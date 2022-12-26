Read full article on original website
Frank Roy
3d ago
And some say we are not a socialized country. Our forefathers left those foreign countries so they didn’t have to pay the king and Queen money for doing nothing. Now we give it to our government to waste.
Sarah Barry
3d ago
Taxing some of these items almost sounds like a legalized government scam operation. 🤔
wdrb.com
Dozens of new services in Kentucky will come with 6% sales tax next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky residents will pay less in income tax in 2023, but to offset that loss in state revenue, many things will be included in the current 6% sales tax. House Bill 8 passed earlier this year, dropping the state's income tax from 5% to 4.5%. For...
‘Some of that tax revenue is coming from Tennesseans’: Illinois sold $1.4B in cannabis, 28% to out-of-state residents so far in 2022
The Land of Lincoln has netted between $275 million and nearly $500 million so far this year -- the exact amount depends on sales of different cannabis products' potencies.
Stimulus money available for Kentucky homeowners and renters
money in envelopePhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Could you use some help with housing expenses, rent, or utilities? If so, you're not alone. Here's some good news: there are several stimulus programs available to help you out. All you have to do is apply for these programs to find out if you qualify.
wdrb.com
Kentucky transportation secretary issues order in effort to decrease poultry, livestock supply chain delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky transportation secretary is trying to help bring grocery prices back down. Jim Gray signed an official order to temporarily suspend maximum driving time restrictions for drivers transporting livestock feed and live poultry. It's in response to supply chain delays and disruptions further impacted by winter weather.
z93country.com
Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year
Kentucky is among the states with the longest possible unemployment benefits, at 26 weeks. However, come January, 1, those unemployment benefits will change for the first time in 84 years. The change comes with the passing of House Bill 4. Kentucky Representative Phillip Pratt calls house bill 4 the “get...
Kentuckians encouraged to challenge accuracy of new broadband map
Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians to challenge the accuracy of a new federal broadband availability map that will help determine how billions of federal dollars for broadband deployment will be allocated among states. The Federal Communications Commission in November released a proposed online interactive map that lists available internet providers and the maximum advertised […] The post Kentuckians encouraged to challenge accuracy of new broadband map appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Will 2023 be the year Kentucky passes a marijuana bill?
The issue is guaranteed to come before lawmakers again as a representative has already filed a bill to legalize it for both recreational and medicinal use.
'This is not about getting high, we need this': Advocacy groups push for Kentucky lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana in 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Advocates for medical marijuana were hard at work at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort Wednesday morning. In their latest push for lawmakers to listen, with the next legislative session less than a week away, advocacy groups like Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis and Kentucky Norml covered the walls of the tunnel connecting the State Capitol and Annex buildings with hundreds of photos.
wftgam.com
LIHEAP Funds Available To Help Kentuckians Pay Their Heating Bills
Governor Beshear is encouraging low-income Kentuckians to apply for help paying their heating bills. Applications are being accepted starting Jan. 9 for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Crisis Component or LIHEAP. To access fact sheets from the state’s six participating utility companies, click here. The LIHEAP Crisis Component program is administered by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services in partnership with Community Action Kentucky agencies across the state. Applications are accepted first come, first serve during the enrollment period that begins Jan. 9 through March 31, 2023, or until funds run out. To locate your local office, call 800-456-3452.
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
WKYT 27
Tips to file insurance flaims after burst water pipes
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Problems are mounting in the days after an arctic freeze in Kentucky. With the severe winter weather, many people are dealing with burst water pipes. Those burst pipes have caused damage to businesses and homes alike. “For the most part, if you have homeowner’s or renter’s coverage,...
spectrumnews1.com
New at-home recovery treatment options now available to Kentuckians dealing with addiction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This month, Kentucky launched a new at-home recovery program to help curb drug overdoses. It’s a concept to help Kentuckians affected by addiction to “recover where you live.”. The Commonwealth becomes the 10th state to launch an addiction care program. “It’s the new model...
whvoradio.com
FCC Broadband Digital Map Survey Open Until Jan. 13
While American Rescue Plan Act funds have been turned toward the improvement and expansion of rural broadband efforts in Kentucky, more needs to be done — and more help is on the way. During his “Team Kentucky” update last Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear asked citizens of the Commonwealth to...
These Have Been Named the Ugliest Towns in Indiana and Kentucky
One website recently listed the ugliest town in each state. Do you think you know what towns were named the ugliest in Indiana and Kentucky?. Here in Indiana and Kentucky, we have a lot of beautiful scenery. We have quite a few larger lakes that you could just admire for hours, beautiful state parks, and so many cute small towns. When taking all of the cities and towns that we have in Indiana and Kentucky, you might first think about some of the more fun or beautiful towns that you have visited. However, for this article's sake, we will go down a different route.
Kentucky residents urged to check federal broadband map
The FCC released the draft last month and has sought feedback from the public to verify its accuracy before the map is finalized.
SmartAsset’s study shows top counties in each state for charitable contributions; here are KY’s top ten
SmartAsset.com conducted a study of IRS data to determine the top counties in each state in terms of the most charitable contributions made by its citizens. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in each county who make charitable donations.
kentuckytoday.com
COMMENTARY: Overturning school choice puts Kentucky outside mainstream
In a sweeping decision, the Kentucky Supreme Court struck a huge blow to students who simply asked for the chance to learn. By ruling against Kentucky’s expansive Education Opportunity Account Act (EOA Act)—which would have given low- and middle-income students access to education dollars to further their learning in the right environment—the justices have set our Commonwealth’s students up to fail. This reality is even more devastating considering recent state testing data, where less than half of Kentucky’s elementary students were proficient in reading and only a third were proficient in math.
Republicans gain voters, Democrats lose as Kentucky sees registration increase
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Voter registration in Kentucky continues to grow. Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said in a press release that Kentucky saw a net gain of 4,004 registered voters in the month of November. 11,078 new voters registered, and 7,074 voters were removed: 5,517 deceased voters, 953 voters were convicted of felonies, 498 voters […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Over 1,000 recovered members expected to attend Kentucky's 71st AA convention
LOUISVILLE, KY — Over 1,000 recovered members are expected to attend Kentucky's 71st annual Alcoholics Anonymous convention in Louisville, the Louisville Host Committee says. According to a Tuesday release, those who attend can expect an exciting weekend full of speakers and fellowship. The convention will be held from February...
More than 500 acres of public access added to Kentucky wildlife area
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More than 500 acres of public access have been added to the Rockcastle River Wildlife Management Area, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said. The access in Pulaski County was added following an environmental remediation project that plugged 18 orphaned gas wells, the agency said last week in a […]
