Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
AOL Corp
Thank China for plunging gasoline prices
President Biden wants Americans to know gas prices are falling fast—and he deserves the credit. The average pump price has plunged from $5 per gallon in June to around $3.25 now. Biden says it’s because he released oil from the national reserve, persuaded petrostates to produce more, and convinced oil and gas companies to lower prices.
msn.com
Oil prices boosted by U.S. drawdown, but China fears remain
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday after data suggested a larger than expected draw in U.S. crude stockpiles, but gains were capped by growing concerns over demand in China and a snow storm that is expected to hit U.S. travel. Brent crude futures were up 73 cents, or 0.9%,...
Japan Nov factory output falls on weakening global demand
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese factories slashed output for a third consecutive month in November, dragged down by weak demand for machinery products amid a deteriorating global economic outlook.
Dollar falls against yen, Swiss franc as traders weigh China outlook
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped on Thursday after rising in the previous session, with investors on edge at the end of the year as initial optimism over China's reopening fizzled.
Most major Gulf markets drop as China COVID surge sours sentiment
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Thursday as soaring COVID cases in China unsettled investors and cast doubt over chances of a swift recovery for the world's second-biggest economy.
Wall St stocks fall, bond yields rise as China drops quarantine rule
NEW YORK Dec 27 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed lower on Tuesday after the release of U.S. economic data at the start of a holiday-shortened week while bond yields rose after China said it would scrap its COVID-19 quarantine rule for inbound travelers.
NASDAQ
Australian shares drop on strong dollar, China COVID woes; energy drops
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares extended losses on Thursday, weighed by gold and oil stocks, as a stronger greenback and COVID-19-led demand concerns from top consumer China dented investors' sentiment. The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.5% to 7,051.3 by 2305 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Wednesday. Energy...
Asian shares extend losses after Wall Street decline
Shares slipped in Asia on Thursday after benchmarks fell more than 1% on Wall Street in the middle of a mostly quiet and holiday-shortened week.U.S. futures were mixed and oil prices declined. Investors are watching to see how China's relaxation of its stringent COVID-19 policies, and the outbreaks of infections that have followed, will affect business activity and travel. One concern is that the massive outbreaks could generate new, potentially vaccine resistant variants of the virus, “leading to knock-on virus surges across the globe, China’s reopening could still mark a positive step over the long run in light of...
NASDAQ
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise; metals lead on China reopening optimism
BENGALURU, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares extended gains for the second straight session on Tuesday, aided by a jump in metal stocks, as risk appetite got a boost from China's plans to loosen COVID-19 restrictions further. The Nifty 50 index .NSEIclosed 0.65% higher at 18,132.30, and the S&P BSE...
NASDAQ
FOREX-Dollar flat as investors digest China's loosening of COVID rules
WASHINGTON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The dollar was flat on Tuesday after China said it would scrap its COVID-19 quarantine rule for inbound travelers - a major step in reopening its borders, even as COVID cases spike. China will stop requiring arriving travelers to go into quarantine starting Jan. 8,...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Philippines peso, Indonesian rupiah lead losses in Asian FX; stocks down
* Surge in China COVID-19 cases sours sentiment * Indian rupee set to end year with double-digit decline * Asian stocks trade in red By Archishma Iyer Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Philippines peso and the Indonesian rupiah were the worst hit among Asian currencies on Wednesday, while sentiment for most equities soured as China's struggles with surging COVID-19 cases led to worries about economic growth. Investors were optimistic after China, the largest trade partner in Asia, said on Tuesday it would relax inbound quarantine restrictions, its latest move in dismantling the world's strictest COVID regime of lockdowns. But the optimism soured as an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases has strained China's hospital resources and rekindled worries about growth and demand in Asia's largest economy. [nL8N33I04R] "The tricky part is that even though the Chinese government is working hard to open the domestic economy with an easing of COVID measures, or even eliminating most of them, the timing is not perfect," analysts from ING said. ING analysts predict the United States and Europe could fall into a recession in the first half of 2023, which would result in external demand falling and ultimately derail China's recovery. There is also a fear that continued aggressive interest rate hikes by the major central banks could bring more pain to emerging markets. The Philippines peso.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real leads Latin American FX down in thin holiday trading
Dec 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian real extended losses on Tuesday for a second day against a firmer dollar, while investors assessed data in Latin America's largest economy highlighting worsening credit conditions. The real BRL=, BRBY slid 1.0% against a rebounding dollar =USD. Central bank data showed borrowing costs in bank...
NASDAQ
European shares slip as COVID surge in China sours risk appetite
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Consumer staples, China-exposed stocks under pressure. Ferrexpo says owner's detention in France unrelated to firm. Antofagasta's Los Pelambres mine hit by blockade. Spain's November retail sales fall 0.6% on...
US News and World Report
China Revises 2021 GDP Growth up to 8.4% From 8.1%
BEIJING (Reuters) -China has revised up its estimate of 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 8.4% from 8.1% previously, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday. China routinely revises its annual GDP data. The size of GDP was also revised, to 114.92 trillion yuan ($16.51 trillion) from 114.37...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-EM equities buckle under China COVID worries, rouble bounces off 8-month low
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks slipped on Thursday, with Asian bourses under heavy selling pressure as optimism about China's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions gave way to fears about the spread of the virus globally. The MSCI's EM equities index .MSCIEF slipped 0.4%, set to wipe out two days...
US News and World Report
South Korea Dec Exports to Fall for Third Month as China Demand Still Weak Reuters Poll
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's exports likely extended their falling streak to a third straight month in December, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, with demand from China yet to recover from loosening COVID-19 restrictions. The country's outbound shipments were projected to have fallen 10.1% in December from the same...
104.1 WIKY
Thailand keeps inflation target of 1-3% for next year
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s cabinet on Tuesday approved the central bank’s headline inflation target of 1% to 3% for 2023, unchanged from this year, government spokesperson Traisuree Traisoranakul told reporters. The inflation target, which guides monetary policy, is reviewed each year. Headline inflation stood at 5.55% in...
kalkinemedia.com
Asian shares muted as investors fret over China reopening
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian equities swung between losses and gains in choppy trading on Wednesday as investors looked for direction after China took further steps towards reopening its COVID-battered economy, with worries over an economic slowdown weighing on sentiment. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.12%,...
9to5Mac
TSMC celebrates 3nm chip production starting in Taiwan ahead of M2 Pro and Max
After TSMC and Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced its upcoming chip plant earlier this month in Arizona, mass production of 3nm silicon is kicking off in Taiwan with a celebration. Interestingly, a ceremony like this is unusual for TSMC, here’s why…. Reported by Focus Taiwan, TSMC is holding a...
