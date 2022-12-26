Read full article on original website
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Raises Risk for Periodontitis
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) have an increased risk for periodontitis development, according to a study published online Nov. 19 in Biomedicines. Xin Li, from China Medical University in Taichung, Taiwan, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study to examine the...
Surgical bypass for chronic limb-threatening ischemia reduces risk of adverse limb events
1. In patients with chronic limb-threatening ischemia, major adverse limb events and mortality were significantly lower with surgical revascularization than with endovascular treatment. 2. No significant differences were seen between groups in patients without an adequate saphenous vein conduit. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Chronic limb-threatening ischemia is...
Vitamin C supplementation in pregnant smokers leads to improved airway function in offspring
1. In this multi-center randomized controlled trial, vitamin C supplementation in pregnant women, who were current smokers, was associated with better lung function in offspring at the age of five. 2. Additionally, vitamin C supplementation in pregnant smokers was also associated with decreased occurrence of wheezing in offspring. Evidence Rating...
Emraclidine is safe and well-tolerated for the treatment of schizophrenia
1. Incidence of total adverse events and specific adverse events were similar between the emraclidine groups and placebo. 2. There was an initial, modest increase in heart rate and blood pressure with emraclidine that was deemed not clinically significant by week 6. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Antipsychotics...
Early childhood smoke exposure associated with negative neurocognitive outcomes in children
1. In a pre-birth prospective cohort study, early childhood smoke exposure, but not prenatal smoke exposure, was associated with altered neurocognitive outcomes. 2. Neither prenatal nor early childhood smoke exposure affected measures of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Tobacco smoke is a well-known...
Rheumatoid Arthritis Teleconsultation During the COVID-19 Pandemic
The following is the summary of “Evaluation of Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis in Teleconsultation During the First Wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic” published in the November 2022 issue of Rheumatology by Avouac, et al. This study aimed to characterize the characteristics rheumatologists used to monitor patients with rheumatoid...
Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Slows Disability Progression in MS
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS), autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (AHSCT) is associated with a slowing of disease progression compared with other anti-inflammatory disease modifying therapies (DMT), according to a study published online Dec. 21 in Neurology. Giacomo...
Association Between Cough Rate and Inflammation Markers in Severe Asthma
The following is a summary of “An observational study to determine the relationship between cough frequency and markers of inflammation in severe asthma” published in the December 2022 issue of Respiratory by Holmes et al. The link between an objectively determined cough and type 2 (T2) biomarkers and...
Effects of Sac/Val on Cardiac Remodeling, Health Status and Biomarkers by Age
The following is a summary of “Age Differences in Effects of Sacubitril/Valsartan on Cardiac Remodeling, Biomarkers, and Health Status” published in the December 2022 issue of Heart Failure by Murphy et al. In individuals with heart failure and a low ejection fraction(HFrEF), sacubitril/valsartan (Sac/Val) improves survival. They hoped...
CCOC Molecular Subclasses and Their Influence on Disease Behavior and Outcomes
The following is a summary of “Molecular Subclasses of Clear Cell Ovarian Carcinoma and Their Impact on Disease Behavior and Outcomes ” published in the November 2022 issue of Clinical Cancer by Bolton et al. The goal of this study is to classify clear cell ovarian carcinoma (CCOC)...
Dietary Nitrate Intake Linked to Lower Risk for AMD Progression
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Dietary nitrate intake is associated with a lower risk for progression of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), according to a study published online Dec. 22 in JAMA Ophthalmology. Geoffrey K. Broadhead, M.D., Ph.D., from the National Eye Institute at the National Institutes of...
Patients Affected by Both axSpA and CD can be Identified by a Novel Collagen Degradation Biomarker
The following is a summary of “Novel Biomarker of Collagen Degradation Can Identify Patients Affected With Both Axial Spondyloarthritis and Crohn’s Disease” published in the December 2022 Issue of Rheumatology By Nielsen, et al. Axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) is characterized by chronic inflammatory arthritis, and it is common...
Single Site Experience of COVID-19 Treatment with Monoclonal Antibodies in High-Risk Pediatric and Young Adult Patients
The following is a summary of “Single Site Experience of the use of Monoclonal Antibodies for the Treatment of COVID-19 in High-risk Pediatric and Young Adult Patients” published in the December 2022 issue of Pediatric Infectious Disease by Bahakel et al. Since the beginning of the pandemic, researchers...
Alcohol Abstinence Aids Alcohol-Related Cirrhosis Across Portal Hypertension Stages
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Alcohol abstinence improves prognosis across all stages of portal hypertension in alcohol-related cirrhosis, according to a study published online Dec. 5 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Benedikt Silvester Hofer, M.D., from University of Vienna, and colleagues assessed the clinical implications of abstinence...
CXCR4 mRNA Expression Levels Correlate to Potential Clinical Targets in PDAC Multi-omic Characterization
The following is a summary of “Multi-omic Characterization of Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Relates CXCR4 mRNA Expression Levels to Potential Clinical Targets” published in the November 2022 issue of Clinical Cancer by Kocher et al. The tumor microenvironment is thought to be significantly influenced by chemokines since they are...
Swollen Joint Count in RA Patients is Associated with Articular 18FDG Uptake
The following is a summary of “Articular 18Fluorodeoxyglucose Uptake Is Associated With Clinically Assessed Swollen Joint Count in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis” published in the December 2022 issue of Rheumatology by Ferraz-Amaro et, al. The disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) cannot be accurately assessed with traditional examination...
Large Bowel Obstruction: Prompt Intervention in its Management
The following is a summary of the “Prompt intervention in large bowel obstruction management: A Nationwide Inpatient Sample analysis” published in the November 2022 issue of Surgery by Kwaan et al. Ischemia and perforation can develop from a serious disease called a large intestinal blockage. There hasn’t been...
Evaluation of the Economic Stresses Associated with Kidney Stones Treatment: Nephrolithiasis Financial Toxicity
The following is a summary of “Financial Toxicity of Nephrolithiasis: The First Assessment of the Economic Stresses of Kidney Stone Treatment” published in the December 2022 issue of Urology by Green et al. For a study, researchers sought to look into the financial toxicity (FT) of treating kidney...
