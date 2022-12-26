Read full article on original website
Related
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warmer Temperatures, Big Rains on the Way
The first of two large Pacific storm systems will bring areas of rain Thursday and widespread showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain, Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm with highs both days in the 60s with lows in the 50s. High pressure will bring fair and...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Light rain is possible today, heavy rain is likely tonight
It’s a very mild morning. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s this morning. It will be warm and breezy with temperatures reaching 70° this afternoon. Light rain showers are possible this morning. This afternoon, a thunderstorm or two (not severe) are possible. Heavy rain is likely tonight.
KARK
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Waterfowl Report 12-28-22
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Arkansas waterfowl hunters endured a deep freeze leading into last weekend, and now temperatures will take an upward trend as the state’s 60-day season has reached its midpoint. There are no more splits left in the season as it runs uninterrupted through Jan. 31.
KARK
Hobbs asks court to sanction Lake over unproven election claims
(The Hill) – Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs (D) and Maricopa County asked a judge to sanction Kari Lake and her attorneys on Monday after Lake unsuccessfully challenged her loss in last month’s gubernatorial race. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson on Saturday ruled against Lake in her...
Comments / 0