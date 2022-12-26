ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thedefiant.io

FTX Finds $1B in Hundreds of Company Bank Accounts

FTX, the insolvent CeFi exchange, has unearthed $1B worth of assets including $720M in cash stored in hundreds of bank accounts, the company said in a court hearing on Tuesday. FTX’s new management team, who took control of the company on Nov. 11 under bankruptcy court proceedings,said the cash is...
thenewscrypto.com

Binance Halts Terra Classic (LUNC) Burn Until March 2023

The crypto exchange will also only burn 50% of the fees generated. According to Validator LUNC DAO, Terra Rebels are responsible for the full breakdown. Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has put a hold on burning Terra Classic (LUNC) trade fees until March 2023. This action follows on the heels of the events around the funding proposals for the commodities pool, numbered 10983 and 11111. The crypto exchange will also only burn 50% of the fees generated from LUNC spot and margin trades.
bitpinas.com

SEC Warns Public Against Unregistered and Unlicensed Cryptocurrency Exchanges in Philippines

The SEC is warning against using unregistered cryptocurrency exchanges. Philippine law requires business entities to register with the SEC, and it is illegal to sell securities in the country without the necessary licenses to do so. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is warning the public against using unregistered and...
KUTV

Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Verge

Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO

Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
thenewscrypto.com

Prominent Billionaire Investor Bill Miller Remains Bullish on Bitcoin

Recent retirement didn’t stop him from making Bitcoin one of his hallmark bets. Miller likens cryptocurrencies to digital gold because of potential as a store of wealth. Even though Bitcoin has suffered a severe sell-off this year, legendary investor Bill Miller remains positive about the cryptocurrency. The Baltimore investment...
Essence

Many Immigrants Are Scrambling To Save Visa Status After Massive Tech Layoffs

The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country. The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country.
Markets Insider

Binance reportedly processed over $10 billion in illegal payments this year and a DOJ investigation is looking into top executives including CEO Changpeng Zhao

The US Justice Department has been investigating crypto exchange Binance over money laundering violations, Reuters reported Monday. The report says that Binance processed over $10 billion worth of illegal payments in 2022. A Binance spokesperson told Insider that it would be "inappropriate for us to comment" on matters related to...
CoinDesk

Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges

The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thenewscrypto.com

HSBC Filed Trademark Application for Crypto-Related Services

HSBC filed Trademarks for a Wide Range of Digital Currency and Metaverse Products. Fidelity filed three trademark applications covering NFT on Dec 21. HSBC, a British multinational universal bank, has submitted trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a wide range of digital currency and products and services, including those relating to the metaverse and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). And Mike Kondoudis, a USPTO-licensed trademark lawyer, tweeted on Dec 23 that HSBC had applied for a trademark to exchange and transfer virtual currencies.
crypto-academy.org

FTX Asks Bankruptcy Judge To Stop BlockFi From Claiming Robinhood Shares

With John J. Ray III as its new CEO, FTX is pleading with the bankruptcy court looking through the exchange’s collapse to halt the sale of almost $450 million worth of Robinhood shares. Due to a large number of creditors fighting for ownership of these shares, according to FTX’s...

