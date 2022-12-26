ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

Airplane accident; costume confusion; trespassing trucks | San Juan County Sheriff’s Log

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. • Deputies responded to a report of a domestic incident in Friday Harbor. After gathering information from the parties involved, one person was arrested for Assault 4th Degree-Domestic Violence. The arrested person was taken into custody, transported to the jail and booked into jail without incident.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
Henley retirement party Thursday, Dec. 29

Submitted by San Juan County. The retirement send-off for San Juan County’s Auditor, Milene Henley, has been rescheduled for Thursday, Dec. 29 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at the San Juan County Courthouse. As warmer weather permits safer travel, the public is invited to celebrate Henley’s 16 years of public service.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
The San Juan Islands transformed into a wintery wonderland

Approximately two feet of snow blanketed the islands Dec. 20, causing many people to slow down and stay home. Those that drove, found compact snow and ice treacherous, with car after car sliding into ditches. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a wind chill advisory of zero lasting through the evening of Thursday, Dec. 22. Even the Salish Sea froze along the shoreline.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
Skagit County flooding causes evacuations

LA CONNER, Wash. – Flooding in Skagit County has led to evacuations and a disaster declaration in one community. La Conner Mayor Ramon Hayes issued a state of emergency on Tuesday, December 27th, after floodwaters closed roads and public facilities, including the town’s wastewater treatment plant. Skagit County...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
6 people, 5 dogs rescued in Whatcom County after ice buildup prompts evacuation

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Six people and five dogs were rescued in a coordinated response during an evacuation in Whatcom County on Christmas. A combination of ice buildup at the mouth of the Nooksack River and king tides led members from the Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management (DEM) to coordinate with patrol deputies to notify those in the Marietta area of probable and recommended evacuation.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
League of Women Voters notes on Hospital District meeting

Submitted by the League of Women Voters Observer Corps. The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan organization encourages informed participation in government. The Observer Corps attends and takes notes at government meetings to expand public understanding of public policy and decisions. The notes do not necessarily reflect the views of the League or its members.
Another windstorm expected to hit Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The National Weather Service Seattle office issued a wind advisory forewarning of wind gusts up 50mph. The wind advisory will be in effect between 1am tomorrow, Tuesday, December 27th, to 1am on Wednesday. The advisory statement says to expect sustained southeast winds of 30 to...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Trees blamed for leaving much of Sudden Valley without power

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reports much of the Sudden Valley neighborhoods have been without power since about 5:30am today, Monday, December 26th. PSE reported 2,824 of their customers’ addresses were without power and the outage was blamed on trees/vegetation. Wind gusts of up to 50mph...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Winter Trip to Port Ludlow Resort Offers Warmth, Relaxation on Puget Sound

Pacific Northwest winters are known for dark skies, cool moist air from the marine layer fog and days of sideways rain. A relaxing winter trip to The Resort at Port Ludlow in the beautiful Puget Sound is a retreat for rejuvenation of mind and body. Take in the beauty of the water, eat, rest, take a walk, kayak, golf, get a massage, and storm watch on the Olympic Peninsula during this enchanted time of the year.
PORT LUDLOW, WA
How king tides, barometric pressure led to western Washington flooding

SEATTLE — Western Washington fell victim to a double whammy of king tides and heavy rainfall Tuesday morning, which led to lowland flooding from Anacortes to Olympia. King tides are a nonscientific term to describe exceptionally high tides, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). It’s the highest predicted tide of the year and is above the highest water level that’s reached during high tide on average, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
OLYMPIA, WA
Meet Eureka and Stanford – Pets of the Week

Submitted by the Animal Protection Society – Friday Harbor. Hiya guys, the names are Eureka and Stanford! We’re brothers, litter-mates actually. We’ve been together since birth, came to the shelter together, and together is how we plan on leaving here!. The humans around us haven’t always been...
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
Judge Sets Bail At $250,000.00 For Suspect In Friday’s Vehicle Explosion at Everett Fred Meyer Store

This afternoon Everett District Court Judge Anthony Howard found there was probable cause to hold a 57-year-old man from Olympia on a quarter-of-a-million-dollars bond for 1st degree arson and 1st degree malicious mischief after last Friday evening he reportedly drove his car into the grocery entrance of the Fred Meyer store on Evergreen Way in south Everett and set it on fire. “in essence you made a bomb out of a vehicle” Judge Howard remarked before ordering the $250k bond and requiring a mental health evaluation for the man before any release.
EVERETT, WA

