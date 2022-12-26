Read full article on original website
brytfmonline.com
Danish intelligence warns if Putin rules against defeat: it could lead to nuclear war
He writes, “A misunderstanding in the Russian army could lead to an escalation of the war.” The Danish Armed Forces Intelligence Service, FE, in a new report. According to Danish military experts, the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine and the annexation of other parts of the country show that President Putin has the will to continue even if he does not achieve his strategic goals at the beginning of the war.
Russian soldiers surrender to Ukrainian troops circling them in trenches
Footage appears to show the moment Russian troops surrendered to Ukraine’s 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.Video shows a number of soldiers emerging from a trench with their hands up, before being marched away from the area.“After the onslaught of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, Russian invaders made the only correct decision - to surrender,” Ukraine’s official Ministry of Defence account tweeted.“That’s how it should be.”Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked his country’s 10th separate mountain assault brigade for capturing Russian troops in Donetsk during his nightly address.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
The Ruse That Could Dupe Putin Into Another Crushing Ambush
Just weeks after Ukrainian forces liberated the city of Kherson in Ukraine and kicked Russian forces out, major questions remain over which counteroffensive campaign Kyiv will launch next—and where Russia’s next defeat will be as the cold winter weather begins to settle in. Tackling Russian forces in the...
Ukraine Situation Report: Kyiv Struggling To Keep Captured Weapons In The Fight
Via TwitterUkrainian troops are using tanks and other weapons captured from Russia, but keeping them operating is becoming a major issue.
Putin's Soldiers Are Running Away From Key Battles: Ukraine
Serhiy Haidai, who serves as the regional governor of the Luhansk region, said that Russian defense lines will fall if they lose the city of Kreminna.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Fears West Will Try To 'Assassinate Vladimir Putin' & 'Start Nuclear War' Over Conflict In Ukraine
Top Russian officials recently shared a series of 2023 predictions that include the West assassinating Vladimir Putin and launching a nuclear war over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sergei Lavrov, who currently serves as Russia’s foreign minister under Putin, made the shocking predictions this week as Russia prepares to begin the new year.“Washington is ahead of the others as some ‘anonymous officials’ from the Pentagon actually voiced threats to deliver a ‘decapitating strike’ on the Kremlin, which is in fact a threat of an attempted assassination of the Russian president,” Lavrov claimed.“If such ideas are really pondered by...
Hungry Russians Heartbroken As Domino's Pizza Set To Close Down Stores Over Putin's War In Ukraine
Domino’s Pizza is now the latest fast-food restaurant to close down its stores in Russia as a result of Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come months after McDonald’s became the first fast-food restaurant to close its stores across the country in May, Domino’s Pizza’s master franchisee – DP Eurasia – has recently been forced to “evaluate its presence” as a result of heavy sanctions placed upon the nation by Western powers.According to Daily Star, Domino’s is one of the few remaining Western fast-food chains to remain in Russia since Putin first invaded...
Putin Vows To Destroy U.S. Patriot Missile Defense Systems in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has attempted to downplay Ukraine's military capabilities on several occasions.
Russia Running Out of Troops in Battle for Bakhmut, Battalions Split Up—ISW
Bakhmut is one of the most intense spots of fighting in the war. Russian forces fighting in the region are being led by members of the Wagner Group.
Conflict Between Putin’s Top War Allies Explodes in ‘Motherfucker!’ Fight
Vladimir Putin’s most deranged hail mary in his war against Ukraine seems to have now officially blown up in his face, as the leader of the private army he’s used to send thousands of inmates into the battlefield is now openly threatening leaders of the official Russian military.
Weakened Putin Orders Show of Strength While Hiding in His Bunker
Russia’s Defense Ministry taunted Ukrainians with the prospect of never-ending missile attacks early Thursday as it unleashed a fresh wave of cruise missiles on cities across the country and the Kremlin rejected negotiations with Kyiv. “Kalibr [cruise missiles] will never run out,” the Defense Ministry captioned an ominous photo...
'Not a traitor': The Russians fighting alongside Ukraine's forces
For Russians who have been fighting on Ukraine's side as part of the "Freedom of Russia" legion since President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine, secrecy is of the utmost importance. It's good for Ukraine to be able to show that there are Russians who support democracy and freedom and who fight on the right side."
Russian forces 'breaking' themselves, Zelensky says in visit to front lines
A protracted struggle for control of a city in eastern Ukraine is “breaking” down the invading Russian forces, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told soldiers at the front lines.
Bakhmut on the Brink as Wagner Group Suffers Heavy Losses Across Region—ISW
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the intensifying battle for Bakhmut is taking a heavy toll on Russian forces.
Video Shows Russian Tank Obliterated in Ukrainian Strike
Russia's 1st Guards Tank Army was "probably" among the forces sent to Belarus, the U.K. Defense Ministry said.
Russian State TV Releases 'Anti-Russian Christmas' Message for Europeans
The video taunted Europe over rising energy prices due to sanctions against Russian oil amid the widely-condemned Ukraine war.
The war in Ukraine may help the world save itself from climate ruination
The war has stoked a renewable energy gold rush to fill the gap left by abandonment of Putin’s dirty fossil fuels
brytfmonline.com
Scandinavian experts on drone attacks in Russia:-
Three Russian soldiers were killed Monday night after it landed Ukrainian drone attack on Engels basewhich is more than 600 kilometers into Russian territory. Not just once, but three times, Ukraine has, by all accounts, successfully carried out drone strikes against the Russian air base in the past month. According...
rigzone.com
Turkey Claims Black Sea Gas Reserves Worth $1 Trillion
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has claimed that the country's gas reserves in the Black Sea were now valued at $1 trillion. — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has claimed that the country’s gas reserves in the Black Sea were now valued at $1 trillion. This announcement by...
brytfmonline.com
– Accept our demands or the army decides – NRK Urix – Foreign news and documentaries
The war of words between Russia and Ukraine escalated before the end of the year. Among other things, the Russian news agency wrote that the powerful Russian foreign minister is giving Ukraine an ultimatum Reuters Tuesday morning. The demand is that Ukraine must give up areas controlled by Russian forces.
