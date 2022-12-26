Read full article on original website
The Samsung Galaxy S22 FE may appear after all, with a new chipset inside
The Samsung Galaxy S22 FE trail had gone pretty cold, what with it not showing up in 2022 and everything – but the latest whispers emanating from the rumor mill suggest that the phone is indeed on the way and has a newly developed chipset inside it. This comes...
Acon Digital Acoustica review
Acoustica, from Acon Digital, is billed as a ‘comprehensive audio editor’ - and that description is spot-on. Acoustica makes full use of developing AI sound-splitting capability. The new Remix feature separates mixed down tracks into musical ‘stems’ and the game-changing Extract Dialogue tool strips out the background. These tools are smoothly integrated into the rest of the DAW’s well-stocked box of editing, mastering, and export tools.
Fitbit Sense 2 vs Fitbit Versa 4: Which new watch is right for you?
The Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 are the latest versions of the best Fitbit watches. They’re stuffed with exercise features, designed to encourage regular movement, monitor your stress levels, track your sleep and log your workouts. They’re not incredibly well-designed for dedicated runners and cyclists, so existing marathon...
Windows 11 could bring a divisive new feature to Notepad
Windows 11 could jazz up Notepad by adding tabs into the mix, at least if a leak from a test version of the app is anything to go by – although not everyone is happy about this idea (we’ll come back to that point). Windows Central (opens in...
9 wild tech predictions for 2023
The longer you work in the tech space, the more you get a feel for the way things might go. It’s like you always have your head on the rails, listening for the on-coming train. No one can see it and, even if they too put their heads on the cold, hard metal, they can’t even detect a tremor. But 36 years of listening has fine-tuned your senses and now you can hear and feel things others can’t. So, you stand up, squinting into the distance, and tell a tale of possible tech futures.
Eight Sleep brings back its massive Black Friday discount for today only
Boxing Day may not be observed in the US, but Eight Sleep is celebrating the holiday with a massive discount on its line of smart mattresses. Through today (December 26), all Eight Sleep Pod smart mattresses are $500 off (opens in new tab) during the Eight Sleep Boxing Day Sale, with no coupon code necessary. That's a match of its Black Friday sale and double the $250 off we normally see from this brand.
Oppo Reno 8 review
The Oppo Reno 8 offers fair specs for its price, with a good-looking screen and quick charging, while also undercutting plenty of other phones with its low mid-range price tag. However, there are a few issues, like Oppo’s lack of consideration for phone ‘hand-feel’ and underwhelming cameras.
FastComet cuts 75% off on web hosting and throws in free migration for the holiday season
If you're looking to upgrade your web hosting (opens in new tab) service, but don’t want to break the bank, you can now get an awesome deal on FastComet and save big. From December 10, 2022 December 31, 2022, you can get FastComet services at a fraction of their regular price.
A look at the benefits of standing desks
As offices and professionals look for ways to improve the health and productivity of their employees, many are considering investing in standing desks. These desks offer a range of benefits that can improve posture, physical wellbeing, circulation, and energy levels. They can also be helpful for those looking to lose weight or stay in shape and reduce stress on the neck and shoulders, as well as the risk of eye strain from looking at a computer screen for long periods.
Velocity Micro Raptor Z95 Review
The Velocity Micro Raptor Z95 is a high-performing desktop well-suited for those who want the best in terms of components and performance. Its solid build quality and sleek design are also notable, but this does mean it comes at a premium price. If you're in the market for a top-of-the-line...
The latest Samsung Galaxy S23 leak points to a major performance boost
The grand unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S23 could be just a month and a bit away now, and the leaks around this flagship smartphone continue to drip in. The latest rumor brings with it some encouraging news about the potential performance boost that the new phone is going to bring with it.
Google Chrome is making a crucial update to help keep you safe
A recent code change (opens in new tab) for Google Chrome has uncovered an updated feature that will see the popular web browser automatically preventing insecure downloads from HTTP sites. Formerly the norm, many HTTP sites have since been updated to use HTTPS encryption in an effort to protect extensive...
The most anticipated phones of 2023
2022 was a great year for phones, but the tech industry never sleeps, so we're already looking ahead to 2023's handsets - and many of them are shaping up to be very exciting. Leaks and rumors mean we've already heard a fair bit about key handsets such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and the iPhone 15 line, and they certainly rank among the most anticipated phones of 2023.
2022 in TVs: QD-OLED arrived, while cheap mini-LED thrived
2022 has been a bumper year for televisions. While most new TV screens are largely iterative versions of years past, this time around we saw a number of new panel technologies come to market, shaking up the kinds of screen on offer – and yes, making buying a good TV that much more complicated.
