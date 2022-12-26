The following is a summary of “Airway autoantibodies are determinants of asthma severity” published in the December 2022 issue of Respiratory by Salter et al. The need for steroid treatment and persistent eosinophilia in severe asthma may be related to autoimmune reactions at the local airway level. It has been shown that auto-IgG antibodies can target granule proteins such eosinophil peroxidase (EPX), macrophage scavenger receptor with collagenous structure (MARCO), and nuclear/extranuclear antigens (ANAs). Their goal was to characterize the frequency and clinical features of airway autoreactivity in asthmatic patients and to see if the presence of this phenomenon could be anticipated by a patient’s clinical history of autoreactivity. The relationship between anti-EPX, anti-MARCO, and ANAs and lung function metrics, blood/airway inflammation, severity indices, and exacerbations was assessed in 218 sputum samples collected prospectively from 148 individuals with asthma.

