BBC
Critical incident declared across all Derbyshire hospitals
Hospital bosses in Derbyshire have declared a critical incident after describing the health and social care system as "exceptionally busy". A statement said the move was designed to "prioritise and maintain safe services". Hospitals are seeing more people arrive for treatment, with extended waits for beds and "difficulties discharging patients...
Jamie Oliver calls for expansion of free school meals in England
Jamie Oliver has renewed pressure on the government to expand free school meals, with George Osborne suggesting widening the programme could be the right way forward and Tony Blair saying the money could be found if politicians wanted to do it. The television chef highlighted the issue as he was...
BBC
Hackney girl finds ancient bear tooth on Norfolk beach
A nine-year-old fossil hunter who discovered a 700,000-year-old bear tooth on a beach said it was "exciting as it might be a major breakthrough in history". Etta found what she thought was "a fossilised bit of wood" at West Runton in Norfolk during the summer. More fossils have been unearthed in the past decade as erosion of the coast's soft, glacial cliffs speeds up, so what new information do they reveal about Norfolk's Deep History Coast?
BBC
Cost of living crisis: Rise in animals being abandoned
Animal charities across the South East have reported a surge in people abandoning their pets due to the cost of living crisis. Rescue centres are seeing more animals coming into their care despite being full or close to capacity. Matt Gough, from Raystede Centre in East Sussex, said it is...
BBC
Bristol's van dwellers suffer as cost of living bites
Van dwellers have revealed how the cost of living crisis is hitting their seemingly low-cost lifestyle. With everything from the price of food to fuel going up, several people living in vehicles around Bristol have explained how it has affected their lives. Joshua Lane has lived in a van for...
BBC
Oxfordshire food bank opens warm space for community
A warm space is opening after the success of a Christmas Eve meal. On Christmas Eve at Exeter Hall, Kidlington, volunteers for Cherwell Collective prepared 150 meals which were served to the community, and distributed hampers of food. The charity runs a surplus food bank, with more than 3,000 people...
BBC
Wildlife scheme to help species across The Marches
Work will start in the new year to clear areas of Shropshire as part of a scheme to restore 57 hectares (141 acres) of land across two counties. The aim is to help struggling pollinators, bees and butterflies, by creating wildflower-rich routes to link together existing wildlife areas. Conservation charity...
BBC
Sandwell and Birmingham hospitals stand down critical incident
An NHS trust that was experiencing "immense pressure" at its hospitals has stood down a critical incident. Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust said "exceptionally high numbers" of patients had been awaiting treatment in its A&E departments. The trust includes Sandwell General Hospital, City Hospital in Birmingham and Rowley Regis...
BBC
Project to get more Ukrainian interpreters for Birmingham
A support network for Ukrainian interpreters has launched for refugees who came to live in Birmingham. Some of the arrivals fleeing the war in their country struggle to communicate. The Aston Centre for Applied Linguistics has secured funding for activities aimed at helping Ukrainian refugees overcome language barriers. There are...
BBC
Surrey and Sussex NHS Trust declares critical incident
A record number of patients going to A&E has led Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust to declare a critical incident. The trust said the problems were being made worse through an increase in staff sickness. One doctor from Brighton, who has worked in A&E for 22 years, said he...
BBC
Derbyshire NHS demand set to continue in New Year
Derbyshire's health and social care system is under "sustained and significant pressure", NHS bosses have said. The NHS said high demand at hospitals across Christmas was likely to continue into the New Year period. The 111 call centre at Pride Park has also seen high demand, with tens of thousands...
BBC
Oxfordshire charity helping NHS eliminate Hepatitis C
An Oxford charity that works with the homeless is helping the NHS in its bid to eliminate Hepatitis C by 2025. St Mungo's has partnered with the NHS in a pioneering drug deal and campaign to find and help those at risk. NHS England said the measures were helping to...
US News and World Report
The 10 Best Places to Retire in the UK
Consider these retirement spots in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The United Kingdom offers a diversity of lifestyle options, from bustling cities to quaint countryside villages to coastal resort towns. Generally, there is better weather and higher property prices in the south, while worse weather and less expensive real estate can be found in the north. Across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, you’ll find strong infrastructure, high-quality health care and historical significance. Here's a look at the best places to retire in the UK.
BBC
Cost of Living: Asylum seekers driven to destitution - charity
Rising prices have driven some asylum seekers to destitution, a charity has warned. The Welsh Refugee Council (WRC) has called for asylum seekers to be allowed to work in order to increase their income. It said it was having to support more people with its hardship fund, as well as...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from London to Wales
A road trip from London to Wales is the perfect way to escape the hustle and bustle of city life in the capital. Within a short drive, you'll be walking up rolling hillsides and through lush pastures. The journey also takes you to significant historical landmarks and deep into British culture, before winding through the beach walks and quaint harbour towns of Wales.
BBC
Oxfordshire ongoing sewage release regrettable - Thames Water
Thames Water has said a two-day sewage release is "regrettably" ongoing and there are flood warnings near Oxford. On Monday, campaign group Sewage Free Thames said there was a sewage release at Witney Sewage Treatment Works (WSTW), in Oxfordshire. Thames Water confirmed the release started at 09:45 GMT on 25...
