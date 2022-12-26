ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Game Haus

2023 Rose Bowl Preview

The 2023 Rose Bowl features the 10-2 Penn State Nittany Lions against the 10-3 Utah Utes. Here is the 2023 Rose Bowl preview. Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2) Penn State won 10 games to make their second-straight bowl game. They defeated four teams who went to bowl games: Purdue, Ohio, Minnesota and Maryland. Their only losses were to Ohio State and Michigan, who were both in the College Football Playoff.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant reaction: Oregon’s season ends with an epic Holiday Bowl win

A lot of Oregon’s weaknesses showed up towards the end of the regular season and unfortunately, not a lot of them were corrected over the last month. Bo Nix’s injured was still banged up and he was obviously still hampered and the lack of plays down the field was proof. The Ducks couldn’t get anything going offensively, but somehow, some way, Oregon came away with a 28-27 win over North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl. The offensive coaching staff was in upheaval when former coordinator Kenny Dillingham left to take the job at Arizona State. Maybe that was the reason for the...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Insider Rundown: Marquee QB Matchup

SAN DIEGO --- North Carolina spent the holidays out here in beautiful San Diego, and as someone who once had to celebrate Christmas as a player in Detroit, I’m jealous. Carolina got the Holiday Bowl and drew No. 15 Oregon as its opponent. If you like offense, this is the game for you.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USC vs Tulane: The 1932 Rose Bowl

The Orange, Sugar and Sun Bowls all came into existence in the 1934 college football season. Those three bowl games — all tied for the second-oldest bowl games in the United States, a few years ahead of the Cotton Bowl — were first played on January 1, 1935. (The first Sun Bowl, however, was not played between two college teams. The first all-college version of the Sun Bowl came one year later in 1936.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oregon

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
fantasypros.com

The Primer: Week 17 Edition (2022 Fantasy Football)

The Primer is presented to you by Bettle, an awesome new fantasy sports platform. At Bettle, we know you read The Primer every week to make sure your fantasy team is as good as it can be. Bettle’s arena lets you put that hard work to good use – just import your lineup and challenge other teams across our entire network to weekly matches for real money. Sign up today and get $25 added to your account to get you started in the Arena!
ARIZONA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN sets broadcasting teams for 9 B1G 2022 bowl games

Bowl Season has been underway for just over a week. Now, it’s the Big Ten’s turn to get involved. All 9 B1G bowl games will air on the ESPN family of networks. The World Wide Leader has revealed the broadcasting teams for all the games. It all starts...
GEORGIA STATE
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Week 17 Waiver Wire Pickups & FAAB Advice (2022)

Waiver Wire and FAAB Advice is brought to you by No House Advantage, where you can bet on player Over/Under props legally in over 30 US states! Play in PICK ‘EM contests against other people for BIG CASH PRIZES or test your skills VS THE HOUSE to win up to 21x your bet! Sign up now and receive a first deposit match up to $50 with promo code PROS2022.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy