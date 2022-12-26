ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Henry County Daily Herald

Design plans for Atlanta Speedway Airport in Henry County move forward

HAMPTON — Design plans are underway for Atlanta Speedway Airport’s new layout and hangars. The Board of Commissioners recently approved two contracts for services. The first awards Michael Baker International to update the airport layout plan for $239,520, of which $235,877 will be reimbursed by the Georgia Department of Transportation. The county will ultimately be responsible for $3,642.66.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

How to keep your pets safe as cold temps hit Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — With cold weather hitting Central Georgia, what does that mean for your pets ahead of the holidays?. If you find an animal in distress in Macon-Bibb County, you shouldn't call Animal Control. They closed on December 23. Marcus Zellner works as a delivery driver in Macon...
MACON, GA
luxury-houses.net

This $2.49M Pure Gem is a Dream Comes True Waiting for You in Fort Valley, GA

The Estate in Fort Valley is a luxurious home for you to enjoy breathtaking outdoor and indoor living now available for sale. This home located at 575 Holland Rd, Fort Valley, Georgia; offering 04 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 7,311 square feet of living spaces. Call Kathy Balletto (478 333-5547)- Golden Key Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Fort Valley.
FORT VALLEY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Covington native celebrates first Grammy nomination

COVINGTON, Ga. - For the rest of his life, Covington native Drew Parker will be known as "Grammy nominee Drew Parker." And it’s an introduction that still hasn’t quite sunk in for the singer-songwriter. "It’s crazy! The only Grammy that I’ve ever thought of in my life is...
COVINGTON, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Jackson Police officers receive Hero Awards

JACKSON — Officers Thomas Lucas and Officer Diana Sanchez each received the Hero Award from the Jackson Police Department during the Tuesday, Dec. 13 meeting of the Jackson City Council. The award is in recognition of their service during an incident that began on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov....
travelweekly.com

Ecofriendly resort will open next year in Bonaire

Belnem House Bonaire, a new, sustainably minded boutique hotel on the island, will open in early 2023. Located near the center of Kralendijk, in the villa district of Belnem, the resort has 31 luxury suites, apartments and penthouses that surround a courtyard garden with a pool and pool bar. "Belnem...
BONAIRE, GA
wgxa.tv

Houston Co. Sheriff's office investigating deadly double shooting

UPDATE (12-26-2022 11:12 A.M.) -- The two victims have been identified. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, 34-year-old Miguel Montes and 45-year-old Avelino Rivera, both from Warner Robins, have been identified as the victims. Both victims are being sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsies. -- HOUSTON COUNTY,...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA

