Family donates Christmas presents to hospital which cared for daughter
The bereaved family of a young girl have donated Christmas presents to the children’s ward where she spent so much of her life.Paige Coffey, who died in July after suffering ill health for most of her life, spent a lot of time on Ward M at Morriston Hospital in Swansea where staff became like family to her.Her parents Danielle and Daniel, together with their families and friends, wanted to repay the ward for their support and raised £5,500 to buy Christmas presents.Amongst the items delivered to the hospital were 11 flat-screen TVs, iPads, travel mugs for nurses, countless toys and...
Donations to Guardian and Observer charity appeal reach £1m
The Guardian and Observer’s annual appeal, in aid of grassroots charities helping people struggling with the cost of living crisis, has raised £1m, hitting the milestone on Thursday, just three weeks after the appeal launched. The campaign, which continues into the new year, is raising money for local...
Somerset boy runs 1,000 miles in memory of grandmother
A 12-year-old boy is running 1,000 miles to raise money for charity in memory of his grandmother. Dylan Szewiel, from Keinton Mandeville, Somerset, has so far run 993 miles since his 12th birthday on 2 January. He has raised more than £1,000 for the charity OcuMel which supports people with...
Father’s pledge to ‘pick up the ball’ from Doddie Weir in MND fundraising battle
A father of three diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) last year has pledged to “pick up the ball” and raise funds to try to find a cure for the condition after the death of Doddie Weir.Weir, a former Scotland rugby international, raised millions of pounds for research into the condition after his own diagnosis with the condition.Now father of three James Clarke wants to carry on his work.Mr Clarke, 42, from Hampshire, has already raised more than £440,000 for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation set up by Weir.Speaking about the rugby star, who died last month, Mr Clarke said: “The strength...
Oxfordshire charity helping NHS eliminate Hepatitis C
An Oxford charity that works with the homeless is helping the NHS in its bid to eliminate Hepatitis C by 2025. St Mungo's has partnered with the NHS in a pioneering drug deal and campaign to find and help those at risk. NHS England said the measures were helping to...
Hundreds of tearful mourners attend vigil and lay flowers for four boys who tragically died falling into frozen Solihull lake
Hundreds of tearful mourners gathered to pay their respects at a second vigil to the four boys who died falling into a frozen lake in Solihull. The shaken community held a two-minute silence, left tributes and listened to a youth choir in memory of the four children at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, West Midlands this afternoon on Saturday, December, 17.
Isle of Wight scarlet fever cases quadruple in fortnight
The number of cases of scarlet fever on the Isle of Wight has quadrupled in a fortnight, according to the government. The Island has recorded 32 cases, the highest number in England and Wales, figures from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) show. There have been no confirmed cases...
Needle spiking: 'I'm losing out on my 20s and having fun'
It was during a night out with friends in the Suffolk town of Ipswich that Chloe Ward's speech became slurred and she passed out. She had been spiked by injection. A year on from the incident, with her attacker still at large, she remains too scared to go for a night out with friends.
Homeless children in temporary accommodation without own beds or space to play
Tens of thousands of homeless children in temporary accommodation do not have a bed of their own or space to play in, research suggests.They are also arriving at school late, tired and hungry and are struggling to maintain friendships, according to research by Shelter.Some 120,710 children in England were homeless and living in temporary accommodation between April and June, the latest available Government figures show.This equates to one in every 100 children across the country, Shelter said.This year, children will be spending Christmas in cold shipping containers, badly converted office blocks and cramped B&Bs. Families will be sleeping on sofas,...
Nottingham hospital menopause scheme hailed by staff
Hospital staff in Nottingham have said they are keen to build on the success of its menopause support scheme. Nottingham University Hospitals Trust (NUH) said 24% of its staff were aged 45-55, the most common age for the condition. Staff can ask for lighter uniforms, shift changes, more time to...
Mother's pride as Redditch boy, 11, opens second food bank
A mother says she is proud of her 11-year-old son who has opened a second food bank in his town. Isaac, from Redditch, Worcestershire, began his first food bank in 2020 on their driveway to help struggling families. With demand growing from dozens of families each week, his mum Claire-Louise...
Premature baby's first Christmas at home in Stourport
The parents of a baby born more than three months premature say they are excited to spend their first Christmas with him at home. Pace was born in March weighing 642g (1.4lbs) and had six blood transfusions before he could leave hospital in June. His mum Bella Galbraith said he...
Hampshire villagers win national award for saving local pub
Villagers who saved a historic pub from development and bought it as a community asset have won a national award. Dating back to 1721, the Plough Inn in Longparish, Hampshire closed in 2015 and was destined to be turned into a residence by developers. But after more than 300 villagers...
Women's rehab project funding axed by crime commissioner
A rehabilitation service for women offenders is facing the axe next year due to funding cuts. North Wales Women's Centre said its Women's Pathfinder programme will get no cash in 2023 from the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC). Centre boss Gemma Fox said the service, which steers women...
Doncaster surgery sends cancer text instead of festive message
A GP surgery accidentally told patients they had aggressive lung cancer instead of wishing them a merry Christmas. Askern Medical Practice sent the text message to people registered with the surgery in Doncaster on 23 December. Sarah Hargreaves, who was waiting for medical test results, said she "broke down" when...
Oxfordshire food bank opens warm space for community
A warm space is opening after the success of a Christmas Eve meal. On Christmas Eve at Exeter Hall, Kidlington, volunteers for Cherwell Collective prepared 150 meals which were served to the community, and distributed hampers of food. The charity runs a surplus food bank, with more than 3,000 people...
The young Indians saving crumbling ancestral homes
When Rohan Dewanjea was a child, he and his cousins spent summer afternoons at their ancestral house, marvelling at the colourful rays of light filtering through Venetian windows inlaid with stained glass. This month, he watched as those windows and his childhood home - the sprawling, 120-year-old Jagat Niwas in...
People heading to Cornwall for New Year urged to bring their own medication
A hospital trust has urged people heading to Cornwall to celebrate New Year to bring their own medications including pain relief and rehydration powders.Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust, which has urged people to only call 999 or use the emergency department for life-threatening illnesses and injuries, tweeted the advice ahead of the upcoming celebrations.It said: “Heading to #Cornwall this #NewYear? Just in case, be wise and bring these three self-care kings! Pain relief, flu and cold remedy and rehydration powders. And don’t forget to pack any prescription medicines, too. #HelpUsHelpYou”.The trust attached an image detailing what people should have in...
Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust declares critical incident
A hospital trust has declared a critical incident and called on the community to help it clear beds. Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust said demand for urgent care was "far outstripping" its capacity. It said the public could help the situation by taking their relatives and friends home as soon...
World War Two: Thousands of bombs still left unexploded
There are potentially thousands of unexploded World War Two bombs around Wales, with emergency services still dealing with up to 20 callouts a year. With the coastal towns of Cardiff and Swansea key German targets, many are thought to be in these areas. At the start of the war, the...
