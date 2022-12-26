Read full article on original website
Canada vs. Czechia final score, results: Defending World Juniors champions lose 2023 opener
The crowd in Halifax was left stunned Monday night as Canada dropped its 2023 World Juniors opener 5-2 to Czechia. The defending World Juniors champions had high expectations placed on them; there was talk that the 2023 squad was one of the best in the tournament's history. That conversation ended before it could get started as Canada put together a subpar performance to begin the competition.
NHL On Tap: Lightning face Rangers, look to sweep back-to-back set
Makar, Avalanche host Kings; Wild go for eighth straight home victory. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 11 games on Thursday. Lightning, Rangers renew acquaintances. The Tampa Bay Lightning...
What channel is USA vs. Switzerland on today? Start time, live stream for 2023 World Juniors game
Less than 24 hours removed from an upset loss at the hands of Slovakia, the United States shifts its focus to its matchup Thursday vs. Switzerland at the 2023 World Junior Championship. After a subpar performance in an opening win against Latvia, the USA crumbled in the second period against...
Finland bounces back at world juniors, beats Slovakia 5-2
MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Oliver Kapanen and Joakim Kemell each had a goal and an assist as Finland beat Slovakia 5-2 on Tuesday at the world junior hockey championship. Jani Nyman also scored during Finland’s three-goal second period. Sami Paivarinta and Brad Lambert had the other goals for the Finns.
LONG-TIME NHL COACH MARC CRAWFORD MAKING A RETURN BEHIND THE BENCH IN EUROPE
After parting ways with the Chicago Blackhawks in May, Marc Crawford was left without a coaching job and the 61-year-old wanted to be behind a bench for a 33rd consecutive season. Crawford was unable to land a job before the start of the 2022-23 season, but now he has and...
2023 WJC 3 Up, 3 Down: Canada vs. Germany
After a disappointing loss in their opener, Canada took an introspective approach to their second game. Head coach Dennis Williams chose to forego on-ice training for his team except for the goaltenders, instead, looking to focus on individual mental preparation and team video sessions. Something that defenseman Olen Zellweger credited for the win saying “We mentally reset, watched a lot of video to learn from the last game and I think we came here today prepared and executed”. For Germany, there was very little downtime after their opening loss to Sweden in a game that could have just as easily been a win.
Canada vs. Germany final score, results: Connor Bedard propels Canadians to beatdown at 2023 World Juniors
Two days after Canada suffered a stunning loss to Czechia to open its 2023 World Juniors, the defending champion handed Germany an 11-2 beatdown on Wednesday. Connor Bedard tied the Canadian World Juniors single-game record with seven points as he and Dylan Guenther each posted hat tricks in the win. Olen Zellweger and Logan Stankoven both recorded three points and Thomas Milic secured the victory in net with 14 saves.
On Campus: Devils prospect Hughes among top defensemen this season
Faber of Wild, Hutson of Canadiens also among best in NCAA at position. The top player in college hockey receives the Hobey Baker Award. The best goalie takes home the Mike Richter Award. But there is no trophy for the player adjudged to be the best defenseman in college hockey,...
2023 WJC Day 3 Preview
Day 3 of the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) in Halifax and Moncton will feature the return to action of the tournament’s two presumed powerhouses. But Canada and the United States will be entering with very different mindsets. The U.S. handled business on Day 1 of the tournament, comfortably beating Latvia 5-2. But Team Canada suffered the inverse — falling 5-2 to Czechia — in arguably one of the most shocking WJC upsets of all time. Now, both teams return to play in matches that should be cake walks. But neither team will be looking past their opponents after Monday’s results.
World Junior Championship roundup: Kemell leads Finland past Slovakia
Sweden holds off Germany; Switzerland, Czechia look to build on opening-day wins. Tuesday is the second day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Day 2 games. Finland 5, Slovakia 2 --...
Canadiens News & Rumors: Barron, Montembeault, WJC, More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the 2023 World Juniors have kicked off in Halifax and Moncton with six Habs’ prospects representing their respective countries, defenseman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket, and insider Pierre LeBrun provides the latest trade chatter surrounding Montreal.
