live5news.com
Local pharmacies navigating shortage of children’s cold and flu medicine
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Amid a strong cold and flu season, many parents are struggling to find medication specifically for their children. In the Lowcountry, some local pharmacies say they have noticed the shortage but aren’t completely out of stock. At Plantation Pharmacy, James Island Pharmacy Technician and Manager...
live5news.com
Dorchester Paws seeks emergency fosters
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws is asking for community members to step up and become temporary emergency fosters. Based on calls to Dorchester County Animal Control, the shelter says it expects an influx of dogs for which they are unable to provide proper care. The shelter says the volume...
live5news.com
2 adults, 4 children displaced in morning N. Charleston fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A fire at a North Charleston duplex displaced two adults, four children and pets Thursday morning. North Charleston Fire Department Assistant Chief Christan Rainey said crews responded just after 10 a.m. Thursday to the 7700 block of McKnight Drive. Arriving crews reported heavy smoke coming...
live5news.com
Local kids host fundraiser in support of neighbor and Charleston Animal Society
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of kids gathered in Mount Pleasant to raise money for two important foundations on Wednesday. The children raised just over $350 in support of their three-year-old neighbor with an extremely rare genetic disorder, known as Bardet Biedl Syndrome. Some of the money will also be donated to the Charleston Animal Society.
WYFF4.com
11 dogs abandoned near animal sanctuary in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are looking to identify the person who abandoned eleven dogs near a Ravenel animal sanctuary. Authorities said two crates containing the 11 pets were found Dec. 22 near the gate to the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary at 5604 New Road.
Walterboro neighbors concerned about new halfway house opening in the community
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members are concerned about a new ministry that is set to open in the Walterboro area. Shield Ministries, an organization that claims to help convicted sex offenders rehabilitate and re-enter society, will open its doors off Barracada Road near Highway 17-A. About 50 men could be housed at the property […]
counton2.com
Four people, 14 pets displaced by North Charleston fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) has released additional details about a Monday afternoon fire on Stratton Drive. According to NCFD, units were dispatched around 2:15 p.m. after a smoke alarm was activated in the home. Crews arrived to find “heavy smoke from the front door and eves of the house.”
live5news.com
Charleston officer rescues blue heron from pluff mud
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say one of their animal control officers recently came to the rescue of a blue heron reported to be in distress. Officer Courtney Bayles had to complete a pluff mud dive rescue to save the heron. It was then safely taken to the Center...
Volunteers deliver ‘Toys for Tots’ to children across Lowcountry
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 250 volunteers started their Christmas morning early for a great cause. “To see the hundreds of people that have come out about five o’clock this morning to deliver to over 500 families,” Sgt. Andrew Duval, who serves as Charleston’s Toys for Tots coordinator, said. “It’s great to see […]
WYFF4.com
Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
live5news.com
‘There needs to be laws’: Mom fights for consequences after son dies in crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The mother of a motorcyclist killed in a failure to yield collision is working on a campaign to raise awareness and make harsher penalties for the crashes. Robert Fiaccato was killed last April when he was hit while driving his motorcycle. The driver was cited for...
live5news.com
Authorities looking for missing North Charleston teen
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Police say Kiarra Holt, 17, was last seen leaving her North Charleston residence on Dec. 20. She was wearing black pants, a black Dunkin Donuts work shirt and her hair was in a ponytail, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
live5news.com
Mount Pleasant accepting art submissions for traffic boxes
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Mount Pleasant is accepting art submissions for the next phase of its traffic box art program. Artists should reside in the Tri-County area and the artwork should “reflect the community and culture of Mount Pleasant.”. If the art is selected, the...
live5news.com
Police find missing West Ashley teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A teen reported missing from West Ashley on Wednesday has been found safe, police say. The Charleston Police Department said the missing 14-year-old girl was last seen on Tuesday. Police say the girl is safe.
Injured dog found abandoned inside cardboard box in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An injured dog was left abandoned inside a cardboard box just days before the Christmas holiday. The dog, who was in critical condition, was left outside the Charleston Animal Society’s gates off Remount Road in North Charleston around 9:00 p.m. Thursday. She was found the following morning. The animal society […]
live5news.com
Investigators determine cause of N. Charleston house fire; family, pets displaced
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says the Monday afternoon house fire that displaced a family along with other animals was caused by an unattended candle. Charleston County dispatch was called around 2:15 p.m. about a smoke alarm activated on Stratton Drive. The first firefighters on...
live5news.com
Group holds West Ashley blood drive after Christmas weekend deep freeze
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Blood Connection is hosting a community blood drive Tuesday in the Carolina Bay neighborhood after a weekend of bitterly cold weather. Blood Connection officials say blood is needed year-round but especially during the holiday season and with the recent unexpected weather. Three buses will line...
live5news.com
Red Cross helping family whose N. Charleston home was damaged by fire
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross is helping a family of three after a Monday night fire damaged their home. The agency is providing financial assistance for immediate needs like food, clothing and shelter for the North Charleston family whose home on Cedars Parkway caught fire. Red...
live5news.com
Lawsuit settled after Lieber inmate died from infection while incarcerated
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former South Carolina inmate’s son is getting paid nearly half a million dollars after settling a wrongful death lawsuit against multiple people, companies and the state Department of Corrections. The lawsuit, which included wrongful death and medical malpractice, was filed in 2019 on behalf...
live5news.com
Charleston plumbers, public works overwhelmed with service calls in cold weather weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After dangerously high pressure on the Charleston Water System, officials say customers aren’t in the clear just yet, but conditions are looking better after a hectic holiday weekend. Laura Clifton, Communications Coordinator for Charleston Water System, says due to pipe leaks and bursts, customers were...
