abc57.com
One dead following single-vehicle fatal crash on Bertrand Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Wednesday around 7:44 p.m. on Bertrand Street, according to Michigan State Police. Investigations reveal that the driver of a Toyota SUV lost control while traveling east on Bertrand Street, veering off of the roadway and colliding...
46-year-old woman injured in two-vehicle crash
A 46-year-old woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Silver Creek Township on Tuesday. The crash occurred at about 6:07 p.m. on M-51 near Elm Street.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Man struck and killed after leaving vehicle
After rear-ending another vehicle, a man got out of his vehicle and was struck by a car and killed last Tuesday. Pau Khan Kap, 72, of Battle Creek, was killed around 5:40 p.m., Dec. 20, on M-89 at the intersection of 6th Street in Gun Plain Township, Michigan State Police said.
abc57.com
19-year-old hospitalized following two-vehicle crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of Robbins Lake Road and Teasdale Lake Street on Tuesday around 4:08 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that a 44-year-old Jones, Michigan, resident was traveling north on Robbins Lake Road with...
WNDU
Argos man dies in crash on U.S. 31
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos man is dead after a crash on Tuesday morning in Marshall County. Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to the crash at U.S. 31 and State Road 10 just after 10:55 a.m. Police say a black 2022 Mitsubishi driven by an Argos man was traveling east on State Road 10 but failed to yield to northbound traffic on U.S. 31, where it was struck in the passenger side by a white 2017 Freightliner.
regionnewssource.org
Chesterton Fatal Crash
The Chesterton Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Tuesday morning around 11 AM at the intersection of Indiana 49 and Indian Boundary Road. A Chevrolet sedan was southbound on 49 when it rear-ended a semi-tractor trailer stopped in traffic just north of Indian Boundary Road, according to Chesterton Police. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene. The Porter County Coroner has identified the decedent as 24-year-old, Davion Anderson, of Detroit Michigan.
FOX 17 News West Michigan
Woman arrested after leaving child at crash, leading police on snowy foot chase
A woman in Van Buren County is under arrest after leaving a child at the scene of a crash, leading police on a foot chase.
95.3 MNC
Children recovering after crash on M-51 in Cass County
At least two children were hurt in a crash on M-51 Cass County. The collision happened around 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, on M-51 Hwy near Maple St. in Howard Township. The crash happened on 12-24-22 around 6:10 P.M. According to sheriff’s deputies, a Niles woman and her daughter...
22 WSBT
Crews extinguish Berrien County house fire after 5 hours
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Bertrand Township Fire is investigating a house fire that started around 7 this morning and burned for hours. It took at least seven departments, including Bertrand Township, to put out a house fire Wednesday just down the road from the firehouse on Red Bud Trail.
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Police investigating deadly crash involving semi
Indiana State Police are investigating after an Argos man was killed in a car crash late Tuesday morning, Dec. 27. Officers were called to U.S. 31 and State Road 10 around 11 a.m. in response to a crash. A Mitsubishi had been hit by a Freightliner semi. Police believe the...
Police: Murder victim found in Battle Creek house fire
Firefighters found a murdered man when they responded to a house fire Tuesday, Battle Creek police say.
WNDU
Children hospitalized following Cass Co. crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Children were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve. Deputies responded to the crash on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township shortly after 6 p.m. A Niles woman and her daughter were headed south on the highway when the woman lost control of her vehicle.
News Now Warsaw
U.S. 31 accident leaves one dead in Marshall County
PLYMOUTH — An Argos man died after a crash on Tuesday morning in Argos. Indiana State Police responded to the crash at U.S. 31 and State Road 10 shortly before 11 a.m. Police say a Mitsubishi driven by an Argos man was traveling east on State Road 10 and failed to yield the right of way to a truck traveling north on 31.
wfft.com
Argos man dies in crash with tractor-trailer on U.S. 31
ARGOS, Ind. (WFFT) -- An Argos man died Tuesday morning after troopers say he drove in front of a semi on U.S. 31. Indiana State Police responded to the crash on U.S. 31 and State Road 10 at 10:56 a.m. Troopers say a black 2022 Mitsubishi was heading east on...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Safety asks public for help in identifying shooting suspect
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has asked for help from the public in providing video footage of shots being fired at a Kalamazoo home early Wednesday morning. Christmas Eve shooting: Police searching for Christmas Eve shooting suspect. The incident happened at 4:25 a.m. when someone fired...
loud1033.com
Argos man killed in US 31 crash
MARSHALL CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – An Argos man has been killed when a semi hit his vehicle at US 31 and SR 10 in Marshall County. The crash happened late yesterday morning. The man did not yield to the semi and was headed east on SR 10. The semi-driver...
WNDU
Person of interest in deadly Benton Township shooting killed in officer-involved shooting in Texas
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Police say a man who was wanted as a person of interest in a deadly shooting in Benton Township earlier this month was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Texas. Benton Township Police were called to the 1900 block of Union Street in Briarwood Apartments...
Indiana man, 55, dies in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating after an Indiana man was killed in a Northern Michigan snowmobile crash. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to the crash, which occurred on Trail 6 near South 7 Road in Wexford County’s South Branch Township at 2:49 p.m. on Monday.
State Police investigate Christmas night officer-involved shooting in Battle Creek
Two Battle Creek police officers are on administrative leave while Michigan State Police investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened on Christmas Day.
22 WSBT
17-year-old dies in crash caused by icy roads
A 17-year-old girl has been killed in a crash caused by icy roads in Elkhart County. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s office says she was a passenger in a vehicle that slid on the ice and struck a semi-truck. The deadly crash happened on CR 18 at about 9:00 Thursday...
