BBC

Dog rescued from Wakefield frozen lake after his puppy alerts owner

A dog was rescued from a frozen lake after his puppy alerted their owner. Cocker spaniel Bruce fell into the ice water after running across a frozen fishing lake at Green Lane in Horbury, Wakefield, on Wednesday. Owner Sharon Skinner said she was led to the lake by eight-month-old puppy...
BBC

Staffordshire bull terriers are most-stolen London dog

Staffordshire bull terriers were recorded as the most-stolen dog breed in London, police figures reveal. There were 496 of them taken out of 3,102 recorded stolen dogs since the Metropolitan Police began collecting the data in 2012. Another 142 of the stolen pets were listed as Staffordshire bull terriers crosses.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Dogs looking for their forever homes in Buckinghamshire

A dog is never just for Christmas, but unfortunately, some don't take the responsibility of owning a pet seriously. It means that adorable pups in and around Buckinghamshire have ended up in rehoming and adoption centres. Animal charity Dogs Trust takes care of man's best friend when they really need...
pethelpful.com

Sweet Shelter Dog Is Still Waiting for Her Forever Home 9 Months After Her Human Died

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When we typically hear of animals getting surrendered to a shelter, we think about how those owners gave up, but that's not always the case. There are a few unfortunate situations that force these animals to the shelters. Just take what happened to this sweet doggo named Vibe for example.
Dspeaker

Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’

This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
WKTV

25 dogs taken in at SPCA in less than 24 hours: Fosters needed

WEST EDMESTON, NY (WKTV) - The Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown is dealing with an emergency situation ahead of the Christmas holiday. They need people to step up and help foster 25 dogs they unexpectedly took in. The dogs were outside and did not have proper shelter for this weekend's temperatures.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
pethelpful.com

Shelter Makes Plea for Help for Loving Dog Whose Owners 'Gave Up on Him'

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok user @handoverrover, a dog trainer in Arizona, is breaking our hearts with a story about a bulldog. This poor dog named Gus has ended up in a shelter. Hearing about any animal in a shelter breaks our hearts because none of them should live there. They all deserve loving homes.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Dog abandoned while pregnant happily plays with her puppies in new video

A golden retriever that was abandoned while pregnant has been given a new home in time for Christmas. Amber was severely malnourished and bleeding from sarcoptic mange when she was found in a field in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.Once treated, she soon went into labour, with all eight puppies successfully delivered by emergency C-section. Because Amber was too weak to feed her pups, vets stepped up and fed the babies by hand to get them up to strength. This video shows Amber happily playing with her puppies before they all found new homes.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More On The Breadline: Meet the communities The Independent’s cost of living campaign will helpPrincess Kate’s best fashion moments from US royal visitGB News reporter says Lady Hussey was 'cancelled for one misspeak' in royal race row
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Dog Owner Slammed For 'Insensitive' And 'Offensive' Name She Gave Her Pet

When getting a new pet, there are many decisions that need to be made. First, you have to figure out what kind of creature you want, then, the specific type or breed that matches with your lifestyle, and finally, you have to decide what you will be calling your new family member. Some pet owners choose a typical name like Spot or Whiskers, while others go a different route and pick something more unique. That's the path one new dog owner went with, but all it has gotten her is shamed.

