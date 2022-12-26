ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

2022: Dogs (And a Few Other Favorites) in the News

By Pam Robinson
 3 days ago

Dogs and other animals were our near-constant companion at festivals, parades and other events around Huntington this year. But some other animals also made appearances, winning friends, for the most part, and drawing the attention of kids and adults alike.

It wasn’t all fun or good news. On Friday, “Dad,” the father of 13 eaglets born in a Centerport nest, died. His age was estimated to be 14 or 15. The eagle family had grown to become world famous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uUx9x_0juaKDZR00

Many pet lovers rejoiced when Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill that will prohibit retail stores from selling cats, dogs and rabbits starting in 2024. Pet lovers have long blamed shops for supporting puppy mills, by buying and reselling animals bred under terrible conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40r5Bw_0juaKDZR00 ====

And the League for Animal Protection Huntington opened the Grateful Paw cat shelter at 3 Verleye Ave., East Northport.

A look back at some of the ways in 2022 that drew ducks, sheep, donkeys, eagles, hawks, cats., turtles and of course, dogs, into the spotlight.

