2023 Rose Bowl Preview
The 2023 Rose Bowl features the 10-2 Penn State Nittany Lions against the 10-3 Utah Utes. Here is the 2023 Rose Bowl preview. Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2) Penn State won 10 games to make their second-straight bowl game. They defeated four teams who went to bowl games: Purdue, Ohio, Minnesota and Maryland. Their only losses were to Ohio State and Michigan, who were both in the College Football Playoff.
Instant reaction: Oregon’s season ends with an epic Holiday Bowl win
A lot of Oregon’s weaknesses showed up towards the end of the regular season and unfortunately, not a lot of them were corrected over the last month. Bo Nix’s injured was still banged up and he was obviously still hampered and the lack of plays down the field was proof. The Ducks couldn’t get anything going offensively, but somehow, some way, Oregon came away with a 28-27 win over North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl. The offensive coaching staff was in upheaval when former coordinator Kenny Dillingham left to take the job at Arizona State. Maybe that was the reason for the...
Bronny James powers Sierra Canyon past Jesuit in first round of Les Schwab Invitational
Bronny James had a game-high 22 points, Ashton Hardaway added 12 and Isaiah Elohim scored 10 to power Sierra Canyon of California to an 87-61 first-round win over Jesuit on Tuesday at the Les Schwab Invitational in Hillsboro, Oregon. Dashawn Gatson (13 points), Nico Rafalovich (12) and Isaiah ...
UW Was Surprised to Hear Back from Jabbar Muhammad Before Signing Him
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The transfer portal consists of a lot of wasted motion. Often times, a school has to know somebody who knows somebody to make any kind of player connection. Too often college football suitors are lucky to get a response when a veteran quarterback or, in...
Receiver Situation Creates Dilemma For Spencer Rattler
Recent developments at South Carolina's wide receiver position will force more of the offensive onus onto star quarterback Spencer Rattler.
Courtney Morgan Was at His UW Recruiting Best in Pursuing Latest Signees
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Courtney Morgan used to open holes as an offensive guard for the Michigan Wolverines and he twice faced Rick Neuheisel-coached University of Washington football teams, beating them 31-29 in 2002 in Ann Arbor and losing 23-18 the year before at Husky Stadium. These days, Morgan...
Insider Rundown: Marquee QB Matchup
SAN DIEGO --- North Carolina spent the holidays out here in beautiful San Diego, and as someone who once had to celebrate Christmas as a player in Detroit, I’m jealous. Carolina got the Holiday Bowl and drew No. 15 Oregon as its opponent. If you like offense, this is the game for you.
Jackson Shelstad, West Linn look like Oregon's best shot vs. national powerhouses at Les Schwab Invitational
By Bob Lundeberg | Photos by Naji Saker HILLSBORO — Is West Linn the state of Oregon’s best shot for a Les Schwab Invitational Cinderella run? In Monday’s opening round at Liberty High School, the Lions had the look of a berserker candidate against high-powered Barlow. Five Lions scored ...
USC vs Tulane: The 1932 Rose Bowl
The Orange, Sugar and Sun Bowls all came into existence in the 1934 college football season. Those three bowl games — all tied for the second-oldest bowl games in the United States, a few years ahead of the Cotton Bowl — were first played on January 1, 1935. (The first Sun Bowl, however, was not played between two college teams. The first all-college version of the Sun Bowl came one year later in 1936.)
2023 NFL mock draft: 3 QBs in top 10, latest NFL Draft projection before Week 17
As the 2022 NFL regular season nears its conclusion, many fans are looking ahead to 2023 NFL mock drafts to
4 Great Burger Places in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
Tulane-USC Cotton Bowl Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview
Caleb Williams and the Trojans are 2-point favorites over the Green Wave.
Texas Tech, Ole Miss Honor Mike Leach at Texas Bowl
The late Mississippi State coach led the Red Raiders to five bowl wins in 10 seasons.
Les Schwab Invitational 2022: Day 1 highlights, top stars, statistical leaders
The 26th Les Schwab Invitational boys basketball tournament tipped off Monday at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon. Here’s a game-by-game recap of what went down, plus Day 1 statistical leaders. Photo by Naji Saker — Central Catholic 64, Lake Oswego 53 | PhotosIsaac ...
Oregon commit Jackson Shelstad drops 43 points in front of Dana Altman at Les Schwab Invitational
HILLSBORO, Ore. — In a showcase that pits Oregon high school basketball's best against national powers, hometown star Jackson Shelstad gave fans quite a show Wednesday — all in front of his future coach, Dana Altman. The four-star Oregon commit scored a tournament-high 43 points as West ...
The Primer: Week 17 Edition (2022 Fantasy Football)
ESPN sets broadcasting teams for 9 B1G 2022 bowl games
Bowl Season has been underway for just over a week. Now, it’s the Big Ten’s turn to get involved. All 9 B1G bowl games will air on the ESPN family of networks. The World Wide Leader has revealed the broadcasting teams for all the games. It all starts...
Fantasy Football Week 17 Waiver Wire Pickups & FAAB Advice (2022)
