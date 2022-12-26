Web3 Trends & Opportunities ─ The Web3 Transformation: What Awaits Us in the Future?. To end 2022 with a bang, Coinlive hosted its very own, as well as its very first grand-scale summit, at Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre on 22 December. The full-day event featured keynote speeches by industry experts, insightful roundtable discussions, and a project pitch by a National University of Singapore (NUS) student. Like-minded individuals from all walks of life were present at the event to connect and gain valuable insights and key takeaways on Web3’s trends and opportunities, as well as what the future holds for it.

