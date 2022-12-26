Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
5 Oil & Gas Stocks Still on Sale Despite Sector Boom
Despite concerns surrounding high inflation and slowing growth, this year has been a stellar one for Oil/Energy bulls. The space has easily emerged as the best performing of all 11 U.S. market sectors, gaining nearly 57% so far in 2022. In contrast, the other 10 indexes have all suffered losses year to date. Meanwhile, the broader S&P 500 benchmark is down more than 19% during this period.
Zacks.com
3 Solid Funds to Buy Amid Persisting Market Volatility
Markets are about to close one of the worst years in recent times, as fears of an impending recession loom large on the U.S. economy. The Fed has hinted at additional rate hikes through 2023, which has alarmed investors and is taking a toll on stocks. Even though inflation has...
Zacks.com
4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Curb Market Volatility Risk
The broader equity market has been hammered by recession fears, inflationary pressure and soaring interest rates. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has further increased worries for investors about the global economic recovery. The major stock indexes, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500, have declined 9.5%, 34.7% and 20.6%,...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margin to Boost Your Portfolio
OSW - Free Report) , Hudson Technologies (. HDSN - Free Report) , International Game Technology (. BBW - Free Report) boast solid net profit margins. Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100. In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest,...
Zacks.com
Buy These 3 Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Solid Returns
Blend funds, also known as hybrid funds, aim for value appreciation by capital gains. They owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund’s equity style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great picks for investors looking for a mix of growth and value investment. In addition, a mid-cap blend fund is a type of equity mutual fund that holds a mix of value and growth stocks in its portfolio, where the market cap of the stocks is generally between $2 billion and $10 billion.
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 29th
SPNS - Free Report) : This company that provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Price and Consensus. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. price-consensus-chart | Sapiens...
Zacks.com
Do Options Traders Know Something About Shoals (SHLS) Stock We Don't?
SHLS - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $7.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) is a Strong Buy Stock Now
ORCC - Free Report) is well-poised to grow on the back of a high interest rate environment, a diversified portfolio and a solid inorganic growth strategy. Shares of ORCC have climbed 13.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 5% growth. Owl Rock Capital, with a market...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
Zacks.com
3 Under-$10 Auto Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Recommend
Year 2022 has been a mixed bag for the auto space. While the demand for cars managed to remain strong, parts shortage (a byproduct of COVID-19 that got worsened by the Russia-Ukraine war) choked supplies and low stockpiles impacted sales. Even though historically low new-vehicle inventories had been a thorn in the side of the sector, automakers found relief in affluent car shoppers ready to pay a hefty price for vehicles. As the curtains roll down on 2022, one set of challenges seems to be replaced by another. We know that inventory levels are finally picking up as supply chain snafus are gradually starting to ease. While improving inventory levels should help meet pent-up demand through 2023, rising interest rates and uncertain economic conditions might play spoilsports.
Zacks.com
2 Dividend-Paying Air Freight & Cargo Stocks You May Count On
The Zacks Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry stands to benefit from higher shipping rates. Even though economies have reopened, the demand for online shopping is high among consumers. The buoyant demand scenario is pushing up shipping rates, which augurs well for industry participants. Despite the robust demand environment,...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
Zacks.com
Is MasTec's (MTZ) Stock Poised for a Turnaround in 2023?
MTZ - Free Report) is witnessing supply-chain disruption, project delays and intense inflation over the past year. In the past year, this leading infrastructure construction company’s stock has declined 8% compared with the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry’s 6.8% decline. Nonetheless, it has been benefiting from...
Zacks.com
TXRH vs. WEN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
TXRH - Free Report) and Wendy's (. WEN - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Zacks.com
Is it Wise to Retain SL Green (SLG) Stock in Your Portfolio?
SLG - Free Report) portfolio of high-quality office properties located in the high barrier-to-entry real estate market of New York is well-poised to benefit from the recovering United States office real-estate market. With a gradual return of the workforce to offices, SLG has been witnessing an increase in demand for...
Zacks.com
Is EMCOR Group (EME) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
EME - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Zacks.com
BP vs. Occidental Petroleum: Which Stock is the Better Buy for 2023?
BP - Free Report) and Occidental Petroleum (. OXY - Free Report) are two stocks that investors may be considering for next year. Let’s see which oil and energy stock is the better buy at the moment. Synopsis. Higher oil prices over the last two years have caused many...
Zacks.com
2 Investment Banks to Buy for 2023 on Robust Trading Business
The Zacks Investment Bank industry is supported by market volatility-driven growth in the trading business, which is expected to continue as the uncertainty-induced volatility will likely persist in the near-to-medium term. While costs related to technological upgrades might impede bottom-line growth, these will eventually lead to improved operating efficiency. Yet,...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 28th
RRR - Free Report) : This company which develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Price and Consensus. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
Zacks.com
3 Beaten-Down Drug Stocks Poised for a Turnaround in 2023
The drug and the biotech sector took a beating in 2022, despite showing signs of revival early on, as increasing interest rates, rising inflation and an uncertain macro environment had an adverse impact on major economies. As the pandemic lost steam, demand for COVID-19 treatments declined, thereby impacting the top line of the companies, which had successfully developed treatments to combat the spread or were developing treatments for the same.
