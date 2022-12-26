MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos man is dead after a crash on Tuesday morning in Marshall County. Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to the crash at U.S. 31 and State Road 10 just after 10:55 a.m. Police say a black 2022 Mitsubishi driven by an Argos man was traveling east on State Road 10 but failed to yield to northbound traffic on U.S. 31, where it was struck in the passenger side by a white 2017 Freightliner.

