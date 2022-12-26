Read full article on original website
Related
Bethany Ballard prepares to take House 147 seat in the new year
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Bethany Ballard is the latest Houston County native to be elected as a public official. Next month, she'll take the Georgia house district 147 seat. Between beginning her campaign in May and being elected in November, Bethany Ballard says she's learned a lot along the way.
'Taps still dry': Hundreds with no water in Milledgeville & Baldwin County
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — It's been a draining couple of days for hundreds of people around Milledgeville and Baldwin County. Water main breaks during this holiday weekend's cold blast left some people with low water pressure-- or no water at all. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke to people there about their...
Who pays for the water when a pipe bursts? Your city may be able to help
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — When pipes burst and water sprays everywhere, who pays for all that water?. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spent the day Tuesday asking several water metro districts that exact question. She also found one city of South Fulton neighborhood homeowner Terry Francis said the water...
Henry County Daily Herald
Design plans for Atlanta Speedway Airport in Henry County move forward
HAMPTON — Design plans are underway for Atlanta Speedway Airport’s new layout and hangars. The Board of Commissioners recently approved two contracts for services. The first awards Michael Baker International to update the airport layout plan for $239,520, of which $235,877 will be reimbursed by the Georgia Department of Transportation. The county will ultimately be responsible for $3,642.66.
How to keep your pets safe as cold temps hit Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — With cold weather hitting Central Georgia, what does that mean for your pets ahead of the holidays?. If you find an animal in distress in Macon-Bibb County, you shouldn't call Animal Control. They closed on December 23. Marcus Zellner works as a delivery driver in Macon...
Macon man takes advantage of freezing temps to create ice sculptures
MACON, Ga. — One Macon man is spreading some cheer of his own while having fun with the frigid weather. The beautiful display created by Robert Hubbard is made from four metal reindeer decorations he keeps in his yard. When it gets cold enough, like it is this weekend,...
luxury-houses.net
This $2.49M Pure Gem is a Dream Comes True Waiting for You in Fort Valley, GA
The Estate in Fort Valley is a luxurious home for you to enjoy breathtaking outdoor and indoor living now available for sale. This home located at 575 Holland Rd, Fort Valley, Georgia; offering 04 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 7,311 square feet of living spaces. Call Kathy Balletto (478 333-5547)- Golden Key Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Fort Valley.
Two men dead, woman in hospital after overdosing at north Macon motel
MACON, Ga. — Two men are dead and a woman is in the hospital after overdosing at a motel in Macon, according to deputy coroner Lonnie Miley. It happened at the Motel 6 at 105 Riverside Parkway. The men were pronounced dead at the scene just after 2 p.m.
WMAZ
The two Warner Robins men shot dead on Christmas Eve were friends, sheriff's office says
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two families lost a loved one to gun violence a day before Christmas. The Houston County Sheriff's Office says the two Warner Robins men shot dead on Christmas Eve were friends. The Christmas Eve shooting happened at a Red Fox Run Trailer Park home, just...
Vineville Christian Towers flooded due to busted pipes from cold weather
MACON, Ga. — According to Chief Shane Edwards with the Bibb County Fire Department, the Vineville Christian Towers on 2394 Vineville Avenue have flooded. A call came in at 3:45 p.m. about the towers, and at the scene they found pipes exposed on the ninth floor due to maintenance work.
fox5atlanta.com
Covington native celebrates first Grammy nomination
COVINGTON, Ga. - For the rest of his life, Covington native Drew Parker will be known as "Grammy nominee Drew Parker." And it’s an introduction that still hasn’t quite sunk in for the singer-songwriter. "It’s crazy! The only Grammy that I’ve ever thought of in my life is...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Jackson Police officers receive Hero Awards
JACKSON — Officers Thomas Lucas and Officer Diana Sanchez each received the Hero Award from the Jackson Police Department during the Tuesday, Dec. 13 meeting of the Jackson City Council. The award is in recognition of their service during an incident that began on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov....
travelweekly.com
Ecofriendly resort will open next year in Bonaire
Belnem House Bonaire, a new, sustainably minded boutique hotel on the island, will open in early 2023. Located near the center of Kralendijk, in the villa district of Belnem, the resort has 31 luxury suites, apartments and penthouses that surround a courtyard garden with a pool and pool bar. "Belnem...
Georgia deputy arrested following alleged domestic dispute on Christmas
A Monroe County deputy has been arrested and placed on administrative leave after an domestic altercation on Christmas Day, authorities said Monday.
wgxa.tv
Houston Co. Sheriff's office investigating deadly double shooting
UPDATE (12-26-2022 11:12 A.M.) -- The two victims have been identified. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, 34-year-old Miguel Montes and 45-year-old Avelino Rivera, both from Warner Robins, have been identified as the victims. Both victims are being sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsies. -- HOUSTON COUNTY,...
Two people found dead in separate incidents due to freezing temperatures
MACON, Ga. — Two men have been found dead in separate incidents due to the freezing temperatures over the weekend. Coroner Leon Jones says that first man has been identified as 43-year-old John Ragin. He was found on Saturday at around 3:00, in the 600 block of Cherry Street...
'Mama, I'm sorry': Jones County woman loses her home of 50 years to house fire
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A Jones County home once stood for three generations is now burned to the ground. Loretta Hurt was at work when she received a phone call from her son saying her house was on fire. "He said, 'Mama, I'm sorry I tried to put it...
fox5atlanta.com
Monroe County deputy charged after domestic altercation, sheriff's office says
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - A Monroe County Deputy was arrested on Christmas night after his wife said they got into a physical altercation. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said 54-year-old Deputy Sheriff Charlie Bryson was charged with simple battery family violence and placed on administrative leave. Deputies went at 9:30...
WMAZ
'No call Christmas morning': Macon mother mourns son's death in freezing weekend weather
Sheila Fowler says she spoke to her son every day. She knew something was wrong when he didn't call Christmas morning.
Comments / 0