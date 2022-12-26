Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Canada vs. Czechia final score, results: Defending World Juniors champions lose 2023 opener
The crowd in Halifax was left stunned Monday night as Canada dropped its 2023 World Juniors opener 5-2 to Czechia. The defending World Juniors champions had high expectations placed on them; there was talk that the 2023 squad was one of the best in the tournament's history. That conversation ended before it could get started as Canada put together a subpar performance to begin the competition.
PSG vs. Strasbourg: Free live stream, TV, how to watch; will Messi and Mbappe play?
Paris Saint-Germain takes on RC Strasbourg Alsace Wednesday as the French League resumes play after the World Cup in Qatar. Wednesday’s game will air on TV via beIN SPORTS. Fans can watch soccer games for free by signing up for a trial of fuboTV. LIVE STREAM: Sign up here...
Family of International Soccer Icon Pelé Bids Farewell to Dying Star
The family of Pelé, the international star who was instrumental in three World Cup championships with Brazil across three decades and who energized U.S. soccer with the New York Cosmos in the 1970s, has spent the past several days saying goodbye. The post Family of International Soccer Icon Pelé Bids Farewell to Dying Star appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Lionel Messi's room during the Qatar World Cup is being turned into a small museum
During the World Cup in Qatar, Messi and his Argentina teammates stayed on campus at Qatar University.
Sporting News
USA vs. Latvia final score, results: United States pulls away for opening win at 2023 World Juniors
The United States got off to a slow start, but at the end, the Americans walked away with a 5-2 victory over Latvia on Monday to start their 2023 World Junior Championship. The USA scored three unanswered goals in the third period to secure the win. Five different players found the back of the net, with Red Savage and Sean Behrens leading the way with a goal and an assist each.
wtatennis.com
United Cup Day 1 preview: U.S. hoping to hold off Czech Republic
The United Cup, a mixed-team competition, with 18 teams in three Australian cities -- Sydney, Brisbane and Perth -- will take place from Dec. 29-Jan. 8. The joint WTA-ATP event, in partnership with Tennis Australia, has a prize pool of $15 million with the possibility 500 Hologic WTA and Pepperstone ATP rankings points.
theScore
USA avoids upset with victory over Latvia
The United States survived an unexpectedly tough test in its opening contest en route to a 5-2 win over Latvia. Chaz Lucius scored the game-winner just 1:57 into the final frame on a backhander over the glove hand of Latvian netminder Patriks Berzins. Red Savage and Luke Hughes added goals as the Americans pulled away late.
World Juniors Day 3: Slovakia Upsets U.S., Canada Routs Germany
Slovakia earned a huge upset win over the U.S., while Connor Bedard scored seven points against Germany in Day 3 at the world juniors.
ATP, WTA join forces for United Cup mixed teams tournament
The ATP and WTA tours’ new joint venture begins Thursday in three Australian cities with plenty of prize money and ranking points at stake. And the mixed teams United Cup could also help shake off some of the holiday season rust ahead of the Australian Open starting Jan. 16 in Melbourne.
United Cup: What is the new tennis tournament, who is playing and how does it work?
The 2023 season in tennis kicks off with a brand new tournament, as Australia host the inaugural United Cup.A total of 18 nations will compete for the trophy, with players from both the ATP and WTA taking part in teams. The list includes some of the biggest names in the game, with the United Cup serving as a warm-up for the Australian Open for many - the first Grand Slam event of the year.Men’s world No2 Rafael Nadal and No4 Stefanos Tsitsipas are both set to feature, while from the women’s rankings, world No1 Iga Swiatek will take part for...
atptour.com
United Cup Day 1 Preview: Tsitsipas Leads Greece Charge, De Minaur Carries Home Hopes
The stage is set. The 2023 season begins on Thursday in Australia, where 18 countries will battle it from 29 December-8 January to become United Cup champion. The new mixed-teams event will see some of the biggest stars in action in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney, with Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Stefanos Tsitsipas among those representing their countries.
IGN
SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19: Check our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing Team Picks for 2nd T20
South Africa Women Under-19 will take on India Women Under-19 in the 2nd of the 5 matches T20 series on Thursday. India Under 19 won the 1st T20 by 54 runs to go 1-0 up in the series. Match Details:. South Africa Women Under-19s vs India Women Under-19s, 2nd T20.
Cameron Norrie and Katie Swan win United Cup clashes to put Great Britain in control against Australia
Victories for Cameron Norrie and Katie Swan put Great Britain in a strong position against Australia in their first match of the inaugural United Cup.The new mixed team event is being played across three cities in Australia, with Britain, captained by Tim Henman, taking on the hosts and Spain in Sydney.With each match taking place across two days, the 2023 season had to begin before the New Year, but Britain made a sharp start and lead Australia 2-0.Norrie, who spent most of the off-season playing exhibition matches across the world, impressed in a 6-3 6-3 victory over Alex De Minaur,...
kalkinemedia.com
Britain Soccer Premier League
Chelsea's Kai Havertz, left, duels for the ball with Bournemouth's Adam Smith during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Sporting News
United Cup 2023: Schedule, results, standings for new tennis tournament
The Australian summer of tennis will kick off with a brand new addition - the United Cup. Sydney, Brisbane and Perth will co-host the tournament which sees nations face off in a mixed event. The Sporting News will keep you updated with the full schedule below. What is the format...
atptour.com
Australia Ready To Carry Home Hopes In Group D
With the stage set, Team Australia is determined to deliver in front of its home fans in Sydney this week at the United Cup. The home nation, led by Alex de Minaur and Ajla Tomljanovic, will play Team Great Britain and Team Spain in a stacked Group D. “I think...
Cricket-Melbourne looks into hosting India v Pakistan test
MELBOURNE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) is looking into the possibility of hosting a test match between India and Pakistan, who have not played each other in the longest format of the game since 2007 with bilateral cricket between the neighbours suspended.
