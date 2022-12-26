ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RANKED: The 10 best Boxing Day goals in English Premier League history

By Barnaby Lane
 3 days ago

Jordan Ayew's Boxing Day goal against West Ham in 2019 was a classic.

Getty/Sebastian Frej

  • For fans of the English Premier League, Boxing Day is a staple in the calendar.
  • This year, there are seven matches to watch.
  • Ahead of the bonanza, Insider has ranked the best Boxing Day goals in EPL history.

For fans of the English Premier League, Boxing Day is a staple in the calendar.

After a day of gorging on Turkey, chocolate, and wine on Christmas Day, December 26th is the time to do it all again – just this time in front of the soccer.

Since the EPL began in 1992, teams in the division have met for matches on Boxing Day and this year is no different, with seven scheduled throughout the day.

Ahead of this year's bonanza, we've ranked the top 10 Boxing Day goals in EPL history. Get ready for some Christmas crackers.

10. Abou Diaby – Arsenal vs. Aston Villa, 2008

Had it not been for a number of serious injuries, Diaby could have been a true superstar at Arsenal and his Boxing Day goal against Aston Villa in 2008 proves it.

Picking the ball up in his own half, the Frenchman produced a sublime piece of skill to go past two players before playing a neat exchange with teammate Emmanuel Eboue and dinking it over the keeper.

9. John Arne Riise – Liverpool vs. West Bromwich Albion, 2004

Known for his thunderous left boot, Liverpool's Riise almost broke the net with this thumping effort against West Brom in 2004.

The goal was his first of two on the day, with Florent Sinama-Pongolle, Steven Gerrard, and Luis García also on the scoresheet in a 5-0 win.

8. Andy Cole – Blackburn vs. Liverpool, 2002

Cole's superb volley against Liverpool in 2006 was among the best of his 187 in England's top flight.

An EPL legend, only three players – Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney, and Harry Kane – have ever scored more in the division.

7. Cuco Martina – Southampton vs, Arsenal, 2015

Southampton could be forgiven for thinking it had signed the next Cafu after Martina scored this worldly effort against Arsenal in the early days of his career at St. Mary's Stadium.

Martina spent just two seasons with the club, however, and now plays solely for the Curaçao national team.

6. Andriy Shevchenko – Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, 2007

Chelsea's match against Aston Villa on Boxing Day in 2007 was an EPL classic, finishing 4-4 with Villa's Gareth Barry tie-ing the game from the penalty spot in overtime.

The best goal of the day came from Shevchenko, however, who thumped the ball into the top corner from 25-yards out.

5. David Ginola – Tottenham Hotspur vs. Watford, 1999

"El Magnifico" made Watford look a bit silly with this fine solo effort on Boxing Day in 1999, going past no less than players before finding the back of the net with a fine right-footed strike.

4. Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Manchester United vs. Sunderland, 2016

Mkhitaryan didn't manage much during his spell at Old Trafford, but his scorpion kick goal against Sunderland is one no United fan will ever forget.

It would almost certainly be number one on this list if it weren't for the fact that he was clearly offside.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United vs. Sunderland, 2007

Ronaldo has an absolutely woeful record when it comes to scoring free kicks , but on the rare occasion he does find the back of the net from a dead ball – it tends to be spectacular.

A case in point is this wonderful strike against Sunderland from 2007.

2. Trevor Sinclair – West Ham United vs. Derby County, 2001

Sinclair hadn't scored an EPL goal in exactly a year when he found the net with this superb scissor kick against Derby in 2001.

Still, it wasn't the best goal of the Englishman's career. That came in the form of another scissor kick, scored from outside of the penalty box, while he was playing for Queens Park Rangers in 1997 .

1. Jordan Ayew, Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United, 2019

Ayew bamboozled the entirety of West Ham's defense on Boxing Day in 2019 with his sublime footwork on the edge of the box before he audaciously chipped the ball over the goalkeeper and into the net.

The strike was voted Crystal Palace's Goal of the Season by fans.

