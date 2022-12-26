Read full article on original website
A couple with 22 active Airbnb properties that bring in $1.3 million in annual revenue said on YouTube that they're planning to 'quit' the platform because they want 'more control'
Sara and Tony Robinson outlined six ways they're trying to get more direct bookings, though they said they will keep their listings live on Airbnb.
This 48-year-old FTX user who lost access to $120,000 plans to diversify into real estate and luxury collectibles - but hasn't lost faith in crypto
This software developer has been investing in crypto for two years, and planned to use the FTX funds for his three childrens' college education. He had roughly five bitcoin on his account, as well as a smaller position in Avalanche, which added up to about $120,000 based on November prices.
Harvard professor tells Joe Rogan all tech devices with lithium batteries come from slave mines
Siddharth Kara, the author of the book Cobalt Red: How The Blood of The Congo Powers Our Lives, insists there is no such thing as 'clean cobalt' - the term given to describe ethically mined cobalt.
FTX US's auditor stands by its accounting work for the collapsed crypto exchange, report says
Armanino, the auditor for FTX's US branch, defended its accounting work for the exchange. "We were never engaged to audit internal controls," the company's chief operating officer told the FT. Armanino has stopped its auditing and proof of reserve work. It is facing a lawsuit from FTX customers. FTX's US...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Crypto Winter Forces 40% Staff Layoffs at Another Crypto Firm
The crypto winter has forced many successful cryptocurrency firms to reduce their workforce in order to survive and continue expanding while we wait for the next crypto rally. The Octopus Network, a decentralized app chain network built on the NEAR Protocol, was the most recently hit company and announced that it would be “refactoring” to deal with the current market situation.
thenewscrypto.com
Economist and Entrepreneur Peter Schiff Advises Investors To Sell Bitcoin
Peter has always been skeptical about bitcoin and has instead advocated for gold. Schiff’s warning was seen by some as proof that we’ve reached rock bottom. Peter Schiff, an economist, and staunch gold bull, has a holiday greeting for bitcoin holders. Schiff established Schiffgold, a precious metals company that deals mostly in gold and silver bullion, and serves as its chairman. He has always been skeptical about bitcoin and has instead advocated for gold.
I got into Y Combinator as a solo founder and left with a $4.5 million investment. Here's how I got in on my second try and what it was like.
Y Combinator's Demo Day helped startup founder Kathryn Cross raise $4.5 million from investors like Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian for Anja Health.
zycrypto.com
Billions Lost, Employees Cut Off — Inside The Metaverse’s Bad Run In 2022
The much-anticipated metaverse has suffered a string of losses ranging from dwindling daily users to billions wiped off its market capitalization. After investing billions in the project, Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta lost almost 75% in value as its augmented reality division recorded losses in each quarter. Investors across metaverse platforms...
Autoblog
Canoo claims former execs joined the company to steal secrets and launch a rival automaker
Electric vehicle upstart Canoo is alleging some of its former executives only joined the firm in order to steal its trade secrets and launch a rival auto company. In a 58-page lawsuit filed December 22 in the United States Central District Court of California, Canoo alleges several former employees stole intellectual property, violated trade secrets policies, breached employee separation agreements, and more in order to benefit their own, new EV startup, Harbinger.
CNBC
A former exec from Stripe and Uber is 'OK to give up 100x growth' to build a new business that will last
Vidit Agrawal, co-founder of Indonesia-based startup GajiGesa, knows crazy growth is nice. But staying power is better. "Everyone is talking about profitability nowadays. I hope it stays. Building a revenue-based or profitable business is something I have advocated over the years," Agrawal told CNBC Make It. GajiGesa is in the...
thenewscrypto.com
Palau Collaborates With Ripple to Launch Countries First Stablecoin
Palau is a microstate consisting of a group of islands. Whipps Jr. also mentioned Binance CEO CZ’s recent visit to the nation. The popularity of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin has been rising lately all around the world. Countries of all sizes are making efforts to digitalize their economies and adopt blockchain technology and digital currencies. Several national banks are working on introducing their own stablecoins or central bank digital currencies.
thenewscrypto.com
Octopus Network Announces Mass Layoff Amid Sluggish Market
All remaining Octopus Network employees will take a 20% pay reduction. Octopus’ founder, Louis Liu, expressed pessimism about the sector as a whole. In light of the dismal state of the industry. Octopus Network has announced a round of personnel cuts that will see 12 of the core 30 employees go. All remaining Octopus Network employees will take a 20% pay reduction. And the network’s team token incentive will be put on hold indefinitely.
thenewscrypto.com
Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Drops Over 9% In 24H, Will It Continue?
Terra Classic has decreased by nearly 9.20% in the last 24 hours. Binance has temporarily suspended LUNC trading fees until March 2023. After experiencing a dramatic price surge over the last few days, Terra Classic (LUNC) is currently witnessing a breakout from its rapid price spike. LUNC, one of the leading altcoins in the global cryptocurrency market, has attained a significant price increase recently, registering more than 10%. However, the token has plunged massively during the past 24 hours.
nftgators.com
Fidelity and HSBC File Web3 Trademark Applications for Financial Services in the Metaverse
Fidelity launched a metaverse presence in April. The financial services company also launched a metaverse ETF. HSBC entered the metaverse in March via a partnership with The Sandbox. American multinational financial services corporation, Fidelity, has filed three new trademark applications indicating further plans for the metaverse. Filed with the United...
thenewscrypto.com
Web3 Trends & Opportunities: Coinlive’s Very First Grand-Scale Summit
Web3 Trends & Opportunities ─ The Web3 Transformation: What Awaits Us in the Future?. To end 2022 with a bang, Coinlive hosted its very own, as well as its very first grand-scale summit, at Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre on 22 December. The full-day event featured keynote speeches by industry experts, insightful roundtable discussions, and a project pitch by a National University of Singapore (NUS) student. Like-minded individuals from all walks of life were present at the event to connect and gain valuable insights and key takeaways on Web3’s trends and opportunities, as well as what the future holds for it.
Latin American Mergers and Acquisitions Expected to Grow in 2023
Investors are looking at Latin America for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and other opportunities. This is likely to increase the amount of M&A in the region in 2023, but the number of initial public offerings (IPOs) is still likely to be held back by other factors, Reuters reported Tuesday (Dec. 27).
thenewscrypto.com
MicroStrategy and Its Subsidiaries Together Add 2,500 Bitcoins
MicroStrategy has almost 132,500 bitcoin in its possession as of 27th December 2022. On December 22nd, for tax purposes, MacroStrategy sold about 704 bitcoins. Michael Saylor, a Bitcoin maximalist, stated on Wednesday that MicroStrategy had bought 2,395 Bitcoins. As of the 27th of December, according to an SEC filing. MicroStrategy has almost 132,500 bitcoin in its possession. Which it purchased for over $4 billion at an average price of $30,397 per Bitcoin.
kalkinemedia.com
Italy's Nexi signs digital payments deal with TIM's Olivetti
MILAN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Nexi and Telecom Italia's Olivetti have teamed up to provide advanced electronic payment solutions to businesses, the companies said on Tuesday. Under the accord, Nexi's payment systems will be built into Olivetti's cash registers, they said in a joint statement, with the companies also planning to develop and sell integrated tax and payment solutions for retailers.
forkast.news
Sam Bankman-Fried used Alameda Research money to buy Robinhood shares
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and former chief executive officer of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com, took funds from his trading firm, Alameda Research, to buy shares of trading app Robinhood, court documents revealed on Tuesday. Fast facts. In an affidavit provided to the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, Bankman-Fried affirmed that he and...
cryptopotato.com
North Korean Hacking Group Steals Millions Posing as Japanese VCs And Banks
North Korean group BlueNoroff has find a new way to hack into your crypto wallets. Now it resembles banks and Japanese VC firms. This December 27, Kaspersky Lab announced that the North Korean hacking group ‘BlueNoroff’ stole millions of dollars in cryptocurrencies after creating more than 70 fake domains and impersonating banks and venture capital firms.
