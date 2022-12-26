Kanye West is nowhere to be found, according to his former business manager Thomas St. John, who is currently trying to serve the disgraced music mogul with a $4.5 million lawsuit. According to a Dec. 19 court filing obtained by The U.S. Sun, the manager is looking for more time, at least until the end of March, to find the Grammy-winning artist. St. John and his attorneys have allegedly attempted to reach Ye at his home, by mail at multiple possible addresses in Hidden Hills, Malibu and Calabasas, and via a law group listed as the contact for Kanye, though that firm has since claimed they are unaffiliated with the Yeezy designer, raising questions about whether West even has legal representation. The lawsuit alleges that the former billionaire failed to pay St. John during an 18-month stint as West’s senior financial advisor. “When confronted by the 18-month commitment that had just been made, Mr. West stated words to the effect of 'The 18-month term was bullshit' and 'You’re insane for even thinking I would stick to it,’” according to court documents.Read it at The U.S. Sun

14 HOURS AGO