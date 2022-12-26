ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, MI

abc57.com

One dead following single-vehicle fatal crash on Bertrand Street

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Wednesday around 7:44 p.m. on Bertrand Street, according to Michigan State Police. Investigations reveal that the driver of a Toyota SUV lost control while traveling east on Bertrand Street, veering off of the roadway and colliding...
NILES, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Man struck and killed after leaving vehicle

After rear-ending another vehicle, a man got out of his vehicle and was struck by a car and killed last Tuesday. Pau Khan Kap, 72, of Battle Creek, was killed around 5:40 p.m., Dec. 20, on M-89 at the intersection of 6th Street in Gun Plain Township, Michigan State Police said.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
abc57.com

19-year-old hospitalized following two-vehicle crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of Robbins Lake Road and Teasdale Lake Street on Tuesday around 4:08 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that a 44-year-old Jones, Michigan, resident was traveling north on Robbins Lake Road with...
CONSTANTINE, MI
WNDU

Argos man dies in crash on U.S. 31

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos man is dead after a crash on Tuesday morning in Marshall County. Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to the crash at U.S. 31 and State Road 10 just after 10:55 a.m. Police say a black 2022 Mitsubishi driven by an Argos man was traveling east on State Road 10 but failed to yield to northbound traffic on U.S. 31, where it was struck in the passenger side by a white 2017 Freightliner.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
regionnewssource.org

Chesterton Fatal Crash

The Chesterton Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Tuesday morning around 11 AM at the intersection of Indiana 49 and Indian Boundary Road. A Chevrolet sedan was southbound on 49 when it rear-ended a semi-tractor trailer stopped in traffic just north of Indian Boundary Road, according to Chesterton Police. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene. The Porter County Coroner has identified the decedent as 24-year-old, Davion Anderson, of Detroit Michigan.
CHESTERTON, IN
95.3 MNC

Children recovering after crash on M-51 in Cass County

At least two children were hurt in a crash on M-51 Cass County. The collision happened around 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, on M-51 Hwy near Maple St. in Howard Township. The crash happened on 12-24-22 around 6:10 P.M. According to sheriff’s deputies, a Niles woman and her daughter...
CASS COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Crews extinguish Berrien County house fire after 5 hours

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Bertrand Township Fire is investigating a house fire that started around 7 this morning and burned for hours. It took at least seven departments, including Bertrand Township, to put out a house fire Wednesday just down the road from the firehouse on Red Bud Trail.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

WNDU

Children hospitalized following Cass Co. crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Children were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve. Deputies responded to the crash on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township shortly after 6 p.m. A Niles woman and her daughter were headed south on the highway when the woman lost control of her vehicle.
CASS COUNTY, MI
News Now Warsaw

wfft.com

loud1033.com

22 WSBT

17-year-old dies in crash caused by icy roads

A 17-year-old girl has been killed in a crash caused by icy roads in Elkhart County. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s office says she was a passenger in a vehicle that slid on the ice and struck a semi-truck. The deadly crash happened on CR 18 at about 9:00 Thursday...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

