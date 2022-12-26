Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
greenvillejournal.com
Digital rewind: The top 5 stories of 2022
The end of the year presents an opportunity to look at the stories that impact the community on the digital front. From potentially killer snakes to massive mansions on the lake, here are the top five stories from 2022 that caught the attention of our online readers, based on the number of page views.
greenvillejournal.com
Food and drink rewind
It was a year of big appetites in Greenville. With the growing array of delicious creations from our city’s impressive line of chefs, the local culinary scene has never been stronger. Local artisans received acclaim at home and beyond, while a spotlight was shone ever brighter on the diversity and vibrancy of farms and produce suppliers around the county. Even as staffing issues remained a concern and a local legend was bid farewell, it was a good year for satisfying appetites big and small.
greenvillejournal.com
2022 City of Greenville rewind
For many in the city, both young and old alike, the opening of Unity Park, a project decades in the making, was the biggest story in 2022. But that’s just the start of the story. With the park’s Thomas and Vivian Wong Honor Tower now on the horizon, it was a year when long-held plans finally came to fruition. The city also improved traffic, grappled with development in the village of West Greenville and made affordable housing a higher priority.
WYFF4.com
Extras needed for Hallmark movie being filmed at Biltmore Estate
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — If you have ever wanted to be in a Hallmark Christmas movie, here is your chance. The Hallmark Channel announced last week that "A Biltmore Christmas" will be shot on location at the historic Biltmore Estate, in Asheville, North Carolina. The movie is set to begin...
Clemson Beach Party Photo Gallery
Hollywood, Fla. -- Clemson hit the beach for the Orange Bowl beach party Wednesday afternoon. The Clemson Insider was on hand for part of the event. Check out some great pictures from Bart Boatwright of (...)
greenvillejournal.com
City Juice: The hardest-working man of December
Forty-one years ago, Charles Brewer walked into the Poinsett Club looking for work and was hired as a pot washer. My readers should understand the difference between a dish washer and a pot washer. The dishwasher gets to run plates through the dish machine. The pot washer scrubs pots, by hand, in a three-compartment sink, and working that job for any length of time is enough to dissuade many from a career in hospitality. Charles stuck it out, and one day he received a combat promotion to the pantry.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Greenville Grand Bohemian celebrates nature in style
The Grand Bohemian Lodge in Greenville, South Carolina, has the look and feel of a lodge from a bygone era but one that celebrates art and nature in sophisticated style. Opened in August after three years of construction, the Grand Bohemian is a feast for the eyes for those with an appreciation of inventive design uses of wood, stone, bark, rock, and other natural elements.
gsabusiness.com
Popular Greenville barber shop moving to Overbrook neighborhood
A well-known Greenville barber shop is moving to a new location. The Mailroom Barber Co. is moving to 1633 E. North St. on Jan. 3. It will be moving from its current location in Taylors Mill in order to offer a gender-neutral barbershop experience to a broader clientele throughout the greater Greenville area, a news release stated.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Ellaberry Llama Farm: Make Your Llama Dreams Come True in Hendersonville, NC
Ellaberry Llama Farm is a completely unique farm in Hendersonville, NC, about an hour north of Greenville, SC, that lets guests interact in ways they likely haven’t experienced with a llama before!. Media tickets were given for this experience. I love llamas and alpacas and big, fluffy animals. I...
Pet of the Week: Darling
It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Darling.
greenvillejournal.com
Real estate rundown week ending Dec. 30, 2022
The Greater Greenville Association of Realtors announced a 44.6% increase in active residential listings — from 2,674 listing on the multiple listing service on Dec. 10, 2021, to 3,867 on Dec. 10, 2022. With the number of listings up, the average residential sales price has also increased 4.2% year...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The City of Asheville is recommending customer boil their water after extremely cold temperatures causing multiple issues with the system. Officials say water line breaks have caused a loss of pressure. There is no confirmation of the water being contaminated, but the potential for it. A notice of potential low pressure or no water has also been issued for about 38,000 customers. The city is asking residents to conserve water until the system is fully operational.
greenvillejournal.com
Community rewind: Growth continues to inspire, challenge development
With ongoing turbulence in the global and national economies throughout 2022, Greenville has not been immune to uncertainty but has shown a reassuring resiliency across a range of sectors. South Carolina and the Upstate in particular were virtually at full employment most of the year, with companies, families and individuals...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Lots of Winter Family Fun at Black Bear Snow Tubing in Hendersonville, NC
Are you thinking about snow tubing at Black Bear Snow Tubing in Hendersonville, NC? Western North Carolina has great snow tubing and Black Bear Snow Tubing is a stellar option for families! They have a huge mountain to get your winter in high gear with a fun snow tubing trip for the whole family! We took a trip up to try out that snow-tubing mountain and it was so much fun! Now we have all the details to share so you can plan your trip!
smithmountainlake.com
How one woman's baking pastime landed her cake on Oprah's Favorites List 4 times
SPARTANBURG, South Carolina (WLOS) -- In 1982, Caroline Ragsdale Reutter baked her now-famous 7-Layer Caramel Cake for the celebration of the christening of her son, Richard R. Reutter. Little did she know how quickly that would change the trajectory of her career -- that 40 years later, that cake would...
whqr.org
Updated: Asheville officials say major water leaks repaired, services to gradually return within 48 hours
Are you or your business affected by the Asheville area water outages? Share your experiences by recording a voice memo or emailing voices@bpr.org. Asheville’s Southern Water Treatment Plant is back online, according to the City’s Water Resources Director David Yelton. At a 4 pm press conference Wednesday, Yelton said it will take time to restore services to all residents and water may be periodically disrupted until the system completely recharges.
wccbcharlotte.com
South Carolina Bakery Lands on Oprah’s Favorite Things List
SPARTANBURG, S.C.– A South Carolina bakery known for its caramel cakes has been named to Oprah Winfrey‘s list of favorite things. This is actually the fourth time Caroline’s Bakery has made the list. The bakery said it feels honored and is looking forward to having its cakes...
Greenville man dies in "freak" accident
An Upstate man is dead after a vehicle he was repairing, struck him. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 49 year old Antonio Miranda was killed at his home on Collingsworth Lane in Greenville, Monday afternoon.
Water Outages in Asheville, N.C.: Water Outage Map, Causes, and More
Residents of Asheville, N.C. are in a bind right now, as water supplies are few and far between. Entire communities and businesses across the southern mountain town are without H2O, as some sort of interference has reportedly affected the city's distribution system. Those who do have water are being asked to boil water before drinking it, even though contamination has not yet been confirmed.
WYFF4.com
After days without water, Greenville apartment residents have place to go
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Some residents of an Upstate apartment complex will be relocated after a water pipe burst over the weekend, leaving them with water dripping from their ceilings and lights. They also didn't have running water. The pipe burst Saturday in one building at the Parker at Cone...
