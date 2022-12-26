Read full article on original website
cbs17
Raleigh man charged with murder in woman’s death on Christmas night: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 50-year-old Raleigh man has been charged with murder in a Christmas night death, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police were called around 10:50 p.m. on Christmas to a Raleigh Extended Stay America Motel at 3531 Wake Forest Road to assist the Raleigh Fire Department who were there for a fire-alarm call. An initial report from police stated that officers had been called to the motel to investigate a serious assault.
cbs17
‘Armed, dangerous’ suspect wanted in Cumberland Co. murder
PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man initially wanted for questioning in a murder investigation has been named a suspect by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office continues to ask the public for information to locate him. On Friday, Dec. 23, just before 10 p.m., deputies...
leesburg-news.com
North Carolina woman arrested after battling cops at The Crazy Gator
A North Carolina woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly kicked a police officer at The Crazy Gator bar in Eustis. When Eustis police officers arrived at the bar they were told that 34-year-old Jessie Aaron Nelson of Four Oaks, N.C. had been causing a disturbance and loudly arguing with patrons. The owner wanted her trespassed from the bar.
cbs17
Wake County substitute teacher court date moved, charged for indecent liberties with 2 students
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County substitute teacher was scheduled for court Thursday after being arrested and charged for indecent liberties with two students. However, the court date has been rescheduled for March. 20-year-old Rachel Beahn was arrested earlier in December by Cary Police. CBS 17 previously reported...
cbs17
No injuries in Motel 6 room fire in Cary
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators still do not know the extent of the damage and the exact cause of a fire at a Motel 6 in Cary on Monday. At 5:45 pm, the Cary Fire Department responded to the fire at 1401 Buck Jones Road. Upon arrival, a small...
WRAL
Six-figure scam attempt: Raleigh man's land nearly sold online by impersonator
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man said his ID was stolen by a scammer who was nearly able to sell his land out from under him. Jon Arnold actually found his property near Avent Ferry Road listed on Zillow. Preventing disaster has taken a lot of work. There's a...
Man charged for tampering with power meter causing fire in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County deputies responded to Norris Trail in Burlington in reference to a building fire next to a house on the same property Tuesday. While assisting the E.M. Holt Fire Department and the County Fire Marshall with the investigation, deputies discovered that the power meter appeared to have been tampered with.
WRAL
Scammer tries to sell Raleigh man's land while impersonating him
A Raleigh man says his ID was stolen by a scammer who was nearly able to sell his land out from under him. Jon Arnold actually found his property near Avent Ferry Road listed on Zillow. A Raleigh man says his ID was stolen by a scammer who was nearly...
Livingstone player dead in Cumberland County wreck
Livingstone College basketball player Eric Henderson died in a car wreck with an off-duty Cumberland County deputy on Monday.
WRAL
Durham police issue notice on celebratory gunfire in light of deaths from recent years
"I think about her every day," said Betty Watson. "I cried enough tears when she was gone." "I think about her every day," said Betty Watson. "I cried enough tears when she was gone." Photographer: Luke NotestineReporter: Chelsea DonovanWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
Eastbound lanes of Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh closed for hours after crash
Traffic was detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh for about three hours on Wednesday after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park. Drivers were directed to turn left off Glenwood at Marvino Lane, and to use Marvino to return to Glenwood. Raleigh...
Burlington store has $10k in merchandise taken after break-in, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are trying to find information on a breaking and entering at an area business. Just after midnight on Tuesday, Burlington police officers responded to Camera Corner on South Church Street when the alarm went off. At the scene, they found a damaged window and checked the store. There was no […]
Driver arrested after Clinton police chase ends with fiery crash into Fort Bragg gate
A police chase that started at a park in Clinton ended in a fiery crash at Fort Bragg.
What will you remember about 2022? Mass shooting, life-saving traveler, cost of gas and homeownership among 2022's most viewed
The top stories of 2022 are a reflection of the ups and downs in North Carolina over the past 12 months. From one of the worst mass shootings in NC history to a Cary man saving a woman's life on a Frontier Airlines flight, 2022 has been a year in the news that will remain in people's minds for a very long time.
Clinton man apprehended in high-speed chase
A Clinton man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies Tuesday night following a high-speed chase that started in Clinton and ended in
jocoreport.com
Passenger Arrested, Driver Sought Following Two County Chase
CLAYTON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a motorist who eluded authorities during a two county chase. The pursuit occurred December 20th. A deputy traveling on NC Highway 42 West of Clayton attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding. The driver refused to pull over and accelerated to speeds between 80 and 100 mph.
Driver hits pickup driven by off-duty deputy; U.S. 13 closed in Cumberland County
WADE, N.C. — U.S. Highway 13 was closed in both directions in Cumberland County after a fatal crash involving an off-duty sheriff's deputy. The deputy will be OK, sources tell WRAL News, but the other driver died in the crash. Troopers say the other driver crossed the center line...
cbs17
Highway Patrol seeks public’s help in solving pedestrian death in Durham County
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is again asking for the public’s help with information in the case of a Dec. 8 crash that killed a pedestrian. Around 5:48 p.m. on Dec. 8, troopers responded to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Snowhill Road at Torredge Road in Durham County.
Eastbound lanes of Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh closed near Umstead Park entrance
Traffic was being detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh on Wednesday after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park. Drivers were directed to turn left off Glenwood at Marvino Lane, and to use Marvino to return to Glenwood. Authorities expect delays and...
