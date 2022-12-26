The Met Office said 2022 saw the highest annual average temperature recorded across the UK, exceeding the previous record set in 2014 when the average was 9.88C.Since records began in 1884, all 10 years recording the highest annual temperature have occurred since 2002, it added.The forecaster said all four seasons in 2022 were in the top 10 warmest for the UK.Winter was the eighth warmest, spring the fifth, summer the fourth and autumn the third.According to the Met Office, 2022 will also be the warmest year on record in the 364-year Central England temperature series from 1659, the world’s...

1 DAY AGO