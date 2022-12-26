Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Shares Young Thug Story In Light Of New Charges
Meek Mill recalled a story about Young Thug after hearing about the new charges brought against him. In light of new charges against Young Thug, Meek Mill shared a story about the Atlanta rapper on Twitter, Tuesday. A grand jury charged Thug with four more counts including street racing, reckless driving, speeding, and more.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Reacts To Judge Who Sentenced Him Getting In Trouble For Misconduct
After throwing shade at his old judge, the Philly rapper is manifesting that energy into community efforts and giving family time to poor inmates. Whether it’s immediately or years after the fact, you can always depend on karma coming to bite you in some way. Meek Mill’s former judge learned that this week, as authorities stripped her of over 50 cases she was presiding over. Mill excitedly shared the news via Instagram and wrote a pretty emblematic caption.
TMZ.com
Meek Mill Hilariously Fails Teaching Michael Rubin Lil Uzi Vert's Dance
Meek Mill is eager to teach his billionaire pal Michael Rubin the latest hip hop dance craze ... but the problem is, neither of them can actually nail the moves!!!. The Philly rap legend went live on Instagram with the Fanatics founder Thursday night at a party where Lil Uzi Vert's red-hot "Just Wanna Rock" came on, and attempted to play dance instructor ... with hilarious results.
BET
Meek Mill Pays Bail For 20 Women So They Can Spend Holidays At Home, With Family
Meek Mill was apparently in the holiday spirit when he paid bail for 20 incarcerated women so they can spend the holidays at home. According to the REFORM Alliance, an organization the Philadelphia rapper launched with Jay-Z in 2019, the women were incarcerated at Riverside Correctional Facility in Meek’s hometown and unable to afford bail.
‘Cosby Show’ star Keshia Knight Pulliam pregnant with baby No. 2
Ooh, baby, baby — Keshia Knight Pulliam is having a baby! The “Cosby Show” star announced Thursday that she and husband Brad James are expecting their first bundle of joy together early next year. “Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰,” the actress, 43, captioned a sweet Instagram boomerang cheekily set to the tune of Salt-N-Pepa’s 1986 smash hit “Push It!” The snippet shows a very pregnant Pulliam — who is already mom to daughter Ella, 5 — posing for a photo with James, 41, while popping her foot out and putting her hand on her hip. Decked out in a figure-hugging, floor-length knit dress featuring red...
Gucci Mane Offers B.G. $1 Million Record Deal Upon Prison Release
With incarcerated rap star B.G.’s prison release reportedly looming, Gucci Mane is looking to gift him with a $1 million record deal upon his return to the streets. The Atlanta rapper extended his congratulations to the New Orleans rapper on social media following the latest update in his quest for freedom. The artist and entrepreneur also voiced his desire to make him the newest signee on his 1017 roster. “My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @new_bghollyhood! Glad u home bruh!” Guwop wrote. “Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at...
suggest.com
Janet Jackson’s Second Ex-Husband, Rene Elizondo, Is Still Working In The Entertainment Industry
Janet Jackson became a bona fide star with smash-hit albums such as Control (1986) and Rhythm Nation 1814 (1989). Her sizzling dance moves added to her mystique and huge fan following. Only Mariah Carey surpassed Jackson’s success during the 1990s, according to Billboard. Jackson’s divorce from her second husband...
Birdman Just Gave This Update About Rapper B.G.'s Release From Prison
For the last decade-plus, famed former Hot Boys rapper B.G. has been incarcerated in a California penitentiary. Back in his heyday, Christopher Noel Dorsey, better known as B.G. — which is an acronym for Baby Gangsta — became famous for signing to Birdman's Cash Money Records at the age of 13 in 1994. Now 42 years old, the New Orleans native has been in jail for roughly 10 years, but that may soon change.
Lizzo Gets Emotional About Her $20 Million Mansion After Her Past of Being Homeless
Lizzo is extremely grateful to be able to conduct her first interview from inside her $26 million mansion 10 years after she had to couch surf to survive. In a preview for her upcoming interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Lizzo, 34, was asked about how it feels to be seated inside her Los Angeles mansion one decade after “sleeping in your car,” Daily Mail reports.
HipHopDX.com
Safaree Shares Old Photo With Nicki Minaj: ‘I Wouldn’t Change Anything About My Past’
Safaree, Nicki Minaj‘s ex-boyfriend, has made it clear that he’s not ashamed about his failed past relationship with the multi-platinum selling rapper. On Thursday (December 8), the Brooklyn native (real name is Safaree Samuels) seemingly acknowledged Nicki’s 40th birthday celebration by reposting a photo to his Instagram story from over a decade ago when the pair were romantically involved.
HipHopDX.com
Oschino Recalls Jadakiss Telling Him Not To Sign To Roc-A-Fella: 'Don't Do It'
Oschino, the former State Property rapper, has recalled the time Jadakiss tried to warn him off signing with Roc-A-Fella Records. The Philadelphia rapper (real name Oschino Vasquez) signed with The Roc in 1999 after a bathroom conversation with JAY-Z. But before putting pen to paper, he took the idea to Kiss who told him not to sign with the label.
Lizzo at home
For years, Grammy-winning superstar Lizzo dreamed of waking up in her own home on Christmas morning. Today, that dream came true. Her new place, in one of the swankier neighborhoods in Los Angeles, is the first house she's ever owned.Just ten years ago, she was sleeping in her car."Yeah. Whoo! Staying in, like, people's rooms, and sleeping on their couches," she said. "And now on this past tour, which I was blessed to, you know, stay in really nice places, but I was still like, 'I miss my house. I can't wait to come back home to my bed.' And...
Complex
Boosie Badazz Says Jay-Z and Nas Aren’t Relevant in Today’s Landscape
Boosie Badazz has thoughts on Jay-Z and Nas’ status in the game. The Baton Rouge artist caused a stir this week when he addressed 21 Savage’s controversial comments about Nas. The drama began when 21 participated in a Clubhouse chat that questioned whether Nasir was the greatest rapper of all time. Though he acknowledged the Queens native as a legendary MC, the Savage Mode rapper wasn’t convinced he’s relevant among the younger generation.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Tells Kanye West to Hold His Ground on New Eight-Minute Song
YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently released a new eight minute-long track where he urges Kanye West to stand firm in his convictions in the midst of his controversy. After releasing several projects this year, NBA YoungBoy dropped off a new single titled "This for My Supporters" on Dec. 3. The track is over eight minutes in length and finds the Louisiana rapper name-dropping Ye in the second verse.
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill Pays Bail For 20 Philadelphia Women So They Can Be Home For Christmas
Meek Mill has made it possible for 20 Philadelphia women who had previously been unable to pay their bail to spend the holidays with their families. Five of the women, who were all being held at the Riverside Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, were released on Friday (December 23), while the others will be home over the course of the next week, the rapper’s REFORM Alliance said in a press release.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Joc Shaves His Head Following Tory Lanez Guilty Verdict
The Atlanta native stays true to his word and shaved his head after he promised to do so if Tory Lanez was found to be guilty. The world is continuing to react to Tory Lanez being found guilty in his trial against Megan thee Stallion late last week. Unfortunately for...
Kodak Black blames Megan Thee Stallion, Jay-Z for Tory Lanez conviction
Kodak Black is accusing Megan Thee Stallion and her new label boss, Jay-Z, of orchestrating the prosecution of Tory Lanez who is now a convicted felon awaiting sentencing to what could be a lengthy term. On the Friday before Christmas 2022, a Los Angeles County jury found Lanez guilty of...
Is Kanye Missing? Rapper’s Ex-Manager Can’t Find Him to Serve $4.5M Lawsuit
Kanye West is nowhere to be found, according to his former business manager Thomas St. John, who is currently trying to serve the disgraced music mogul with a $4.5 million lawsuit. According to a Dec. 19 court filing obtained by The U.S. Sun, the manager is looking for more time, at least until the end of March, to find the Grammy-winning artist. St. John and his attorneys have allegedly attempted to reach Ye at his home, by mail at multiple possible addresses in Hidden Hills, Malibu and Calabasas, and via a law group listed as the contact for Kanye, though that firm has since claimed they are unaffiliated with the Yeezy designer, raising questions about whether West even has legal representation. The lawsuit alleges that the former billionaire failed to pay St. John during an 18-month stint as West’s senior financial advisor. “When confronted by the 18-month commitment that had just been made, Mr. West stated words to the effect of 'The 18-month term was bullshit' and 'You’re insane for even thinking I would stick to it,’” according to court documents.Read it at The U.S. Sun
Tory Lanez Fans Start Ridiculous Petition Calling Out JAY-Z, Roc Nation & The Protect Black Women Movement
Good luck to Sonstar getting his boy Daystar out of this jam. The post Tory Lanez Fans Start Ridiculous Petition Calling Out JAY-Z, Roc Nation & The Protect Black Women Movement appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
TMZ.com
Tory Lanez Fans Petition for Appeal in Meg Thee Stallion Verdict, Attacking Jury, Jay-Z
Tory Lanez's family and friends are banding together to help him avoid prison time ... and they're going after the jury, the music industry, Jay-Z and even suggesting Tory is a sacrificial lamb to do a solid for African American women. Soon after Tory was convicted for shooting Meg Thee...
