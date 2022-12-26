ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Digest

Why You Should Never Paint Your Kitchen This Trendy Color

By Darby Wagler
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nlH14_0juaHEUN00

Before you put your house on the market , there's one change you could easily make: repainting the interior walls. Because potential buyers could easily change the wall color after purchasing, some may assume that this isn't an important update. However, while buyers may not consciously recognize it, the color of your walls does affect how they perceive your home. According to Heart & Home Staging , neutral tones allow the architectural features and style of your space to really shine, while bold shades may overwhelm and turn people away.

Because color preferences are so subjective, it can be difficult to know what tones to paint your walls. For instance, in a survey with 1,300 recent or future homebuyers, Zillow discovered that, while some loved bright blue, others despised it. Additionally, while some choices were well-liked such as pale blue in the bathroom, other tones were disliked almost unanimously across the board. One of these hated colors should be avoided in the kitchen, and the answer may surprise you.

This Trendy Tone Isn't Very Well-Liked

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48fwkN_0juaHEUN00

Zillow advises to stay away from mint green in the kitchen, as most homebuyers aren't fond of this color. In fact, you could even get $1,830 less for your house just by having this shade present in your kitchen. Instead, Zillow experts suggest choosing neutral tones like white or gray, which will allow the potential buyer to really see themselves in the space.

This may come as quite a shock to some, as mint green seems to be very popular. For instance, it's used in some celebrity kitchens, including Emma Chamberlain's, per Architectural Digest . Further, Livingetc has predicted that mint will become even more popular in 2023, adding that it could eventually become timeless. And Sweeten says that some refer to this color as a neutral shade in interior design since it's not very bold. However, Zillow's statistics say otherwise, so unless you're not planning on moving for years to come, you may want to avoid this pastel tone.

Don't Completely Shy Away From Color

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nKcp3_0juaHEUN00

While Zillow suggests neutrals in areas like the kitchen and the living room, they also suggest adding a color to either the bathroom or the bedroom. This is because they discovered that homes with light blue bathrooms have a higher likelihood of receiving $4,698 more than expected, while dark blue paint in the bedroom could get you $1,491 more. Overall, Zillow says that buyers are more interested in homes with at least one room that features a wall color instead of only neutrals.

Adding color to at least one room in your home can make your entire space more inviting. According to Extra Space Storage , while all-white could work in a laundry room, it shouldn't be used in every single room. In the bedroom, they suggest leaning toward a cozy shade, and if you'd like to stick to neutrals, pick something with a warm undertone. Those who love more vibrant colors could add a brighter shade like a soft yellow or green to their front door.

Read this next: Kitchen Renovation Mistakes To Avoid Making

Comments / 0

Related
Surprise Independent

Top 5 kitchen trends to try in the new year on any budget

(BPT) - When designing your dream kitchen, it's important to balance timeless features with modern colors, patterns and textures that reflect your personality and style — especially since, now more than ever, it provides a place to cook, eat, work and entertain. A beautifully designed kitchen can also boost the home’s resale value in the future.
shefinds

3 Timeless, Short Haircuts That Are Perfect For Women Over 40–They Take Years Off Your Look!

Admit it: you are craving a major hair change. Maybe you’ve been styling your hair the same exact way for years. Or perhaps you can’t imagine living without your long hair (but want to freshen it up and give shorter hair a spin). Whatever your reason, a shorter haircut can breathe new life into your look. And if your beauty goals include a glow-up after a certain age, many hair stylists say shorter hair is perfect for highlighting features like your bone structure and jawline and for making the most out of thinning hair. Cindy Marcus, a hairstylist with more than 17 years’ experience who is the editor-in-chief of Latest-Hairstyles.com, recommends three timeless, short haircuts that are especially perfect for women over 40.
shefinds

The Two Hair Products Every Woman Should Be Using To Boost Volume And Thickness

With age comes plenty of good things — like wisdom, more patience, and the ability to put together an outfit that works for you in seconds because you know your style so well. But with all the pros, you may have noticed a hair concern that you weren’t expecting: thinner-looking, frailer, and more delicate strands that seem to have lost a little (or a lot) of volume and oomph.
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
TODAY.com

Skinny jeans are 'out' — but these 12 editors' picks will never leave our closets

We hate to break it to you, but the internet has officially deemed skinny jeans uncool. And although we love us some wide-leg pants, millennials and Gen Zers have pitted against each other in an online debate on this specific sartorial choice. However, trends be damned — the Shop TODAY team won't be giving up our tried-and-true skinnies anytime soon.
Family Handyman

How To Start Decluttering When It Feels Overwhelming

We’ve all been there. The mountains of mail, the overstuffed closet. From tools to toys, clutter just becomes part of the background. Even the neatest among us accumulates a lot of stuff. When do we do something about it?. “I think you know in your gut that it’s time...
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
75K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy