Pacific Northwest winters are known for dark skies, cool moist air from the marine layer fog and days of sideways rain. A relaxing winter trip to The Resort at Port Ludlow in the beautiful Puget Sound is a retreat for rejuvenation of mind and body. Take in the beauty of the water, eat, rest, take a walk, kayak, golf, get a massage, and storm watch on the Olympic Peninsula during this enchanted time of the year.

PORT LUDLOW, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO