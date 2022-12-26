Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Volatility Falls to Record Low as Hash Rate Tanks
There has never been a quieter period for Bitcoin markets as volatility has declined to an all-time low. On-chain analysis indicates that Bitcoin market volatility is at its lowest ever period. Crypto analysts have been monitoring historical BTC volatility levels, and they have bottomed out. The last time volatility tanked...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s How High Bitcoin (BTC) Could Soar at the Top of Next Cycle, According to Crypto Analyst
A widely followed cryptocurrency strategist is expressing long-term bullish sentiment for Bitcoin (BTC) as the next halving approaches. The host of crypto YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could rally by nearly 380% from current levels en route to printing a new all-time high at the top of the next bull market.
CNBC
Mark Cuban wants to buy more bitcoin, says gold investors are 'dumb'
Billionaire Mark Cuban is doubling down on bitcoin and says he even prefers investing in the digital asset over gold. The longtime cryptocurrency advocate said he hopes the price of bitcoin goes down further so he can buy more during a Dec. 26 episode of Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast.
NASDAQ
Bitcoin Seen Dropping Lower Before Shooting Back Up
Billionaire Tim Draper says bitcoin (BTC) could hit $250,000 next year while renowned investor Mark Mobius counters it could crash to $10,000. Who's right?. That's anyone's guess but for now, the world's largest cryptocurrency and the beleaguered cryptocurrency market it helped usher is expected to remain in the doldrums for much of next year, if not longer.
Tesla Stock: Just How Low Can It Go?
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report stock can’t find the brakes. The stock opened 4.6% lower on Tuesday, the first session of the holiday-shortened trading week and the last trading week of 2022. The electric-vehicle leader's shares at last check were off 8%. Should Tesla stock close lower on...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis
Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
astaga.com
Bitcoin price prediction as the US dollar index plummets
Bitcoin worth has been in a decent vary previously few weeks. Bitcoin’s concern and greed index has dropped to the concern stage of 25. The US greenback index has plummeted to $103. Bitcoin worth has held in a decent vary even because the US greenback index (DXY) has plunged...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Exchange Outflow Volume Plunges to 7-Month Lows
Investors might have rebuilt some confidence in CEXs, with BTC exchange outflow volumes hitting a seven-month low record. Glassnode data shows a decrease in the 7-Day MA of bitcoin leaving centralized exchanges with only 986.237 BTC getting withdrawn in the past week or so. The declining outflow could signal that...
astaga.com
7 of the Top Cryptos to Buy Now: Ultimate Growth in 2023
Whereas figuring out the place to place your cash within the present bear market could be difficult, many take into account a number of tasks the highest cryptos to purchase now. Because the crypto market traits decrease, it may appear counterintuitive to start out rising your portfolio now. However, these downturns comprise some superb funding alternatives. This text will discover seven promising tasks and clarify why 2023 could possibly be their finest yr but.
thenewscrypto.com
Prominent Billionaire Investor Bill Miller Remains Bullish on Bitcoin
Recent retirement didn’t stop him from making Bitcoin one of his hallmark bets. Miller likens cryptocurrencies to digital gold because of potential as a store of wealth. Even though Bitcoin has suffered a severe sell-off this year, legendary investor Bill Miller remains positive about the cryptocurrency. The Baltimore investment...
dailyhodl.com
Coin Bureau Names Top Altcoins To Invest in During a Recession
A popular crypto analyst is ranking Cosmos (ATOM) and Algorand (ALGO) among his top five altcoins to invest in during a recession. In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, the pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy says the decentralized parallel blockchain network Cosmos is high on his list due to its high staking rewards and strong development team.
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Sells Texas Facility to Galaxy Digital for $65M
In addition to the $65 million sale to Galaxy, Argo is also grabbing a $35 million loan backed by more than 23,000 mining machines. Bitcoin mining company Argo Blockchain announced it has entered into definitive agreements with Galaxy Digital Holdings that will see the miner sell its Helios facility in Dickens County, Texas.
theblock.co
Daily crypto trading falls below $10 billion for the first time since 2020
Daily spot trading volume fell below $10 billion on Dec. 25. Trading volumes haven’t been that low since Dec. 17, 2020, when bitcoin’s price first broke past $20,000. Daily spot market trading volume for crypto exchanges fell below $10 billion for the first time since December of 2020, according to The Block's Data Dashboard.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum
An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
astaga.com
Bitcoin is edging closer to $17k as bullish sentiment grows stronger
The crypto market is buying and selling within the inexperienced zone for the second-consecutive day this week. Bitcoin is closing in on the $17k resistance stage and will cross it a number of hours from now. The whole crypto market cap is now near $815 billion. Bitcoin closes in on...
astaga.com
Analyst Explains Why Ethereum Is Bullish Against Bitcoin
An analyst has defined that the absence of miners on the Ethereum community could possibly be bullish for the ETHBTC ratio. Miners Present A Persistent Promoting Strain On Bitcoin. As defined in a tweet by Tom Dunleavy, a Messari analysis analyst, BTC miners promote nearly all of the cash they...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Issues 2023 Bitcoin Forecast, Says BTC Could Mirror Epic Surge in 2019
A closely followed crypto analyst thinks that Bitcoin (BTC) could pull off a major move to the upside next year. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 187,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is flashing vibes of its 2019 bear market rally when the king crypto surged from $3,000 to $14,000 in a few months.
Comments / 0