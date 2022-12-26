Read full article on original website
thenewscrypto.com
Palau Collaborates With Ripple to Launch Countries First Stablecoin
Palau is a microstate consisting of a group of islands. Whipps Jr. also mentioned Binance CEO CZ’s recent visit to the nation. The popularity of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin has been rising lately all around the world. Countries of all sizes are making efforts to digitalize their economies and adopt blockchain technology and digital currencies. Several national banks are working on introducing their own stablecoins or central bank digital currencies.
Woonsocket Call
3HOUSE Building the Most Comprehensive Source of Web3 Investment-Related Content
3HOUSE, the emerging Web3 investment community, is being developed as a comprehensive source of high-quality investment-related content designed to be a home for Web3 investors. 3HOUSE aims to provide exclusive access to a community of informed investors looking to accumulate wealth in the Web3 space. The platform, also named 3HOUSE, aims to provide exclusive access to a community of informed investors looking to accumulate wealth in the Web3 space.
crowdfundinsider.com
FT Partners Research Report: Blockchain Accounting, Tax Solutions Enable Automation for Digital Assets Ecosystem
As digital assets became more widely accepted, the need “for corresponding tooling to meet accounting, reporting and tax requirements of both individuals and corporate users grew,” according to an update from FT Partners. Initially operating largely out of sight, tax authorities across the globe “noted the surging value...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fireblocks VP, Head of Corporate Strategy Predicts that More Financial Institutions Will Leverage Stablecoins in 2023
As the crypto and blockchain industry enters a new year, Fireblocks’ Vice President & Head of Corporate Strategy Adam Levine, shares key predictions of institutions eyeing the space:. More traditional financial institutions leverage stablecoins. Bigger players will use blockchain technology to unlock some of the liquidity that may be...
8 Top Companies Looking for Remote Workers
The pre-pandemic world now feels like a different era, so it's easy to forget that the trend toward remote work was already well underway before 2020 hastened the transition. Holiday Spending: Get...
3 Ways Artificial Intelligence Will Transform The World in 2023
As we continue to see high rates of positions needing to be filled in 2023, AI is likely going to see quick adoption, development and more.
thenewscrypto.com
Conflux Network Expands into Hong Kong
Dr. Ming Wu, co-founder of Conflux Network, was invited to Hong Kong to speak with various government and private organizations about the digital economy, innovation and technology, and has reached an initial strategic cooperation intention. Conflux is already in the process of registering related entities for the entry into Hong...
thenewscrypto.com
Fidelity Investments Ventures Into Metaverse to Offer Web3 Services
Fidelity Investments has submitted a series of trademark applications for various NFT & Investment services. The firm will primarily focus on mutual funds, retirement funds, investment management, and more. Fidelity Investments, the U.S based financial services corporation, has set out to enter the metaverse industry. According to Mike Kondoudis, a...
thenewscrypto.com
Octopus Network Announces Mass Layoff Amid Sluggish Market
All remaining Octopus Network employees will take a 20% pay reduction. Octopus’ founder, Louis Liu, expressed pessimism about the sector as a whole. In light of the dismal state of the industry. Octopus Network has announced a round of personnel cuts that will see 12 of the core 30 employees go. All remaining Octopus Network employees will take a 20% pay reduction. And the network’s team token incentive will be put on hold indefinitely.
thenewscrypto.com
HSBC Filed Trademark Application for Crypto-Related Services
HSBC filed Trademarks for a Wide Range of Digital Currency and Metaverse Products. Fidelity filed three trademark applications covering NFT on Dec 21. HSBC, a British multinational universal bank, has submitted trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a wide range of digital currency and products and services, including those relating to the metaverse and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). And Mike Kondoudis, a USPTO-licensed trademark lawyer, tweeted on Dec 23 that HSBC had applied for a trademark to exchange and transfer virtual currencies.
thenewscrypto.com
Economist and Entrepreneur Peter Schiff Advises Investors To Sell Bitcoin
Peter has always been skeptical about bitcoin and has instead advocated for gold. Schiff’s warning was seen by some as proof that we’ve reached rock bottom. Peter Schiff, an economist, and staunch gold bull, has a holiday greeting for bitcoin holders. Schiff established Schiffgold, a precious metals company that deals mostly in gold and silver bullion, and serves as its chairman. He has always been skeptical about bitcoin and has instead advocated for gold.
thenewscrypto.com
Bitcoin Mining Firm Agro Blockchain Halts Operations For 24 Hours
The corporation said that it has sought a 24-hour trading halt with the United States. The bitcoin mining company did not file for bankruptcy and is instead reorganizing. Agro Blockchain, a London-based bitcoin mining company, has stated that it would reopen on Wednesday, December 28. Given that the London Stock Exchange is closed on Tuesday, December 27th, the corporation said that it has sought a 24-hour trading halt with the United States.
Banks and FinTechs See Collaborative Opportunity to Reach Emerging Market Consumers
Brazil proves boosting financial inclusion and giving underserved populations bank account access is a smartphone away. PayU Global Payments CEO Mario Shiliashki said it will take full-scale, joint efforts between traditional and nontraditional financial services players and regulators to bring financial services to those underserved populations and help them move beyond cash-based transactions.
freightwaves.com
Truckstaff Solutions offers custom-built trucking companies for entrepreneurs, investors
The coronavirus pandemic shined a spotlight on the logistics industry. All of sudden, average people are aware of the impact that trucking companies have on their day-to-day lives. This realization has sparked a wave of gratitude from the general public, and it has also ignited a newfound passion for transportation in many entrepreneurs, investors and business owners.
14 business leaders making corporate America more inclusive in an increasingly polarized society
Despite growing challenges, leaders at Google, Yelp, Bank of America, and more are working to bring diverse voices to workplaces.
thenewscrypto.com
Web3 Trends & Opportunities: Coinlive’s Very First Grand-Scale Summit
Web3 Trends & Opportunities ─ The Web3 Transformation: What Awaits Us in the Future?. To end 2022 with a bang, Coinlive hosted its very own, as well as its very first grand-scale summit, at Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre on 22 December. The full-day event featured keynote speeches by industry experts, insightful roundtable discussions, and a project pitch by a National University of Singapore (NUS) student. Like-minded individuals from all walks of life were present at the event to connect and gain valuable insights and key takeaways on Web3’s trends and opportunities, as well as what the future holds for it.
thenewscrypto.com
Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Drops Over 9% In 24H, Will It Continue?
Terra Classic has decreased by nearly 9.20% in the last 24 hours. Binance has temporarily suspended LUNC trading fees until March 2023. After experiencing a dramatic price surge over the last few days, Terra Classic (LUNC) is currently witnessing a breakout from its rapid price spike. LUNC, one of the leading altcoins in the global cryptocurrency market, has attained a significant price increase recently, registering more than 10%. However, the token has plunged massively during the past 24 hours.
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Lender Nexo openly Seek Options to Obtain Vauld
Nexo wrote an open letter to Vauld’s creditors amid diverse opinions over the acquisition approach. Crypto lender Vauld has until January 20 to complete its restructuring plan. A Singapore-based crypto lender Vauld announced on December 26 that the July acquisition agreement between Vauld and its rival Nexo had “not...
Why Companies Should Invest in Influencers During a Challenging Economy | PRO Insight
Marketing and social media budgets are often the first things businesses cut in tough times, but that would be a mistake. When inflation hits, brands have to decide whether they’ll increase their prices, take a hit to their margin, or cut costs — sometimes, they do all three.
Meet the VC firms that want to help immigrants found their own startups so they keep their talents in the US
Many immigrants have founded successful companies, but the pathways to entrepreneurship are limited by visa restrictions. These firms can help.
