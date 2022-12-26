ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Local pharmacies navigating shortage of children’s cold and flu medicine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Amid a strong cold and flu season, many parents are struggling to find medication specifically for their children. In the Lowcountry, some local pharmacies say they have noticed the shortage but aren’t completely out of stock. At Plantation Pharmacy, James Island Pharmacy Technician and Manager...
live5news.com

Dorchester Paws seeks emergency fosters

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws is asking for community members to step up and become temporary emergency fosters. Based on calls to Dorchester County Animal Control, the shelter says it expects an influx of dogs for which they are unable to provide proper care. The shelter says the volume...
live5news.com

2 adults, 4 children displaced in morning N. Charleston fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A fire at a North Charleston duplex displaced two adults, four children and pets Thursday morning. North Charleston Fire Department Assistant Chief Christan Rainey said crews responded just after 10 a.m. Thursday to the 7700 block of McKnight Drive. Arriving crews reported heavy smoke coming...
live5news.com

Local kids host fundraiser in support of neighbor and Charleston Animal Society

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of kids gathered in Mount Pleasant to raise money for two important foundations on Wednesday. The children raised just over $350 in support of their three-year-old neighbor with an extremely rare genetic disorder, known as Bardet Biedl Syndrome. Some of the money will also be donated to the Charleston Animal Society.
WYFF4.com

11 dogs abandoned near animal sanctuary in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are looking to identify the person who abandoned eleven dogs near a Ravenel animal sanctuary. Authorities said two crates containing the 11 pets were found Dec. 22 near the gate to the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary at 5604 New Road.
counton2.com

Four people, 14 pets displaced by North Charleston fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) has released additional details about a Monday afternoon fire on Stratton Drive. According to NCFD, units were dispatched around 2:15 p.m. after a smoke alarm was activated in the home. Crews arrived to find “heavy smoke from the front door and eves of the house.”
live5news.com

Charleston officer rescues blue heron from pluff mud

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say one of their animal control officers recently came to the rescue of a blue heron reported to be in distress. Officer Courtney Bayles had to complete a pluff mud dive rescue to save the heron. It was then safely taken to the Center...
WYFF4.com

Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
live5news.com

Authorities looking for missing North Charleston teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Police say Kiarra Holt, 17, was last seen leaving her North Charleston residence on Dec. 20. She was wearing black pants, a black Dunkin Donuts work shirt and her hair was in a ponytail, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
live5news.com

Mount Pleasant accepting art submissions for traffic boxes

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Mount Pleasant is accepting art submissions for the next phase of its traffic box art program. Artists should reside in the Tri-County area and the artwork should “reflect the community and culture of Mount Pleasant.”. If the art is selected, the...
live5news.com

Police find missing West Ashley teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A teen reported missing from West Ashley on Wednesday has been found safe, police say. The Charleston Police Department said the missing 14-year-old girl was last seen on Tuesday. Police say the girl is safe.
live5news.com

Group holds West Ashley blood drive after Christmas weekend deep freeze

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Blood Connection is hosting a community blood drive Tuesday in the Carolina Bay neighborhood after a weekend of bitterly cold weather. Blood Connection officials say blood is needed year-round but especially during the holiday season and with the recent unexpected weather. Three buses will line...
live5news.com

Lawsuit settled after Lieber inmate died from infection while incarcerated

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former South Carolina inmate’s son is getting paid nearly half a million dollars after settling a wrongful death lawsuit against multiple people, companies and the state Department of Corrections. The lawsuit, which included wrongful death and medical malpractice, was filed in 2019 on behalf...
