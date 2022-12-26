The crypto exchange will also only burn 50% of the fees generated. According to Validator LUNC DAO, Terra Rebels are responsible for the full breakdown. Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has put a hold on burning Terra Classic (LUNC) trade fees until March 2023. This action follows on the heels of the events around the funding proposals for the commodities pool, numbered 10983 and 11111. The crypto exchange will also only burn 50% of the fees generated from LUNC spot and margin trades.

1 DAY AGO