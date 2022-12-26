ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

The Spun

Breaking: Texas Quarterback Is Transferring To Big Ten School

A Texas quarterback has a new home. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Hudson Card has transferred to Purdue. He committed to head coach Ryan Walters earlier in the day. This comes three weeks after Card entered his name into the transfer portal. He was the starter for two games during the 2021 season before serving as the backup to Casey Thompson.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

There Are 4 Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are four bowl games on the schedule, with the first matchup starting at noon. The action kicks off with Georgia Southern and Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl. This will take place at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. A...
MONTGOMERY, AL
247Sports

Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game

The 2022 Liberty Bowl is still expected to be played on its original schedule, the bowl announced on Monday night. The statement comes as the city of Memphis faces water issues stemming from cold weather over Christmas. Temperatures were below freezing over the weekend and according to Memphis Light Gas and Electric 22 water main pipes burst as a result. As of Monday afternoon, the company had fixed 19 of those breaks. There was a boil water advisory in the city as a result of the water issues in the city.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Urban Meyer Is Trending Following Monday's Coaching Firing

Nathaniel Hackett's 15-game run with the Broncos was giving football fans Urban Meyer vibes on social media Monday. After the failed first-year head coach was fired by Denver, Meyer's name began to trend on Twitter. "Less-than-one-and-done NFL head coaches since 1970: Bobby Petrino (2007 Falcons), Urban Meyer (2021 Jags), Nathaniel...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos player shares what led to sideline altercation

Several Denver Broncos players got into a heated confrontation during Sunday’s embarrassing blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and one veteran who was involved was honest with reporters about what caused it. A fan at SoFi Stadium captured a cell phone video that showed Broncos offensive lineman Dalton Risner aggressively shove backup quarterback Brett... The post Broncos player shares what led to sideline altercation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Ohio State Football Star Not Feeling Good On Tuesday

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was scheduled to meet with reporters this Tuesday. He didn't show up for his appearance because he's under the weather. Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum provided an update on his teammate. "Oh no, Miyan’s good," Trayanum said, via Eleven Warriors. "He’s just a little...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Oklahoma Fans Furious With Lincoln Riley's Picture

Oklahoma fans have had no issue being upset with Lincoln Riley since leaving Norman for sunny Los Angeles, but now it looks like there's guilt by association for a former Sooners Heisman winner. Per Message Board Geniuses, Oklahoma fans were very mad that Baker Mayfield took a picture with Lincoln...
NORMAN, OK
Larry Brown Sports

Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB

Notre Dame lost quarterback Drew Pyne to the transfer portal, but they seem to have found a replacement for him. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday that Sam Hartman is expected to enter the transfer portal and go to Notre Dame. Hartman has played quarterback at Wake Forest the last five seasons. He only appeared... The post Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names The 1 Way Ohio State Beats Georgia

In just a few days the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off against the Georgia Bulldogs in a College Football Playoff semifinal showdown. Georgia enters the game as a 6.5-point favorite - and the favorite to win the national title. ESPN analyst and Ohio State alum Kirk Herbstreit was asked how his alma mater can get the upset win.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Alabama Football Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On NOLA Food

Although Alabama missed the College Football Playoff, the team can find a silver lining when traveling to New Orleans instead. The Caesars Superdome hosts the Sugar Bowl between the Crimson Tide and Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. When asked about the visit, per WGNO's Ed Daniels (h/t Saturday Down South), Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale expressed excitement to test out some of the city's culinary delights.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina prediction and odds for Gator Bowl (Good vibes keep rolling for Gamecocks)

South Carolina and Notre Dame meet in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 in hopes of capping off up-and-down seasons on a high note. Both South Carolina and Notre Dame have thrived as underdogs this season, including the Gamecocks past two games that played spoiler in the College Football Playoff race against Tennessee and Clemson. Meanwhile, Notre Dame also knocked off Clemson this season and competed with the likes of Ohio State and USC as well.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Officially Benched To Third String

A former top NFL Draft pick and starting quarterback has officially been put to the third string. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Monday that the team has decided to start Mike White moving forward. Wilson, who had started in his absence due to injury, has been benched. But...
The Spun

Look: Michigan Quarterback Has 3-Word Message On His Shoes

J.J. McCarthy leads Michigan into a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against TCU. Ahead of the Fiesta Bowl, the sophomore quarterback spoke to media Tuesday. Courtesy of ESPN's Molly McGrath, he wore shoes with "Dear Ann Arbor," inscribed. He's treating the CFP as a love letter to Michigan fans. McCarthy...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Major Big Ten Quarterback Transfer

After three seasons at Texas but with less than 200 passes thrown, quarterback Hudson Card entered the transfer portal ahead of his fourth college football season. He has now landed at a Big Ten program. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Card has decided to join reigning Big...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: Texas Tech Makes Decision On Mike Leach Tribute

Texas Tech is set to honor former head coach Mike Leach in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday. The Red Raiders will rock a special helmet decal to honor Leach after he passed away at the age of 61 from a massive heart attack. The decal will be a special jolly roger one since he was always known as "the Pirate" in the college football community.
LUBBOCK, TX

