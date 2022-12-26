ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Raleigh man charged with murder in woman’s death on Christmas night: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 50-year-old Raleigh man has been charged with murder in a Christmas night death, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police were called around 10:50 p.m. on Christmas to a Raleigh Extended Stay America Motel at 3531 Wake Forest Road to assist the Raleigh Fire Department who were there for a fire-alarm call. An initial report from police stated that officers had been called to the motel to investigate a serious assault.
RALEIGH, NC
leesburg-news.com

North Carolina woman arrested after battling cops at The Crazy Gator

A North Carolina woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly kicked a police officer at The Crazy Gator bar in Eustis. When Eustis police officers arrived at the bar they were told that 34-year-old Jessie Aaron Nelson of Four Oaks, N.C. had been causing a disturbance and loudly arguing with patrons. The owner wanted her trespassed from the bar.
EUSTIS, FL
cbs17

No injuries in Motel 6 room fire in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators still do not know the extent of the damage and the exact cause of a fire at a Motel 6 in Cary on Monday. At 5:45 pm, the Cary Fire Department responded to the fire at 1401 Buck Jones Road. Upon arrival, a small...
CARY, NC
jocoreport.com

Passenger Arrested, Driver Sought Following Two County Chase

CLAYTON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a motorist who eluded authorities during a two county chase. The pursuit occurred December 20th. A deputy traveling on NC Highway 42 West of Clayton attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding. The driver refused to pull over and accelerated to speeds between 80 and 100 mph.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Preparation is underway for WRAL First Night Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Santa's elves? Never heard of 'em. WRAL First Night Raleigh organizers have been the ones who are really busy this holiday season. That's because this year, things are so much bigger than they have been since 2019. It might be the countdown to New Years, but...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
71K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy