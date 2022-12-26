ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Thousands of millionaires fled New York during COVID pandemic: IRS data

Wealthy New Yorkers fled the Empire State in droves after the COVID pandemic hit — with more than 2,000 millionaires ditching Manhattan, according to the latest Internal Revenue Service data. Tax filings show that the number of New York state residents who reported an adjusted gross income of more than $1 million fell to 54,370 in 2020 from 55,100 in 2019 — a 1.3% decline. Manhattan saw an even higher net loss of millionaires in 2020 with 2,393 leaving the borough for the suburbs or moving out of state — more than 10% higher than the number of seven-figure earners who relocated...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
Sharee B.

IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families

Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
WJBF

Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny

JOPLIN, Mo. — Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set. Rare coins such as the 1909-S VDB and 1914-D are the “Holy Grails” of any Lincoln Wheat cent collection. Before you go down the path of building a complete set of […]
GEORGIA STATE
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Will I have to pay taxes on my Social Security?

Every week, Allworth Financial’s Amy Wagner and Steve Sprovach answer your questions. If you, a friend, or someone in your family has a money issue or problem, feel free to send those questions toyourmoney@enquirer.com. B.V. in Milford: I saw that I’ll get more in my Social Security check next...
CNET

You Could Be Owed Money From Keurig's $10 Million K-Cup Settlement. Find Out How

K-Cups have become ubiquitous in homes and offices in the last decade. But there's been debate about the single-serve coffee pods' taste, cost and, most notably, their impact on the environment. While K-Cups are technically recyclable, it requires peeling off their foil top, removing the coffee grounds and rinsing out the pod first.
CNBC

A $7,000 penny could be hiding in your pocket—here's how to identify it

You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2023: Here are six states sending payments worth up to $1,500 next year

Anyone living in these six states may be receiving some extra pocket cash sometime next year. Many of these payments are a part of programs that started in 2022, but will not fully wrap up until 2023. Certain requirements will have to be met to receive these payments, such as filing one's taxes on time, and some of these benefits may not be delivered to recipients until May 2023, according to Yahoo Finance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
