Read full article on original website
Related
People shocked to discover what nutcrackers are actually for
Nutcrackers have become a staple part of Christmas decor — but their actual purpose has been a shock to some. Turns out, the true function of nutcrackers lies within its name. People have taken to social media to express their surprise after discovering nutcrackers are actually used to crack nuts. It may seem obvious given the name of the figurine, but it seems to have gone right over so many people’s heads. “‘You’re telling me that nutcrackers can actually crack nuts?’ -Me, Thanksgiving 2022,” one person tweeted. “Oomf genuinely didn’t know that nutcrackers crack nuts I’m sobbing rn,” another said. “Nutcrackers are actually used to crack...
BBC
Needle spiking: 'I'm losing out on my 20s and having fun'
It was during a night out with friends in the Suffolk town of Ipswich that Chloe Ward's speech became slurred and she passed out. She had been spiked by injection. A year on from the incident, with her attacker still at large, she remains too scared to go for a night out with friends.
BBC
Why some cats just go where they want
From taking up residence in supermarkets to making a hospital their second home, some cats will go pretty much where they want. Some just crave company and attention, says cat biologist and behaviourist Roger Tabor, but "most cats don't do this" and "these are the oddballs". Is it possible to...
Big Pregnant Death Adder Found in Family Backyard: 'Don't Bite Me'
The death adder, found lurking at a family home in Australia, was "extremely cranky" as a snake catcher arrived to remove it.
How Do Dogs Act When They Smell Cancer
Dogs are renowned for having an extraordinary sense of smell, and this trait has been proven useful in the field of medicine. Dogs have a keen sense of smell, and they can be trained to find cancer cells in people.
Upworthy
Elderly man leaves Christmas gifts for a 2-year-old neighbor before death: 'For the next 14 years'
Christmas spirit is all about spreading joy. It could be by exchanging gifts, spending time with loved ones or even decorating the house for the season. Ken Watson, an octogenarian, knew exactly how to share this joy with his neighbors even after his death. In December 2018, about two months...
'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A
A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
Nurse Reveals What Hospital Does When a Baby Dies: 'Heartbroken'
The labor nurse who posted an emotional video on TikTok told Newsweek: "I make sure the parents know it matters to me, that I care."
Mum who gave birth to nine babies is finally allowed out of hospital
A mum has been allowed to return home after giving birth to nine children. Halima Cissé, 27, spent 19 months in hospital in Morocco after welcoming the world’s first documented nonuplets. The mum was flown to Morocco for specialist care where they received medical support at the Ain...
Inside Nova
Prince of Wales grieving plane crash death of friend he ‘loved‘
The Prince of Wales is grieving the loss of a friend he “loved” after he was killed in a plane crash. He paid tribute on Friday night (09.12.22) to Mark Jenkins, who died alongside his son, by saying he had devoted his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most world-famous national parks.
Parents of 19-Month-Old Nonuplets Introduce Their 5 Girls, 4 Boys: 'Not Easy to Put Them to Sleep'
"We are proud, it's something exceptional," dad Abdelkader Arby said of the nine babies, who recently returned home to Mali The world's only nonuplets are ready for their closeup. As they prepared to go home to Mali last week after receiving 19 months of care in Morocco, parents Halima Cissé and Abdelkader Arby got a chance to introduce their five girls and four boys to Guinness World Records. "We are proud, it's something exceptional," Arby told the record-keeping organization. "The family is known worldwide, it's a great thing." In a short video, Cissé...
‘It’s coming for everyone, like coronavirus’: The town sinking into poverty – and the people fighting back
On a cold, wintry day in Oldham, anguish and hardship seem to be behind every door that Stephen Flowers and his team knock at. There is the man who has spent three months sleeping on his floor because he cannot afford to replace his broken bed. There is the mother already fretting over how she will feed – never mind buy presents for – her children during the Christmas holidays. And there are the two pensioners who answer their door in hats and scarves. Are they getting ready to go out? No, love, they’re just terrified of putting the heating...
Mum left mortified after buying Christmas decoration without realising how rude it looks
The most wonderful time of the year is finally upon us, and for a lot of people, this means decking the halls with whatever they see fit. While people's choice of Christmas decorations vary, generally speaking, they create a happy, festive vibe, which is why this mum's decoration fail is so hilarious.
Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition
A musical theatre student who took two bites of her Christmas dinner before doubling over in pain and being rushed to hospital, where she was told her organs were failing, is now helping other people seek medical help by posting TikTok videos, with one viewer saying she had “saved his life”.Lucy Harman, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed herself rapidly losing weight – however, scared that it could be a serious illness, Lucy kept quiet about her symptoms despite losing 4st in 30 days.Determined to be well...
Meet Dwarf Donkeys, The Adorable Animals Can Be Great Pets
Donkeys are adorable but dwarf donkeys are cuter. Dwarf donkeys are sweet little creatures that can even be kept as pets because they are friendly. These donkeys are actually referred to as miniature donkeys.
Owner Angry at Husband Saying It's Time to Put 17-Year-Old Dog Down Dragged
The 17-year-old dog was no longer leading a happy life, according to the Mumsnet commenter.
A woman shared how she accidentally tormented her neighbors without even realizing it
Late-night noise, fence conflicts, and parking space feuds are all signs of a nightmare neighbor, who may quickly turn yours forever home into hell. The woman took to TikTok's @michellemeleskie account to convey her embarrassment, saying, "I just found out that I am the neighbor from hell and I feel horrible."
People are just realising what the red Christmas light is actually for
We learn so much from TikTok, and thanks to one user, we now know the function of those 'spare' red bulbs that are sometimes found in packs of string lights. TikToker @viznelly took to the video-sharing platform to demonstrate exactly what they do - and our minds are blown. You...
Father diagnosed with same one-in-a-million condition as Celine Dion unable to hug family
A man diagnosed with the same one-in-a-million condition as Celine Dion has described how it’s left him unable to hug his family or live independently.Dominic Alderson, 49, was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in April 2021 after he started suffering from “horrific” spasms.Before his diagnosis, Mr Alderson lived a “normal, healthy life” with his wife Leann, 45, a social worker, and their two children Rebecah, 16, and Harry, 15.Mr Alderson was sent for tests at North Devon District Hospital in Barnstaple, where he was seen by a neurologist who identified his symptoms as being caused by SPS.Since his...
I was left speechless after anonymous hero left huge delivery on my doorstep – it will help so many this Christmas
FAMILIES across the country will be struggling on the run up to Christmas this year, especially in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis and rising price costs. But an anonymous hero has been helping out locals by delivering baskets and baskets of food completely free of charge. One person took...
Comments / 0