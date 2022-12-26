Read full article on original website
Breaking: Texas Quarterback Is Transferring To Big Ten School
A Texas quarterback has a new home. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Hudson Card has transferred to Purdue. He committed to head coach Ryan Walters earlier in the day. This comes three weeks after Card entered his name into the transfer portal. He was the starter for two games during the 2021 season before serving as the backup to Casey Thompson.
There Are 4 Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are four bowl games on the schedule, with the first matchup starting at noon. The action kicks off with Georgia Southern and Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl. This will take place at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. A...
Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game
The 2022 Liberty Bowl is still expected to be played on its original schedule, the bowl announced on Monday night. The statement comes as the city of Memphis faces water issues stemming from cold weather over Christmas. Temperatures were below freezing over the weekend and according to Memphis Light Gas and Electric 22 water main pipes burst as a result. As of Monday afternoon, the company had fixed 19 of those breaks. There was a boil water advisory in the city as a result of the water issues in the city.
Urban Meyer Is Trending Following Monday's Coaching Firing
Nathaniel Hackett's 15-game run with the Broncos was giving football fans Urban Meyer vibes on social media Monday. After the failed first-year head coach was fired by Denver, Meyer's name began to trend on Twitter. "Less-than-one-and-done NFL head coaches since 1970: Bobby Petrino (2007 Falcons), Urban Meyer (2021 Jags), Nathaniel...
Broncos player shares what led to sideline altercation
Several Denver Broncos players got into a heated confrontation during Sunday’s embarrassing blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and one veteran who was involved was honest with reporters about what caused it. A fan at SoFi Stadium captured a cell phone video that showed Broncos offensive lineman Dalton Risner aggressively shove backup quarterback Brett... The post Broncos player shares what led to sideline altercation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ohio State Football Star Not Feeling Good On Tuesday
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was scheduled to meet with reporters this Tuesday. He didn't show up for his appearance because he's under the weather. Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum provided an update on his teammate. "Oh no, Miyan’s good," Trayanum said, via Eleven Warriors. "He’s just a little...
Look: Oklahoma Fans Furious With Lincoln Riley's Picture
Oklahoma fans have had no issue being upset with Lincoln Riley since leaving Norman for sunny Los Angeles, but now it looks like there's guilt by association for a former Sooners Heisman winner. Per Message Board Geniuses, Oklahoma fans were very mad that Baker Mayfield took a picture with Lincoln...
Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB
Notre Dame lost quarterback Drew Pyne to the transfer portal, but they seem to have found a replacement for him. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday that Sam Hartman is expected to enter the transfer portal and go to Notre Dame. Hartman has played quarterback at Wake Forest the last five seasons. He only appeared... The post Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kirk Herbstreit Names The 1 Way Ohio State Beats Georgia
In just a few days the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off against the Georgia Bulldogs in a College Football Playoff semifinal showdown. Georgia enters the game as a 6.5-point favorite - and the favorite to win the national title. ESPN analyst and Ohio State alum Kirk Herbstreit was asked how his alma mater can get the upset win.
Alabama Football Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On NOLA Food
Although Alabama missed the College Football Playoff, the team can find a silver lining when traveling to New Orleans instead. The Caesars Superdome hosts the Sugar Bowl between the Crimson Tide and Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. When asked about the visit, per WGNO's Ed Daniels (h/t Saturday Down South), Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale expressed excitement to test out some of the city's culinary delights.
Notre Dame vs. South Carolina prediction and odds for Gator Bowl (Good vibes keep rolling for Gamecocks)
South Carolina and Notre Dame meet in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 in hopes of capping off up-and-down seasons on a high note. Both South Carolina and Notre Dame have thrived as underdogs this season, including the Gamecocks past two games that played spoiler in the College Football Playoff race against Tennessee and Clemson. Meanwhile, Notre Dame also knocked off Clemson this season and competed with the likes of Ohio State and USC as well.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Brutally Honest Response To Will Muschamp
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Georgia defensive coordinator Will Muschamp made a comment about Kirk Herbstreit that went viral. The duo met in the 1993 Citrus Bowl when Georgia earned a 21-14 win over Kirk Herbstreit's Buckeyes. Muschamp said he knew the Bulldogs would win the game. "Herbstreit got up and threw...
NFL Starting Quarterback Officially Benched To Third String
A former top NFL Draft pick and starting quarterback has officially been put to the third string. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Monday that the team has decided to start Mike White moving forward. Wilson, who had started in his absence due to injury, has been benched. But...
Look: Michigan Quarterback Has 3-Word Message On His Shoes
J.J. McCarthy leads Michigan into a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against TCU. Ahead of the Fiesta Bowl, the sophomore quarterback spoke to media Tuesday. Courtesy of ESPN's Molly McGrath, he wore shoes with "Dear Ann Arbor," inscribed. He's treating the CFP as a love letter to Michigan fans. McCarthy...
Urban Meyer Has Honest Comment About The State Of Ohio State Football
It's been four seasons since Urban Meyer coached his final down for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl and it's debatable whether the team is in a better place now than when he left them. In an interview with ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Meyer said that while Ohio State's...
Football World Reacts To Major Big Ten Quarterback Transfer
After three seasons at Texas but with less than 200 passes thrown, quarterback Hudson Card entered the transfer portal ahead of his fourth college football season. He has now landed at a Big Ten program. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Card has decided to join reigning Big...
Look: Texas Tech Makes Decision On Mike Leach Tribute
Texas Tech is set to honor former head coach Mike Leach in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday. The Red Raiders will rock a special helmet decal to honor Leach after he passed away at the age of 61 from a massive heart attack. The decal will be a special jolly roger one since he was always known as "the Pirate" in the college football community.
Key Ohio State Player Appears To Be Under The Weather This Week
Ohio State is three days away from facing No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. As the Buckeyes continue preparing for the Bulldogs, they're keeping an eye on running back Miyan Williams, the team's leading rusher. A short time ago, Ohio State beat writer...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Significant Staff Loss
It's a pretty regular occurrence for the Ohio State Buckeyes to lose staffers at the end of the season as other schools try to replicate their success. But this latest loss right before the College Football Playoff hits hard. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Ohio State's personnel and...
Michigan Quarterback Has Brutally Honest Admission On Ryan Day
J.J. McCarthy is now the face of the Michigan football program. But before he arrived in Ann Arbor, the talented quarterback was recruited by several other top programs around the country — including Ohio State. Ultimately, Ryan Day elected to go with another quarterback option in the 2021 class.
