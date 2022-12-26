Shooting in Ninth Ward kills 2 teens, injures 4 others

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A young man and woman, both 19-years-old, are dead and four other teenagers are wounded after a shooting early Monday morning.

The shooting happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. at a house on St. Maurice Avenue near its intersection with N Galvez Street.

According to New Orleans police, the two nineteen-year-olds were dead upon officers’ arrival. Two 18-year-old men were taken to the hospital in an ambulance, and an 18-year-old woman and 17-year-old girl were driven to the hospital for their injuries.

“I would like to express my condolences to the friends and family of the victims of what happened early this morning,” NOPD Fifth District Captain Gwen Nolan said.

Homicide detectives are gathering information to identify the person or persons responsible, as well as a motive.

Darlene Cusanza, the president and CEO of Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans, says the shooting happened during a party.

Crimestoppers GNO is offering a $5,000 reward to any tip that leads to an arrest. Tips can be anonymous.

“Now, it’s important because I know that if you had a party, everybody’s got a cell phone out, right, we’re taking all these social media pictures,” Cusanza said. “Well, guess what? It takes you a few seconds to send those to Crimestoppers, and it’s done anonymously.”

Prior to the shooting, some neighbors had just gone to sleep after celebrating Christmas Day.

“It was tragic,” Lionel Dixon, who lives nearby, said. “You know, it’s so sad.”

Neighbors say the house where the shooting occurred was being used as a short-term rental and that there were previous disturbances.

“You know, we thought we were getting some new neighbors, but then when we realized that the people there weren’t living there, you know, that shed another light on it,” Dixon said.

The property was not listed in the city’s database for short-term rental licenses.

The district’s councilman, Oliver Thomas, believes a joint task force is needed to curb the violence.

“From blight, to litter, to murder, we have to be as aggressive as the people who want to break the rules are,” Councilman Thomas said. “They’re more aggressive than us. That can’t be.”

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the NOPD Homicide Division at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free 1-877-903-7867.

