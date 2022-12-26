ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Thank China for plunging gasoline prices

President Biden wants Americans to know gas prices are falling fast—and he deserves the credit. The average pump price has plunged from $5 per gallon in June to around $3.25 now. Biden says it’s because he released oil from the national reserve, persuaded petrostates to produce more, and convinced oil and gas companies to lower prices.
msn.com

Oil prices boosted by U.S. drawdown, but China fears remain

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday after data suggested a larger than expected draw in U.S. crude stockpiles, but gains were capped by growing concerns over demand in China and a snow storm that is expected to hit U.S. travel. Brent crude futures were up 73 cents, or 0.9%,...
NASDAQ

Australian shares drop on strong dollar, China COVID woes; energy drops

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares extended losses on Thursday, weighed by gold and oil stocks, as a stronger greenback and COVID-19-led demand concerns from top consumer China dented investors' sentiment. The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.5% to 7,051.3 by 2305 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Wednesday. Energy...
The Independent

Asian shares extend losses after Wall Street decline

Shares slipped in Asia on Thursday after benchmarks fell more than 1% on Wall Street in the middle of a mostly quiet and holiday-shortened week.U.S. futures were mixed and oil prices declined. Investors are watching to see how China's relaxation of its stringent COVID-19 policies, and the outbreaks of infections that have followed, will affect business activity and travel. One concern is that the massive outbreaks could generate new, potentially vaccine resistant variants of the virus, “leading to knock-on virus surges across the globe, China’s reopening could still mark a positive step over the long run in light of...
NASDAQ

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise; metals lead on China reopening optimism

BENGALURU, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares extended gains for the second straight session on Tuesday, aided by a jump in metal stocks, as risk appetite got a boost from China's plans to loosen COVID-19 restrictions further. The Nifty 50 index .NSEIclosed 0.65% higher at 18,132.30, and the S&P BSE...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippines peso, Indonesian rupiah lead losses in Asian FX; stocks down

* Surge in China COVID-19 cases sours sentiment * Indian rupee set to end year with double-digit decline * Asian stocks trade in red By Archishma Iyer Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Philippines peso and the Indonesian rupiah were the worst hit among Asian currencies on Wednesday, while sentiment for most equities soured as China's struggles with surging COVID-19 cases led to worries about economic growth. Investors were optimistic after China, the largest trade partner in Asia, said on Tuesday it would relax inbound quarantine restrictions, its latest move in dismantling the world's strictest COVID regime of lockdowns. But the optimism soured as an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases has strained China's hospital resources and rekindled worries about growth and demand in Asia's largest economy. [nL8N33I04R] "The tricky part is that even though the Chinese government is working hard to open the domestic economy with an easing of COVID measures, or even eliminating most of them, the timing is not perfect," analysts from ING said. ING analysts predict the United States and Europe could fall into a recession in the first half of 2023, which would result in external demand falling and ultimately derail China's recovery. There is also a fear that continued aggressive interest rate hikes by the major central banks could bring more pain to emerging markets. The Philippines peso.
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real leads Latin American FX down in thin holiday trading

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian real extended losses on Tuesday for a second day against a firmer dollar, while investors assessed data in Latin America's largest economy highlighting worsening credit conditions. The real BRL=, BRBY slid 1.0% against a rebounding dollar =USD. Central bank data showed borrowing costs in bank...
NASDAQ

European shares slip as COVID surge in China sours risk appetite

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Consumer staples, China-exposed stocks under pressure. Ferrexpo says owner's detention in France unrelated to firm. Antofagasta's Los Pelambres mine hit by blockade. Spain's November retail sales fall 0.6% on...
US News and World Report

China Revises 2021 GDP Growth up to 8.4% From 8.1%

BEIJING (Reuters) -China has revised up its estimate of 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 8.4% from 8.1% previously, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday. China routinely revises its annual GDP data. The size of GDP was also revised, to 114.92 trillion yuan ($16.51 trillion) from 114.37...
US News and World Report

South Korea Dec Exports to Fall for Third Month as China Demand Still Weak Reuters Poll

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's exports likely extended their falling streak to a third straight month in December, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, with demand from China yet to recover from loosening COVID-19 restrictions. The country's outbound shipments were projected to have fallen 10.1% in December from the same...
104.1 WIKY

Thailand keeps inflation target of 1-3% for next year

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s cabinet on Tuesday approved the central bank’s headline inflation target of 1% to 3% for 2023, unchanged from this year, government spokesperson Traisuree Traisoranakul told reporters. The inflation target, which guides monetary policy, is reviewed each year. Headline inflation stood at 5.55% in...
kalkinemedia.com

Asian shares muted as investors fret over China reopening

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian equities swung between losses and gains in choppy trading on Wednesday as investors looked for direction after China took further steps towards reopening its COVID-battered economy, with worries over an economic slowdown weighing on sentiment. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.12%,...
9to5Mac

TSMC celebrates 3nm chip production starting in Taiwan ahead of M2 Pro and Max

After TSMC and Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced its upcoming chip plant earlier this month in Arizona, mass production of 3nm silicon is kicking off in Taiwan with a celebration. Interestingly, a ceremony like this is unusual for TSMC, here’s why…. Reported by Focus Taiwan, TSMC is holding a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy