Arkansas State

Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Waterfowl Report 12-28-22

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Arkansas waterfowl hunters endured a deep freeze leading into last weekend, and now temperatures will take an upward trend as the state’s 60-day season has reached its midpoint. There are no more splits left in the season as it runs uninterrupted through Jan. 31.
Hobbs asks court to sanction Lake over unproven election claims

(The Hill) – Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs (D) and Maricopa County asked a judge to sanction Kari Lake and her attorneys on Monday after Lake unsuccessfully challenged her loss in last month’s gubernatorial race. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson on Saturday ruled against Lake in her...
ARIZONA STATE

