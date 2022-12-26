Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis On Crawford's Brutal KO Over Avanesyan: "I Expected It To Go That Way"
During the lead up of Terence Crawford’s showdown against David Avanesyan, the 35-year-old pound-for-pound star did his best to posture and praise the fringe contender as a legitimate threat. Officially, the two would square off on December 10th, in Crawford’s backyard in Omaha, Nebraska. Although the WBO belt holder...
Boxing Scene
Broner Aiming for Undisputed at 140: I Want Regis; Get Him Out the Way, Then Knock Them All Out
Adrien Broner apparently has not lost his mojo. The brash, multi-division champion from Cincinnati is set to return to the ring after nearly two years on Feb. 25 against Ivan Redkach in a welterweight bout in Atlanta. After that, according to Broner, he will move down to 140 to not only compete in that division but collect every single belt. Broner has not fought at the 140-pound mark since 2017, when he lost to Mikey Garcia by unanimous decision.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder’s scathing legacy attack on Mike Tyson resurfaces
Deontay Wilder believes Mike Tyson has never beaten a Hall of Fame fighter throughout his entire career in the ring. Wilder’s famous rant over Tyson’s Hall of Fame record resurfaced this week as bad blood between the pair bubbles over legacies. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ said Tyson has only...
Boxing Scene
BoxingScene.com's 2022 Women's Fighter of The Year - Claressa Shields
Claressa Shields didn’t need a win over Savannah Marshall to consider herself worthy of GWOAT status. It certainly helped plead her case, as well as collect year-end awards—including BoxingScene.com’s honor as the 2022 Women’s Fighter of the Year. The unbeaten three-division champion capped the best year...
BoxingNews24.com
Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says he’ll take Jermell Charlo’s 4 belts from him at 154
By Adam Baskin: Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says he might move up to 154 to rip the four titles away from undisputed champion Jermell Charlo if he’s forced to wait too long to get his chance against the 147-lb champions Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr and Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford.
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia On Tank Showdown: “I Have Advantages That People May Not Realize”
Facing Gervonta Davis comes with several arduous and frightening factors. For starters, considering his star power, fighters who take on the Baltimore native are forced to deal with the magnitude of his awe-inspiring events. Secondly, and seemingly more importantly, Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) has a penchant for the dramatics. With the 28-year-old sporting a knockout percentage north of 92%, his foes are often left unresponsive on the canvas.
Boxing Scene
Devin Haney Downplays Hector Garcia‘s Chances Against Gervonta Davis
Before his 2022 unfolded, the career of Hector Luis Garcia was floundering into obscurity. Despite being undefeated and a former Olympian, the 31-year-old was given the slimmest of chances during his showdown against Chris Colbert. Yet, even with the Brooklyn native bombastically proclaiming that he made quick work of his man, he was forced to eat his words as Garcia cruised to a unanimous decision victory.
Boxing Scene
"Bozy" Ennis: “Spence Is Not Scared, It's Business, Boots Is High Risk, Low Reward”
After training and nurturing his son for the big stage, Derek “Bozy” Ennis, trainer and father of highly ranked contender, Jaron "Boots" Ennis, believes that the time is now. Much to his delight, Jaron may have backed current unified champion, Errol Spence Jr., into a corner. On January...
Boxing Scene
Prograis on Ramirez Fight: 'F---- It, Oh Well, Let It F---in' Marinate'
Regis Prograis doesn’t necessarily blame Jose Ramirez for the fallout of what would have been one of the more intriguing title bouts in the first half of 2023. The way he sees it, at this point, they can only hope that the fight will get bigger with age. Prograis,...
Boxing Scene
Devin Haney: I’ll Show That Vasiliy Lomachenko Is Not A Master Boxer
All signs are pointing toward a showdown between undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko to take place in the first half of 2023. Top Rank boss Bob Arum promotes both fighters and he’s indicated that the fight’s going to happen. That would indicate it’s a matter...
Boxing Scene
Joseph Parker Deep in Training For Must-Win Fight Against Massey
Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is training hard through the holidays, hoping to get his career back on track in 2023. In his last fight, which took place a few months ago, Parker suffered his first knockout loss when he was stopped by Olympic silver medal winner Joe Joyce.
Boxing Scene
Rashidi Ellis on Jaron “Boots” Ennis: "That's The Fight I Want"
On the outside looking in, Rashidi Ellis seemingly checked all the boxes. Whether it was his blazing hand speed, one-punch knockout power, or sublime defensive movement, Ellis believed that his overall skills were more than enough to be mentioned with the rest of the welterweight division’s elite. Nevertheless, as...
Boxing Scene
Arum: I've Never Seen Anyone With Concussive Power Like Naoya Inoue
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes undisputed bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue, says the punching power of the Japanese is enough to take down just about anyone he faces. Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs) had a banner year in 2022, with knockout wins over Nonito Donaire and Paul Butler to become...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia Fires Back at Devin Haney: My Daughter Hits Harder!
Devin Haney doesn’t think much of Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ next opponent. On January 7th Davis will take on WBA super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia. The Showtime pay-per-view event will take place in Washington DC. In a recent appearance on Tha Boxing Voice, Haney said that...
Boxing Scene
Serrano-Cruz, Baumgardner-Mekhaled Undisputed Championship Double Set, Feb. 4 at MSG Hulu Theater
Amanda Serrano and Alycia Baumgardner could one day find themselves on a collision course. For now, the two will chase history on the same New York City show. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that plans are finalized for two undisputed championships atop a February 4 DAZN show from Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City. Brooklyn’s Serrano will face Mexico City’s Erika Cruz for all the featherweight chips in the evening’s headlining act, while BoxingScene.com has learned that Baumgardner’s quest for the undisputed junior lightweight championship will come versus France’s Elhem Mekhaled.
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis: I Never Underestimate Anybody; Don’t Care If I’m Fighting A Little Kid, My Aunt
Jaron Ennis wants nothing more than to test himself against boxing’s elite welterweights. Unfortunately for Ennis, he is instead training for a fight against unknown Ukrainian contender Karen Chukhadzhian. Philadelphia’s Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs, 1 NC) and Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs) will fight for the IBF interim 147-pound championship on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard January 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Boxing Scene
Best of 2022? Look No Further Than Bivol, Taylor, Garcia, and Plant
There are a couple things I’ve always promised myself. But if I was ever lucky enough to score a hole in one, I’ve vowed to pluck the ball out of the cup, slide the club into the bag and head straight to my car – because it’d never get any better.
Boxing Scene
David Light's Coach Confident They Can Shock Lawrence Okolie
Earlier this month, the WBO confirmed that cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie would make a mandatory defense against David Light in London on March 11. Light secured the mandatory crack with an upset twelve round split decision over Brandon Glanton in Florida. Light's head trainer Isaac Peach is pleased with the...
Boxing Scene
Castano: Charlo Will Now Learn That Injuries Occur In Boxing; What Goes Around Comes Around
Brian Castano had to laugh at the irony. The boxing industry was dealt a Grinch-like blow on Christmas Eve, when Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) and Showtime revealed that undisputed 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo was forced to postpone his mandatory title defense versus Australia’s Tim Tszyu. A broken left hand forced Houston’s Charlo to withdraw from their previously scheduled January 28 Showtime headliner from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Broner Opens Up About Split with PBC: 'They Told Me the Type of Money You Want, You Gotta Fight Godzilla'
Adrien Broner apparently wasn’t pleased when his former longtime handlers informed him of a slight tweak to his risk-reward calculus. For the longest time, the career of Broner, the multi-division champion from Cincinnati, was essentially determined by his adviser, Al Haymon, the founder of Premier Boxing Champions, the company which has an exclusive output deal with the premium cable network Showtime. Broner was one of the flagship fighters on the network and routinely given main event slots.
