Is clinical coordination across care levels different according to the secondary care medical speciality? Results from the Catalan health system.

Emergency department crowding negative influences outcomes for adults presenting with asthma
1. Amongst patients presenting to the emergency department with acute asthma exacerbations, crowding negatively impacted the care provided in all triage groups. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Crowding in the emergency department, a state where demand for care services exceeds the capacity of providers, has been a longstanding healthcare concern....
A Study of Shared Decision-Making in Diverse Family Structures: Legal and Ethical Considerations
The following is a summary of “Periviable Decision-Making in a New Era of Parentage: Ethical and Legal Considerations and Provider Perspectives on Shared Decision-making in Diverse Family Structures” published in the December 2022 issue of Pediatrics by Cheng et al. In the context of periviable delivery (i.e., between...
Ferric derisomaltose may reduce heart failure-related hospitalizations
1. Risk of hospital admission was lower in the ferric derisomaltose group versus usual care. 2. Treatment-related adverse events were comparable between both groups, with no deaths. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Iron deficiency is a common complication in patients with heart failure and may lead to worse...
Early childhood smoke exposure associated with negative neurocognitive outcomes in children
1. In a pre-birth prospective cohort study, early childhood smoke exposure, but not prenatal smoke exposure, was associated with altered neurocognitive outcomes. 2. Neither prenatal nor early childhood smoke exposure affected measures of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Tobacco smoke is a well-known...
Expectant Management Noninferior to Ibuprofen for Extreme Preemies With Patent Ductus Arteriosus
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For infants who are extremely preterm, expectant management is noninferior to early ibuprofen for patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), according to a study published online Dec. 6 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the Nemours Children’s Health Hot Topics in Neonatology conference, held Dec. 4 to 7 in Washington, D.C.
Dietary Nitrate Intake Linked to Lower Risk for AMD Progression
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Dietary nitrate intake is associated with a lower risk for progression of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), according to a study published online Dec. 22 in JAMA Ophthalmology. Geoffrey K. Broadhead, M.D., Ph.D., from the National Eye Institute at the National Institutes of...
Single Site Experience of COVID-19 Treatment with Monoclonal Antibodies in High-Risk Pediatric and Young Adult Patients
The following is a summary of “Single Site Experience of the use of Monoclonal Antibodies for the Treatment of COVID-19 in High-risk Pediatric and Young Adult Patients” published in the December 2022 issue of Pediatric Infectious Disease by Bahakel et al. Since the beginning of the pandemic, researchers...
Alcohol Abstinence Aids Alcohol-Related Cirrhosis Across Portal Hypertension Stages
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Alcohol abstinence improves prognosis across all stages of portal hypertension in alcohol-related cirrhosis, according to a study published online Dec. 5 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Benedikt Silvester Hofer, M.D., from University of Vienna, and colleagues assessed the clinical implications of abstinence...
CXCR4 mRNA Expression Levels Correlate to Potential Clinical Targets in PDAC Multi-omic Characterization
The following is a summary of “Multi-omic Characterization of Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Relates CXCR4 mRNA Expression Levels to Potential Clinical Targets” published in the November 2022 issue of Clinical Cancer by Kocher et al. The tumor microenvironment is thought to be significantly influenced by chemokines since they are...
Large Bowel Obstruction: Prompt Intervention in its Management
The following is a summary of the “Prompt intervention in large bowel obstruction management: A Nationwide Inpatient Sample analysis” published in the November 2022 issue of Surgery by Kwaan et al. Ischemia and perforation can develop from a serious disease called a large intestinal blockage. There hasn’t been...
Swollen Joint Count in RA Patients is Associated with Articular 18FDG Uptake
The following is a summary of “Articular 18Fluorodeoxyglucose Uptake Is Associated With Clinically Assessed Swollen Joint Count in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis” published in the December 2022 issue of Rheumatology by Ferraz-Amaro et, al. The disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) cannot be accurately assessed with traditional examination...
Heart Failure Mortality Among Older Adults in the United States
The following is a summary of “Trends in Heart Failure–Related Mortality Among Older Adults in the United States From 1999-2019” published in the November 2022 issue of Heart Failure by Siddiqi et al. The population of the United States is aging, and the burden of heart failure...
Evaluation of the Economic Stresses Associated with Kidney Stones Treatment: Nephrolithiasis Financial Toxicity
The following is a summary of “Financial Toxicity of Nephrolithiasis: The First Assessment of the Economic Stresses of Kidney Stone Treatment” published in the December 2022 issue of Urology by Green et al. For a study, researchers sought to look into the financial toxicity (FT) of treating kidney...
National Online Survey on Breathlessness in Patient Assessment
The following is a summary of “Invisibility of breathlessness in clinical consultations: a cross-sectional, national online survey” published in the November 2022 Issue of Respiratory By Kochovska, et al. People forced to live with this disabling symptom for an extended period of time may experience a decline in...
