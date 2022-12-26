ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Is clinical coordination across care levels different according to the secondary care medical speciality? Results from the Catalan health system.

physiciansweekly.com

Emergency department crowding negative influences outcomes for adults presenting with asthma

1. Amongst patients presenting to the emergency department with acute asthma exacerbations, crowding negatively impacted the care provided in all triage groups. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Crowding in the emergency department, a state where demand for care services exceeds the capacity of providers, has been a longstanding healthcare concern....
physiciansweekly.com

Ferric derisomaltose may reduce heart failure-related hospitalizations

1. Risk of hospital admission was lower in the ferric derisomaltose group versus usual care. 2. Treatment-related adverse events were comparable between both groups, with no deaths. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Iron deficiency is a common complication in patients with heart failure and may lead to worse...
physiciansweekly.com

Early childhood smoke exposure associated with negative neurocognitive outcomes in children

1. In a pre-birth prospective cohort study, early childhood smoke exposure, but not prenatal smoke exposure, was associated with altered neurocognitive outcomes. 2. Neither prenatal nor early childhood smoke exposure affected measures of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Tobacco smoke is a well-known...
physiciansweekly.com

Expectant Management Noninferior to Ibuprofen for Extreme Preemies With Patent Ductus Arteriosus

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For infants who are extremely preterm, expectant management is noninferior to early ibuprofen for patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), according to a study published online Dec. 6 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the Nemours Children’s Health Hot Topics in Neonatology conference, held Dec. 4 to 7 in Washington, D.C.
physiciansweekly.com

Dietary Nitrate Intake Linked to Lower Risk for AMD Progression

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Dietary nitrate intake is associated with a lower risk for progression of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), according to a study published online Dec. 22 in JAMA Ophthalmology. Geoffrey K. Broadhead, M.D., Ph.D., from the National Eye Institute at the National Institutes of...
physiciansweekly.com

Alcohol Abstinence Aids Alcohol-Related Cirrhosis Across Portal Hypertension Stages

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Alcohol abstinence improves prognosis across all stages of portal hypertension in alcohol-related cirrhosis, according to a study published online Dec. 5 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Benedikt Silvester Hofer, M.D., from University of Vienna, and colleagues assessed the clinical implications of abstinence...
physiciansweekly.com

Large Bowel Obstruction: Prompt Intervention in its Management

The following is a summary of the “Prompt intervention in large bowel obstruction management: A Nationwide Inpatient Sample analysis” published in the November 2022 issue of Surgery by Kwaan et al. Ischemia and perforation can develop from a serious disease called a large intestinal blockage. There hasn’t been...
physiciansweekly.com

Swollen Joint Count in RA Patients is Associated with Articular 18FDG Uptake

The following is a summary of “Articular 18Fluorodeoxyglucose Uptake Is Associated With Clinically Assessed Swollen Joint Count in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis” published in the December 2022 issue of Rheumatology by Ferraz-Amaro et, al. The disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) cannot be accurately assessed with traditional examination...
physiciansweekly.com

Heart Failure Mortality Among Older Adults in the United States

The following is a summary of “Trends in Heart Failure–Related Mortality Among Older Adults in the United States From 1999-2019” published in the November 2022 issue of Heart Failure by Siddiqi et al. The population of the United States is aging, and the burden of heart failure...
physiciansweekly.com

National Online Survey on Breathlessness in Patient Assessment

The following is a summary of “Invisibility of breathlessness in clinical consultations: a cross-sectional, national online survey” published in the November 2022 Issue of Respiratory By Kochovska, et al. People forced to live with this disabling symptom for an extended period of time may experience a decline in...

