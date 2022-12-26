Read full article on original website
Hundreds of tearful mourners attend vigil and lay flowers for four boys who tragically died falling into frozen Solihull lake
Hundreds of tearful mourners gathered to pay their respects at a second vigil to the four boys who died falling into a frozen lake in Solihull. The shaken community held a two-minute silence, left tributes and listened to a youth choir in memory of the four children at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, West Midlands this afternoon on Saturday, December, 17.
Family donates Christmas presents to hospital which cared for daughter
The bereaved family of a young girl have donated Christmas presents to the children’s ward where she spent so much of her life.Paige Coffey, who died in July after suffering ill health for most of her life, spent a lot of time on Ward M at Morriston Hospital in Swansea where staff became like family to her.Her parents Danielle and Daniel, together with their families and friends, wanted to repay the ward for their support and raised £5,500 to buy Christmas presents.Amongst the items delivered to the hospital were 11 flat-screen TVs, iPads, travel mugs for nurses, countless toys and...
Dumped dog's prayers answered by vicar's adoption
A vicar is going to need another dog collar after she adopted a Yorkshire terrier that had been dumped on the side of a road. The Reverend Eleanor Whalley, vicar of Soham in Cambridgeshire, took in 10-year-old Cyril, who was left on the A47 near King's Lynn in Norfolk in November.
Abergele death: Tribute to 'incredibly fun, caring' woman
Tributes have been paid to an "incredibly fun and caring" 71-year-old woman who died in a collision. Mary Wynne Williams, from Betws y Coed, Conwy, died on St Georges Road in Abergele at 21:00 GMT on 23 December. Police have launched an investigation into her death which they believe involved...
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
Somerset boy runs 1,000 miles in memory of grandmother
A 12-year-old boy is running 1,000 miles to raise money for charity in memory of his grandmother. Dylan Szewiel, from Keinton Mandeville, Somerset, has so far run 993 miles since his 12th birthday on 2 January. He has raised more than £1,000 for the charity OcuMel which supports people with...
Sheffield: Project celebrates BMX track's 40th anniversary
Veteran BMX riders are being asked to dig out old photographs as part of a project to mark the 40th anniversary of a bike track in Sheffield. Bolehills BMX track, which is nestled between the suburbs of Walkley and Crookes, opened in 1983. Over the past four decades it has...
High Spirits at London Menorah Lighting Despite Relentless Rain
Leytonstone and Wanstead Synagogue Hosted a total of 3 menorah lightings around the London Neighborhood with many in attendance despite the rain. For the fourth year, the Leytonstone Menorah stood at the end of Fillebrook Road opposite Leytonstone tube station in East London. On Sunday 18th December the shamesh was...
RNLI parent-and-child teams on call for Christmas Day
Two families are foregoing full-on festive fun to spend the day on call for the RNLI. Dr Kay Heslop, a volunteer at Cullercoats, Tyne and Wear, said she was "immensely proud" to be on duty with her lifeboat helm daughter Anna. In North Yorkshire, Lee Jackson and his daughter Eleanor...
Bristol's van dwellers suffer as cost of living bites
Van dwellers have revealed how the cost of living crisis is hitting their seemingly low-cost lifestyle. With everything from the price of food to fuel going up, several people living in vehicles around Bristol have explained how it has affected their lives. Joshua Lane has lived in a van for...
Plans to turn historic Cornwall mill into affordable homes
Plans to turn an historic Grade II-listed mill in Cornwall into affordable housing are to be considered in 2023. Cornwall Council wants to convert Loggans Mill in Hayle, which dates back to the 1850s, into 16 apartments. Planning officers have recommended the plans be approved, along with a listed building...
Evelyn and William De Morgan enjoy surge of interest
Sixty years ago, they were so unfashionable they were in danger of being forgotten. Today the Victorian artists Evelyn and William De Morgan are having a renaissance with, supporters say, interest never higher. The De Morgan Museum recently reopened in Barnsley after a major refurbishment. In the last few weeks...
Thomas Hardy: Gravestone-encircled tree falls in Camden
A landmark tree in central London famous for its link to the prolific British writer Thomas Hardy has fallen. The tree became a symbol of life among death after the novelist and poet stacked gravestones around its base in the 1860s. The church's website called the tree a "monument to...
Rita Rusk: Scotland's first lady of hairdressing dies aged 75
Tributes have been paid to Rita Rusk, once dubbed Scotland's first lady of hairdressing, after her death at the age of 75. The acclaimed stylist, from Castlemilk, Glasgow, won multiple awards during her career. Ms Rusk was notably named best hairdresser in the world four times by French magazine, Metamorphose.
Anglesey: Cartrefi Clyd lets children stay near to home
A council which tries to keep children in care close to home hopes its methods are adopted elsewhere in Wales. The Cartrefi Clyd - or cosy homes - scheme on Anglesey has won an award for helping youngsters build trusting relationships. Last year more than 7,000 children were taken in...
