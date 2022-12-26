Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s your timeline for possible showers as Metro Detroit warms up
4Warn Weather – A milder Wednesday is all but in the books and leading into an even milder finish to the work-week. The trade-off though is the return of rain. More clouds will be building overnight as temperatures stay steady in the middle 30s. This is due to strong southerly winds ushering in milder air tonight and the next few days.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2022 ends on a mild yet rainy note for Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – After a blast of cold and snow this past weekend, the year ends on a much different note, with warmer temperatures and rain returning. The rest of this Wednesday is quiet, with more clouds building during the overnight. Temperatures stay steady in the middle 30s due to strong southerly winds ushering in milder air tonight and the next few days.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Expect rain, above average temps in Metro Detroit to end 2022, ring in 2023
After more clouds and continued cold temperatures, with just a touch of sunshine for some of us yesterday, we will see a little more sunshine as we enter the middle of the extended holiday week. For your Wednesday, high pressure moving off to the east of the region will bring...
Big thaw begins Wednesday across Michigan
Expect temperatures to warm above freezing even during the nighttime hours into the weekend. This in addition to scattered rain will rapidly melt off the snow pack. Expect highs in the 40s and 50s.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit to see some sunshine before rain arrives for New Year’s Eve weekend
We have now officially made it through the last of that arctic imprisonment, with a moderating trend starting today. As you read my forecast below, keep in mind that our average high right now is 34 degrees, and our average low is 23 degrees. Today’s sunrise is at 8:01 a.m....
How our Christmas Week Blizzard compared to Blizzard of ‘78
As MLive and other news sites delivered weather forecasts and storm prep details in the days leading up to last week’s blizzard, there was an underlying question reaching back more than 40 years: Would this be as bad as the blizzard of 1978?. So many of us either lived...
wkar.org
Learning how to recover from a skid on Michigan's icy roads | Messages from the Mitten
Driving during Michigan’s winters is not for the faint of heart. Icy conditions have led many drivers to skid into a frantic situation. Unfortunately, it’s not something we can fully avoid considering winter weather conditions can last months here. As part of our series Messages from the Mitten,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit travelers still battling with flight, luggage issues with Southwest airlines
ROMULUS, Mich. – Many travelers are still battling flight and luggage issues with Southwest airlines, especially here in Detroit. Local 4 headed over to the Detroit Metro Airport on Wednesday, and as there is hardly a line at the Southwest counter, problems are still piling up. As many flight...
Why do Metro Detroiters remember the Uniroyal Giant Tire breaking loose and rolling down I-94?
There’s been a lot of lore surrounding the Uniroyal Giant Tire, which towers over I-94 in Allen Park at 80 feet tall. This episode of The Daily J podcast dives into the facts – and the legends – that persist about the iconic Metro Detroit landmark.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dish best served cold? Pancake ice forms in upper Michigan’s Tahquamenon Falls
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – In the cold of December, the most well-known waterfalls in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are serving up a special treat: ice pancakes. In a photo shared by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources earlier this month, pancake ice can be seen forming along the Tahquamenon Falls in northern Michigan’s Paradise Township. The “pancakes” are discs of ice that form naturally under specific conditions in bodies of water, and they can be spotted in the Great Lakes during the winter months.
It Was So Cold Birds Literally Froze To The Ground Across The Great Lakes
Listen, me and waterfowl haven't always been the best of friends. I make it no secret that geese, in particular, are my mortal enemies - Honking Murder Chickens who will attack me given any opportunity. Never fails. BUT, that said, I still never wish harm on them, let alone exposure...
MDOT: Crews have made progress, stay off roads
Although the Christmas week blizzard is over, the work for snowplow drivers is far from done.
FOX 17 News West Michigan
What’s up with closing I-196 at the Grand River?
The Michigan Department of Transportation announced I-196 eastbound over the Grand River would be closed, scheduled to begin in October 2022, but it has been delayed.
fox2detroit.com
Pipe bursts, destroying merchandise at Mt. Clemens store
A broken pipe led to flooding that destroyed mostly all of the merchandise at Alleycat Metaphysical Supplies in Mt. Clemens. The repairs are expected to be extensive and will include taking down the entire ceiling and redoing woodwork.
Study: Only 2 of 5 Great Lakes have ‘good’ ecosystems
The triennial analysis from the International Joint Commission was included in part of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s annual State of the Great Lakes report.
Is It Illegal to Drive With a Snow-Covered License Plate in Michigan?
How many times have you gone outside to clean the snow off your windshield, roof, headlights, and windows, but forgot to clear it away from your license plate? For many Michiganders, this is something that happens all the time in the winter. Even though many of us forget to clear...
awesomemitten.com
20 AWESOME Ideas for Day Trips in Michigan
Michigan may be known as the Great Lakes State — and exploring the endless miles of shoreline is a wonderful way to spend any day — but there also are many day trips in Michigan that showcase the state’s past, present, and future. These Michigan day trips...
Power utility ponders fate of 13 historic Michigan dams
Federal licenses to operate dams owned by Consumers Energy are set to expire in 2034
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shelby Township Library damaged when pipes burst on Christmas Eve
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve caused pipes to burst inside the new Shelby Township Library. The water caused damage in the technology lab, adult nonfiction section, meeting rooms, back offices and staff areas. Cleanup is expected to be extensive. “We are heartbroken, we really...
Michigan gas prices below $3 a gallon. Will they go even lower in the new year?
Average gas prices in Michigan have dipped below $3 a gallon. "As the year comes to a close, Michigan motorists are seeing some of the lowest gas prices of 2022," Adrienne Woodland, a spokesperson for AAA, which tracks prices nationwide, said Tuesday. "If demand remains low and stocks rise, drivers could see pump prices...
