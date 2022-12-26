Read full article on original website
Opioids Frequently Prescribed to Patients With Cirrhosis
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Opioids are frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis, often without a pain diagnosis, according to a research letter published online Dec. 8 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Anna H. Lee, M.D., from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of...
Recommendations Updated for Radiation Therapy in Endometrial Cancer
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In a clinical practice guideline issued by the American Society for Radiation Oncology and published online Oct. 21 in Practical Radiation Oncology, recommendations are presented for the use of adjuvant radiation therapy (RT) for endometrial cancer. Matthew M. Harkenrider, M.D., from Loyola...
Many Thyroid Cancer Survivors Cite Inadequate Pretreatment Understanding
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A considerable proportion of survivors of thyroid cancer report inadequate pretreatment understanding, according to a study published online Dec. 29 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. Amanda Silver Karcioglu, M.D., from Massachusetts Eye and Ear and Harvard Medical School in Boston, and...
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Raises Risk for Periodontitis
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) have an increased risk for periodontitis development, according to a study published online Nov. 19 in Biomedicines. Xin Li, from China Medical University in Taichung, Taiwan, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study to examine the...
Parental Astigmatism Increases Risk for Child Astigmatism
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Parental astigmatism may confer an independent and dose-dependent association with child astigmatism, according to a study published online Dec. 21 in JAMA Network Open. Ka Wai Kam, from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and colleagues examined the association between parental astigmatism...
Black Patients Less Likely to Undergo Minimally Invasive Mitral Valve Surgery
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Non-Hispanic Black patients are less likely to undergo minimally invasive mitral valve surgery (MIMVS) and are more likely to die or experience a major complication than non-Hispanic White patients, according to a study published online Dec. 21 in JAMA Network Open. Laurent...
Dapagliflozin reduces the risk of hospitalization in patients with chronic kidney disease
1. Dapagliflozin reduced the risk of hospitalization in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) with and without type 2 diabetes (T2DM). 2. Dapagliflozin also reduced the risk of mortality in patients with CKD. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Patients with CKD are at high risk for repeated hospitalizations....
Weekly semaglutide associated with reduced BMI in adolescents with obesity
1. In adolescents with obesity, semaglutide plus lifestyle intervention resulted in a significant body mass index (BMI) reduction compared to lifestyle intervention alone. 2. The semaglutide group had a greater reduction in waist circumference and levels of glycated hemoglobin compared to lifestyle intervention alone. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study...
Surgical bypass for chronic limb-threatening ischemia reduces risk of adverse limb events
1. In patients with chronic limb-threatening ischemia, major adverse limb events and mortality were significantly lower with surgical revascularization than with endovascular treatment. 2. No significant differences were seen between groups in patients without an adequate saphenous vein conduit. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Chronic limb-threatening ischemia is...
Ferric derisomaltose may reduce heart failure-related hospitalizations
1. Risk of hospital admission was lower in the ferric derisomaltose group versus usual care. 2. Treatment-related adverse events were comparable between both groups, with no deaths. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Iron deficiency is a common complication in patients with heart failure and may lead to worse...
Emergency department crowding negative influences outcomes for adults presenting with asthma
1. Amongst patients presenting to the emergency department with acute asthma exacerbations, crowding negatively impacted the care provided in all triage groups. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Crowding in the emergency department, a state where demand for care services exceeds the capacity of providers, has been a longstanding healthcare concern....
Diet and exercise is associated with small improvements in knee pain in osteoarthritis
1. In this randomized controlled trial, community-based diet and exercise education led to improvement in osteoarthritis associated pain score. 2. Community-based diet and exercise regimen was more effective in lowering mean body weight and mean waist circumstance compared to attention control group. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Osteoarthritis (OA) is...
Patients with Kidney Disease: Specialty-Aligned Palliative Care Service Called KidneyPal
The following is a summary of “Creating KidneyPal: A Specialty-Aligned Palliative Care Service for People with Kidney Disease” published in the December 2022 issue of Pain and Symptom Management by Lakin et al. Kidney disease patients have significant unmet palliative care requirements and are neglected by specialized palliative...
Suffocation and unexplained infant death risks differentially affected by safe sleep practices
1. A case-control study utilizing publically available databases of sudden infant deaths and infant/maternal behaviors identified differential risk factors for sleep-related suffocation death and sudden unexplained infant deaths. 2. All five studied sleep variables (position, soft bedding use, sleep surface, room sharing, sleep surface sharing) had notable differences in the...
No significant differences in postoperative complications found between open repair with local anesthesia and laparoscopic repair of inguinal hernias
1. In this retrospective cohort study, among 107 073 patients, no significant difference was found in complications between patients undergoing laparoscopic surgery and open repair with local anesthesia. 2. Operative time for laparoscopic repair was significantly longer, with a difference of 10.42 minutes compared to open repair with local anesthesia.
Cognitive and Psychomotor Effects of Traditional Versus Modern Antihistamines
The following is a summary of “Old versus new antihistamines: Effects on cognition and psychomotor functions” published in the October 2022 issue of Primary Care by Shamil et al. The most popular long-term therapy approach for treating allergic disorders is antihistamines (AHs). For a study, researchers sought to...
Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Slows Disability Progression in MS
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS), autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (AHSCT) is associated with a slowing of disease progression compared with other anti-inflammatory disease modifying therapies (DMT), according to a study published online Dec. 21 in Neurology. Giacomo...
Single Site Experience of COVID-19 Treatment with Monoclonal Antibodies in High-Risk Pediatric and Young Adult Patients
The following is a summary of “Single Site Experience of the use of Monoclonal Antibodies for the Treatment of COVID-19 in High-risk Pediatric and Young Adult Patients” published in the December 2022 issue of Pediatric Infectious Disease by Bahakel et al. Since the beginning of the pandemic, researchers...
Association Between Cough Rate and Inflammation Markers in Severe Asthma
The following is a summary of “An observational study to determine the relationship between cough frequency and markers of inflammation in severe asthma” published in the December 2022 issue of Respiratory by Holmes et al. The link between an objectively determined cough and type 2 (T2) biomarkers and...
Effects of Sac/Val on Cardiac Remodeling, Health Status and Biomarkers by Age
The following is a summary of “Age Differences in Effects of Sacubitril/Valsartan on Cardiac Remodeling, Biomarkers, and Health Status” published in the December 2022 issue of Heart Failure by Murphy et al. In individuals with heart failure and a low ejection fraction(HFrEF), sacubitril/valsartan (Sac/Val) improves survival. They hoped...
