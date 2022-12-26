Read full article on original website
thedefiant.io
FTX Finds $1B in Hundreds of Company Bank Accounts
FTX, the insolvent CeFi exchange, has unearthed $1B worth of assets including $720M in cash stored in hundreds of bank accounts, the company said in a court hearing on Tuesday. FTX’s new management team, who took control of the company on Nov. 11 under bankruptcy court proceedings,said the cash is...
Crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy, then loses $370 million to hack; feds investigate
Federal prosecutors are investigating an alleged cybercrime that drained more than $370 million out of FTX just hours after the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy last month. The Department of Justice has launched a criminal probe into the stolen assets that is separate from the fraud case against FTX co-founder...
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Halts Terra Classic (LUNC) Burn Until March 2023
The crypto exchange will also only burn 50% of the fees generated. According to Validator LUNC DAO, Terra Rebels are responsible for the full breakdown. Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has put a hold on burning Terra Classic (LUNC) trade fees until March 2023. This action follows on the heels of the events around the funding proposals for the commodities pool, numbered 10983 and 11111. The crypto exchange will also only burn 50% of the fees generated from LUNC spot and margin trades.
bitpinas.com
SEC Warns Public Against Unregistered and Unlicensed Cryptocurrency Exchanges in Philippines
The SEC is warning against using unregistered cryptocurrency exchanges. Philippine law requires business entities to register with the SEC, and it is illegal to sell securities in the country without the necessary licenses to do so. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is warning the public against using unregistered and...
KUTV
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
Sam Bankman-Fried borrowed $546 million from his hedge fund to buy a Robinhood stake
When Sam Bankman-Fried bought a nearly 7.6% stake in Robinhood, the popular stock-trading app, earlier this year, he financed the deal with more than half a billion dollars borrowed from his own hedge fund — the entity that prosecutors say was illegally funneling customer funds from its affiliated platform, FTX.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto’s Wealthiest Titans Collectively Lost $116,000,000,000 in Less Than a Year: Report
The crypto industry’s richest moguls are reportedly seeing their personal net worth take a deep nosedive this year as they endure the crypto bear market. A Forbes report reveals that the largest players in the digital asset space have collectively lost roughly $116 billion in personal wealth since March of this year.
The Verge
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
NBC Miami
Facebook Parent Meta Agrees to Pay $725 Million to Settle Privacy Lawsuit
Facebook parent Meta has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a class action lawsuit that claimed the social media giant gave third parties access to user data without their consent. The class action lawsuit was prompted in 2018 after Facebook disclosed that the information of 87 million users was...
CoinTelegraph
FTX paid $12M retainer to a New York law firm before bankruptcy filing
Defunct crypto exchange FTX paid a retainer of $12 million to bankruptcy lawyers as security for payment of its fees and expenses amid Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, shows a court filing dated Dec. 21. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP (S&C), a law firm headquartered in New York City, received $12 million...
CNET
Use Wesson Oil? You May Be Owed Money From a $3 Million False Advertising Settlement
Wesson Oil has been a staple in many American homes for over 120 years. Developed by food chemist David Wesson in the 1880s as a commercial alternative to shortenings with animal fat, it was originally made from cottonseed oil, but more recent varieties may include corn, canola, soybean or sunflower oil.
dailyhodl.com
DOJ Investigating $372,000,000 That Disappeared From FTX Shortly After Bankruptcy: Report
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly investigating a $372 million hack on the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. Bloomberg Law, citing an anonymous “person familiar with the case,” reports that federal prosecutors have opened up a separate criminal probe into the alleged hack. The anonymous source tells...
thenewscrypto.com
Prominent Billionaire Investor Bill Miller Remains Bullish on Bitcoin
Recent retirement didn’t stop him from making Bitcoin one of his hallmark bets. Miller likens cryptocurrencies to digital gold because of potential as a store of wealth. Even though Bitcoin has suffered a severe sell-off this year, legendary investor Bill Miller remains positive about the cryptocurrency. The Baltimore investment...
Wells Fargo to pay $3.7 billion over consumer law violations
Wells Fargo agreed to settle charges it harmed consumers by charging illegal fees and interest on auto loans and mortgages.
Essence
Many Immigrants Are Scrambling To Save Visa Status After Massive Tech Layoffs
The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country. The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country.
Binance reportedly processed over $10 billion in illegal payments this year and a DOJ investigation is looking into top executives including CEO Changpeng Zhao
The US Justice Department has been investigating crypto exchange Binance over money laundering violations, Reuters reported Monday. The report says that Binance processed over $10 billion worth of illegal payments in 2022. A Binance spokesperson told Insider that it would be "inappropriate for us to comment" on matters related to...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried issued himself millions in loans using company money: CEO
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried gave himself personal loans from his hedge fund Alameda Research for unknown purposes, according to FTX CEO John Ray III.
CoinDesk
Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges
The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
thenewscrypto.com
HSBC Filed Trademark Application for Crypto-Related Services
HSBC filed Trademarks for a Wide Range of Digital Currency and Metaverse Products. Fidelity filed three trademark applications covering NFT on Dec 21. HSBC, a British multinational universal bank, has submitted trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a wide range of digital currency and products and services, including those relating to the metaverse and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). And Mike Kondoudis, a USPTO-licensed trademark lawyer, tweeted on Dec 23 that HSBC had applied for a trademark to exchange and transfer virtual currencies.
crypto-academy.org
FTX Asks Bankruptcy Judge To Stop BlockFi From Claiming Robinhood Shares
With John J. Ray III as its new CEO, FTX is pleading with the bankruptcy court looking through the exchange’s collapse to halt the sale of almost $450 million worth of Robinhood shares. Due to a large number of creditors fighting for ownership of these shares, according to FTX’s...
