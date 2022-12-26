Read full article on original website
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The First Legal Weed Dispensary In New York Will Start Selling Weed On ThursdayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Eight days until new $914 direct payment arrives for millions – exact date for the boosted amount
ONLY eight days remain until millions of Americans will receive the first Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment for 2023. The check – worth up to $914 – comes on December 30 and reflects the new boosted SSI benefit amount for next year. Why is the payment early?. Typically,...
Thousands of millionaires fled New York during COVID pandemic: IRS data
Wealthy New Yorkers fled the Empire State in droves after the COVID pandemic hit — with more than 2,000 millionaires ditching Manhattan, according to the latest Internal Revenue Service data. Tax filings show that the number of New York state residents who reported an adjusted gross income of more than $1 million fell to 54,370 in 2020 from 55,100 in 2019 — a 1.3% decline. Manhattan saw an even higher net loss of millionaires in 2020 with 2,393 leaving the borough for the suburbs or moving out of state — more than 10% higher than the number of seven-figure earners who relocated...
Your $1 coin could be worth $16,000 – the exact ‘transitional’ detail error to look for
SOMETIMES there are fascinating details that can make coins worth more than its original denomination – and that's the case with a certain $1 piece. TikToker BlueRidgeSilverHound is a coin aficionado who routinely informs his followers about particular ones that are worth hundreds or thousands and what exactly makes them valuable.
Sam Bankman-Fried says a $16 million Bahamian house in his parents' name was actually meant to be for FTX staff
Sam Bankman-Fried says a Bahamian house in his parents' name was meant to be for FTX staff. "It was not intended to be their long-term property," he said. "It was intended to be the company's property." Reuters had reported that the $16.4-million house listed Bankman-Fried's parents as signatories. Sam Bankman-Fried...
‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse
“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month. He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees. “The total deal was just under $15...
One-time $400 relief check going out to Americans now – see who will get the money from $10million pot before Christmas
CASH worth $400 has gone out to thousands of Americans ahead of the holidays. During the week of November 13, the New Mexico Human Services Department (NMHSD) said the payments would arrive to low-income households. It is available under a $10million pot thanks to the state legislature’s allocation. “We...
Social Security news: Will Social Security recipients get a bonus payment this December?
Some Social Security recipients will receive two payments in December — one on Dec. 1 and the other on Dec. 30, according to AARP. But the Dec. 30 payment is not a bonus payment. It is a workaround to get Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients their benefits on days when banks are not closed.
IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families
Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
Elon Musk's mysterious $5.7 billion donation last year reportedly went to his Musk Foundation charity
Elon Musk gave away $5.7 billion in Tesla shares to his charity foundation last year, Bloomberg reported. The gift was revealed earlier this year, but Musk did not name the charity receiving the funds. The Musk Foundation distributed about $160 million to nonprofits in 2021, per Bloomberg. Elon Musk's $5.7...
3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023
Hint: You may only consider two out of three to be positive ones.
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of people
You could get some financial support. It doesn't matter which part of the United States you live in, you must have an idea that the rate of inflation is higher than in the past few years.
Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny
JOPLIN, Mo. — Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set. Rare coins such as the 1909-S VDB and 1914-D are the “Holy Grails” of any Lincoln Wheat cent collection. Before you go down the path of building a complete set of […]
Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%
The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
Will I have to pay taxes on my Social Security?
Every week, Allworth Financial’s Amy Wagner and Steve Sprovach answer your questions. If you, a friend, or someone in your family has a money issue or problem, feel free to send those questions toyourmoney@enquirer.com. B.V. in Milford: I saw that I’ll get more in my Social Security check next...
CNET
You Could Be Owed Money From Keurig's $10 Million K-Cup Settlement. Find Out How
K-Cups have become ubiquitous in homes and offices in the last decade. But there's been debate about the single-serve coffee pods' taste, cost and, most notably, their impact on the environment. While K-Cups are technically recyclable, it requires peeling off their foil top, removing the coffee grounds and rinsing out the pod first.
CNBC
This 28-year-old built a side hustle that brings in $30,000 a month: 'I only have to work 6 hours a week'
Before the pandemic, I worked at an ad-tech startup in California and made $240,000 a year, including sales commission. But as the country went into lockdown in March 2020, so did many of my retail, restaurant and entertainment clients. Even after putting in long hours, I struggled to meet my sales quota.
If You Invested $5,000 in Wells Fargo in 2007, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Wells Fargo's stock has been on a wild ride since the Great Recession.
CNBC
A $7,000 penny could be hiding in your pocket—here's how to identify it
You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2023: Here are six states sending payments worth up to $1,500 next year
Anyone living in these six states may be receiving some extra pocket cash sometime next year. Many of these payments are a part of programs that started in 2022, but will not fully wrap up until 2023. Certain requirements will have to be met to receive these payments, such as filing one's taxes on time, and some of these benefits may not be delivered to recipients until May 2023, according to Yahoo Finance.
