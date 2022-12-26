Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Collection
Drama! Intrigue! Intricacy! Ooh, la-la. Ever since Victoria Beckham climbed the formidable steps of her first Parisian runway this September, a certain air of mystery has filled her London ateliers. “It’s a powerful femininity that’s quite seductive and alluring,” she said during a preview for her follow-up collection for pre-fall. Her words couldn’t have painted a greater contrast to the pragmatic glamour that defined the first 10 years of her brand. Now, she is changing the conversation. Her spiritual move to Paris—with its haute couture appointments and avant-garde esotericism—is ushering in a courageous but confident paradigm shift for Beckham that was evident even in a commercial proposal like her pre-collection.
hypebeast.com
Mizuno Launches “Fishermen Pack” Kizuna Sneaker Collection
Having unveiled its Yuthanan-shot FW22 campaign, Mizuno drops the highly-anticipated “Fishermen Pack” Kizuna sneaker collection. Inspired by the tranquility of water, particularly the coastal towns of Japan, the curated series is comprised of a trio of the brand’s signature silhouettes with elevated updates. As the name suggests, the collection takes notes from the picturesque fishing village of Ine Bay, northern Kyoto, and includes “Deep Sea Blue” and “Foam White” color palettes as well as unique design details.
hypebeast.com
Marni Unveils Its "Year of the Rabbit" Collection
After reuniting with Uniqlo for a collaborative collection and releasing Vol.1 of its SS23 collection, Marni is cat-walking its way back into the spotlight to unveil its new “Year of the Rabbit” capsule to celebrate Chinese New Year. Much like its last CNY range, this newest line is also made alongside a creative as it has tapped Italian artist Flaminia Veronesi.
hypebeast.com
Bang & Olufsen Launches Its Lunar New Year 2023 Collection
Gearing up for the Lunar New Year, Bang & Olufsen has released a limited-edition Lunar New Year 2023 Collection comprising some of its most iconic products, rendered in a festive palette. The lineup includes the Beoplay A9 home speaker, Beolit 20 portable speaker, Beosound A1 portable speaker, Beoplay H95 headphones,...
Vogue
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Vice
The photobooks to gift this Christmas
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! You know, the season of giving and receiving… Because there are, of course, few greater pleasures than cracking open a beautifully bound photobook first thing on Christmas morning and diving into a world outside your own, what better way to treat someone you love — whether that’s your best friend, boyfriend, sister, co-worker or the goth next-door? And, if you’ve been an angel all year, you can even treat yourself with a book to cuddle up with in these Dickensian times. From i-D to you, a round-up of the gifts destined to brighten the bookshelves.
Alicia Silverstone Strips Down for PETA Ad Wearing Vegan Boots & No Clothes for Edgy Campaign
Alicia Silverstone proved her dedication to animal rights this week in PETA’s new “Wear Vegan” campaign. In imagery shot by Brian Bowen Smith, the “Clueless” star posed in front of numerous cacti while unclothed. What she was wearing, however, were glossy brown vegan leather cowboy boots with knee-high shafts and squared toes. The billboard will be located in New York’s Times Square at the intersection of 40th Street and Eighth Avenue. The campaign itself, protesting the environmental effects of animal-sourced leather, aims to encourage consumers to buy products made from vegan textures like mushroom, pineapple, cactus and apple leather. “There’s this idea that...
EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Teams With Aubade for Capsule Collection
PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour. The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...
hypebeast.com
Cristiano Ronaldo Was Gifted a Rolls-Royce Dawn for Christmas
Although Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t bring home the World Cup this year, fans are celebrating with the star footballer in spirit as he’s just received one of the most luxurious gifts. Adding to his automotive collection, Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez revealed on Instagram that she gifted Ronaldo a brand...
hypebeast.com
Nike Adds the Air Max Scorpion to Its "Leap High" Collection
For Nike’s introduction of the Air Max Scorpion in 2022, the Swoosh let the silhouette speak for itself. Lacking any collaborations or themed releases in its debut year, the sneaker now finds itself a part of the brand’s Chinese New Year-themed “Leap High” collection for 2023’s Year of the Rabbit. Joining other silhouettes such as the Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0, Blazer Mid and ACG Lowcate, the Air Max Scorpion hops into the fray.
sneakernews.com
Vans To Launch A “Year Of The Rabbit” Slip-On Collection Exclusively At BILLY’S Tokyo
BILLY’S Tokyo has been releasing exclusive collections from some of the sneaker space’s most important players for quite some time, with the latest paying tribute to the “Year of the Rabbit” celebration via three pairs of the Vans Slip-On. While not as experimental as the accompanying...
livingetc.com
Curved sofas have been THE design trend of the year and these perfect 10 examples show why and how to style them
Once in a while, an interiors shift comes along that feels nothing short of seismic. Forget notoriously capricious color trends – these are ideas that speak to wider notions about the way we live, work and decorate. A case in point? Curves. Just as arched windows and doorways appeared...
hypebeast.com
Sillage Drops Comfy New Down Collection
Whenever Nicolas Yuthanan Chalmeau presents a new drop on his highly-limited Sillage label, you can expect a unique spin on everyday fits. The Tokyo-based brand is well-loved for its high-quality Japanese materials that are woven into oversized garments that free the body of its rigidity. To complement the brand’s recent tweed collection, Sillage released a new down range that will keep you stylish and warm even in the harshest of winters.
hypebeast.com
Moncler Genius Will Show at London Fashion Week 2023
The excitement for London Fashion Week is building as runway antics are set to return to the capital in February 2023. As local and global brands gear up to present their latest collections once more, various surprise appearances have already entered the schedule this season — one being. CEO...
Tillys Taps Recover for Denim Capsule Collection
Tillys’ denim label, RSQ, is joining brands like DL1961 and Revolve to make denim more circular. Specialty apparel dropped a new capsule collection of denim made with Recover, a brand of low-impact recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends. Recover uses textile waste that would otherwise end up in landfill to create high-quality recycled cotton fiber that significantly reduces the carbon and water footprint of the apparel produced with it. Tillys’ Recover x RSQ collection offers women’s high-rise straight jeans in two washes, a men’s slim straight jean and a brown chore jacket. All denim pieces contain a minimum of 20 percent...
hypebeast.com
Prada Enters 2023 With Eighth Time Capsule NFT Drop, Offers Chance to Attend Upcoming Fashion Show
Has announced the latest addition to its Time capsule NFT collection, set to drop on January 5, 2023. The eighth installment in the series, the Time capsule shirt will feature prints designed in 1969 by Italian photographer Enzo Ragazzini. This marks the 37th release in the Time capsule collection, which has seen Prada embrace the Web3 community and offer unique experiences for NFT holders.
Bentley and the Shoe Surgeon Teamed Up to Create New Kicks. Here’s How the Collab Happened.
Deep in the trenches of downtown Los Angeles is a sneaker sanctuary that defies its non-descript industrial surroundings. The Shoe Surgeon’s headquarters comprises a pristine indoor basketball court, a loft space—with the aesthetic of a gentlemen’s lounge—and a high-concept sneaker showcase that appears plucked from the set of the film 2001: A Space Odyssey. But recently, the space was visited by an array of unlikely objects: rakish Bentley coupés, sedans and SUVs. Shoes and cars are often a match made in heaven, but the partnership between this vaunted LA shoe fabricator and the century-old automaker seems simultaneously unlikely and understandable because...
hypebeast.com
GOOPiMADE and WILDTHINGS JAPAN Collide for "The WILD GENERATION" Collection
Following its entry into Tokyo Fashion Week, Taiwan’s GOOPiMADE has now teamed up with WILDTHINGS JAPAN for an outdoors-focused collaboration. Dubbed the “The WILD GENERATION” collection, the Taipei to Tokyo collaboration combines the high-quality fabric sources and functional designs of WILDTHINGS JAPAN with GOOPiMADE’s outlining panels developed through cutting expertise and attention to detail.
hypebeast.com
The North Face Purple Label Debuts Layered and Cozy SS23 Collection
The North Face Purple Label has released the lookbook for its upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The Purple Label, which is a joint venture between The North Face and Japanese designer brand, nanamica, is always known to bring simple, yet functional silhouettes to everyday wear. Consistently originating from the concept of...
