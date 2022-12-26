Read full article on original website
BBC
Plans to turn historic Cornwall mill into affordable homes
Plans to turn an historic Grade II-listed mill in Cornwall into affordable housing are to be considered in 2023. Cornwall Council wants to convert Loggans Mill in Hayle, which dates back to the 1850s, into 16 apartments. Planning officers have recommended the plans be approved, along with a listed building...
BBC
Isle of Wight scarlet fever cases quadruple in fortnight
The number of cases of scarlet fever on the Isle of Wight has quadrupled in a fortnight, according to the government. The Island has recorded 32 cases, the highest number in England and Wales, figures from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) show. There have been no confirmed cases...
BBC
Police aim to identify woman over report of fraudulent driving test
Police have released a picture of a woman officers are aiming to identify in connection with an alleged fraudulent driving test. Derbyshire Police said it happened in Quintin Road, Derby, on 18 November, when staff became concerned one of the women present might have been taking a test on behalf of another person.
BBC
Needle spiking: 'I'm losing out on my 20s and having fun'
It was during a night out with friends in the Suffolk town of Ipswich that Chloe Ward's speech became slurred and she passed out. She had been spiked by injection. A year on from the incident, with her attacker still at large, she remains too scared to go for a night out with friends.
Britain's Met Office says 2022 set to be UK's warmest yet
LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The year 2022 will be the warmest year on record for the United Kingdom, provisional figures reported by Britain's national weather service on Wednesday showed, after a summer marked by the country's highest recorded temperature.
BBC
Historic England: Air raid siren and mill among 2022 listings
An air raid siren, a pair of county boundary markers, a canal crane and a mill that inspired one of art's old masters were among Historic England's new listings in North West England. Some 26 sites were logged from November 2021 to November 2022, ten of which were in Greater...
£1.4bn devolution deal for north-east England announced
A £1.4bn devolution deal for the north-east of England would bring seven local authority areas under the control of an elected mayor in 2024, Michael Gove has announced. The levelling-up secretary set out the £48m-a-year deal for Northumberland, Durham, Newcastle, South Tyneside, North Tyneside, Gateshead and Sunderland on Wednesday after months of negotiations over the new devolved area covering 2 million people.
BBC
Ipswich stroke patient forced to take bus faces housing issue
A stroke patient forced to take a bus to hospital because no ambulances were available might no longer be able to live at home, according to his wife. Lauren Matthews said her husband Gavin was currently unable to walk and their flat was no longer fit for purpose. The East...
BBC
Abandoned Wiltshire village may host its last funeral
A village that was evacuated 80 years ago will host what might be its last funeral. The village of Imber in Wiltshire was cleared during World War Two to allow the area to be used to train troops. Villagers were never allowed to return and it remains part of the...
BBC
NHS Wales: 62% more urgent 999 calls than Christmas 2021
The number of 'red' calls to the Welsh Ambulance Service in the last seven days was 62% higher than the same period last year. Overall calls increased by just 2% between 20 and 27 December, but 586 more urgent calls were received than in 2021. It comes after the service...
2022 will be warmest year on record for the UK, says Met Office
The Met Office said 2022 saw the highest annual average temperature recorded across the UK, exceeding the previous record set in 2014 when the average was 9.88C.Since records began in 1884, all 10 years recording the highest annual temperature have occurred since 2002, it added.The forecaster said all four seasons in 2022 were in the top 10 warmest for the UK.Winter was the eighth warmest, spring the fifth, summer the fourth and autumn the third.According to the Met Office, 2022 will also be the warmest year on record in the 364-year Central England temperature series from 1659, the world’s...
BBC
North Northamptonshire Council approves takeover of Thackley Green care home
A council has backed a plan to take over the running of a care home from another authority. Thackley Green in Corby has been controlled by West Northamptonshire Council but North Northamptonshire Council has approved taking it over. It said running the home at a cost of £600,000 a year...
BBC
Energy bills: Customers contacted over January bill changes
Britain's biggest energy suppliers have been contacting customers about a minimal price change starting in the new year, the BBC has learnt. Major energy providers have told the BBC that they are making changes to their prices per unit from 1 January. But the alterations are likely to only add...
BBC
Bristol's van dwellers suffer as cost of living bites
Van dwellers have revealed how the cost of living crisis is hitting their seemingly low-cost lifestyle. With everything from the price of food to fuel going up, several people living in vehicles around Bristol have explained how it has affected their lives. Joshua Lane has lived in a van for...
BBC
Wymondham: New primary school planned for expanding town
A new primary school has been planned for a rapidly expanding town. The proposed 420-pupil school could be built in Silfield, on the outskirts of Wymondham, near Norwich. The area's population has swelled in recent years - with about 1,500 homes planned or being built in Wymondham - and there are a lack of school places.
BBC
Women's rehab project funding axed by crime commissioner
A rehabilitation service for women offenders is facing the axe next year due to funding cuts. North Wales Women's Centre said its Women's Pathfinder programme will get no cash in 2023 from the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC). Centre boss Gemma Fox said the service, which steers women...
BBC
Dorset battery power station plans unveiled
Plans for two battery storage facilities in Dorset have been unveiled. One proposed by Statera Energy Ltd could be built at a site just north of the existing Chickerell substation, directly south of Coldharbour. The other has been proposed by Bluestone Energy for a site north of Sturts Farm, in...
AOL Corp
Better design could reduce public opposition to housing developments, says Gove
Opposition to new housing developments could be reduced if there was a greater focus on design and the “heart and soul” of places, Michael Gove has suggested. The Levelling Up Secretary hit out at “indifferent or insipid” planning and suggested that the potential of some public spaces was being squandered as a result of poor design and maintenance.
BBC
Cost of Living: Asylum seekers driven to destitution - charity
Rising prices have driven some asylum seekers to destitution, a charity has warned. The Welsh Refugee Council (WRC) has called for asylum seekers to be allowed to work in order to increase their income. It said it was having to support more people with its hardship fund, as well as...
North-east England £1.4bn deal could be ‘transformational’, says mayoral favourite
A £1.4bn devolution deal for north-east England could be “transformational” for the region but would not reverse 12 years of austerity, the frontrunner to be the region’s first mayor has said. Jamie Driscoll, the Labour mayor for the North of Tyne region, said he did “cartwheels...
