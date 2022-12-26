PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – In the cold of December, the most well-known waterfalls in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are serving up a special treat: ice pancakes. In a photo shared by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources earlier this month, pancake ice can be seen forming along the Tahquamenon Falls in northern Michigan’s Paradise Township. The “pancakes” are discs of ice that form naturally under specific conditions in bodies of water, and they can be spotted in the Great Lakes during the winter months.

