it on fire. “in essence you made a bomb out of a vehicle” Judge Howard remarked before ordering the $250k bond and requiring a mental health evaluation for the man before any release.
Check out this Bellingham home for sale for $3.69 million
The property features a creek and direct beach access via a private stone staircase.
Ring in the New Year at these Whatcom County News Years’ Eve events, get tickets now
Local venues, breweries and restaurants will be hosting special New Years Eve parties and events on Dec. 31 to ring in the new year.
Comments / 0