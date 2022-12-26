ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s your timeline for possible showers as Metro Detroit warms up

4Warn Weather – A milder Wednesday is all but in the books and leading into an even milder finish to the work-week. The trade-off though is the return of rain. More clouds will be building overnight as temperatures stay steady in the middle 30s. This is due to strong southerly winds ushering in milder air tonight and the next few days.
ClickOnDetroit.com

2022 ends on a mild yet rainy note for Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – After a blast of cold and snow this past weekend, the year ends on a much different note, with warmer temperatures and rain returning. The rest of this Wednesday is quiet, with more clouds building during the overnight. Temperatures stay steady in the middle 30s due to strong southerly winds ushering in milder air tonight and the next few days.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Expect rain, above average temps in Metro Detroit to end 2022, ring in 2023

After more clouds and continued cold temperatures, with just a touch of sunshine for some of us yesterday, we will see a little more sunshine as we enter the middle of the extended holiday week. For your Wednesday, high pressure moving off to the east of the region will bring...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dish best served cold? Pancake ice forms in upper Michigan’s Tahquamenon Falls

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – In the cold of December, the most well-known waterfalls in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are serving up a special treat: ice pancakes. In a photo shared by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources earlier this month, pancake ice can be seen forming along the Tahquamenon Falls in northern Michigan’s Paradise Township. The “pancakes” are discs of ice that form naturally under specific conditions in bodies of water, and they can be spotted in the Great Lakes during the winter months.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Pipe bursts, destroying merchandise at Mt. Clemens store

A broken pipe led to flooding that destroyed mostly all of the merchandise at Alleycat Metaphysical Supplies in Mt. Clemens. The repairs are expected to be extensive and will include taking down the entire ceiling and redoing woodwork.
awesomemitten.com

20 AWESOME Ideas for Day Trips in Michigan

Michigan may be known as the Great Lakes State — and exploring the endless miles of shoreline is a wonderful way to spend any day — but there also are many day trips in Michigan that showcase the state’s past, present, and future. These Michigan day trips...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Shelby Township Library damaged when pipes burst on Christmas Eve

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve caused pipes to burst inside the new Shelby Township Library. The water caused damage in the technology lab, adult nonfiction section, meeting rooms, back offices and staff areas. Cleanup is expected to be extensive. “We are heartbroken, we really...
SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI

