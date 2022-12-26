Read full article on original website
Prominent Billionaire Investor Bill Miller Remains Bullish on Bitcoin
Recent retirement didn’t stop him from making Bitcoin one of his hallmark bets. Miller likens cryptocurrencies to digital gold because of potential as a store of wealth. Even though Bitcoin has suffered a severe sell-off this year, legendary investor Bill Miller remains positive about the cryptocurrency. The Baltimore investment...
Economist and Entrepreneur Peter Schiff Advises Investors To Sell Bitcoin
Peter has always been skeptical about bitcoin and has instead advocated for gold. Schiff’s warning was seen by some as proof that we’ve reached rock bottom. Peter Schiff, an economist, and staunch gold bull, has a holiday greeting for bitcoin holders. Schiff established Schiffgold, a precious metals company that deals mostly in gold and silver bullion, and serves as its chairman. He has always been skeptical about bitcoin and has instead advocated for gold.
PEGA Pool’s Launch Is In Sight, A Silver Lining for Bitcoin Miners Everywhere
The wait is (finally) almost over. After months of anticipation, the world’s first ecological mining pool to ever hit the market is finally almost here. But what’s got Bitcoin (BTC) miners so excited about PEGA Pool’s launch?. For starters, they’ve been battling to make ends meet amidst...
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction 2023 — Will AVAX Hit $45 Soon?
Bullish AVAX price prediction for 2023 is $16.42 to $30.72. Avalanche (AVAX) price might also reach $45 soon. Bearish AVAX price prediction for 2023 is $11.57. In Avalanche (AVAX) price prediction 2023, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about AVAX to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Drops Over 9% In 24H, Will It Continue?
Terra Classic has decreased by nearly 9.20% in the last 24 hours. Binance has temporarily suspended LUNC trading fees until March 2023. After experiencing a dramatic price surge over the last few days, Terra Classic (LUNC) is currently witnessing a breakout from its rapid price spike. LUNC, one of the leading altcoins in the global cryptocurrency market, has attained a significant price increase recently, registering more than 10%. However, the token has plunged massively during the past 24 hours.
Octopus Network Announces Mass Layoff Amid Sluggish Market
All remaining Octopus Network employees will take a 20% pay reduction. Octopus’ founder, Louis Liu, expressed pessimism about the sector as a whole. In light of the dismal state of the industry. Octopus Network has announced a round of personnel cuts that will see 12 of the core 30 employees go. All remaining Octopus Network employees will take a 20% pay reduction. And the network’s team token incentive will be put on hold indefinitely.
Japan Relaxes Crypto laws Concerning Listing of Tokens on Exchanges
The economic plan of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida includes developing the Web3 market. Japanese cryptocurrency exchanges must now register with the government. Despite the bleak crypto market environment and the collapse of FTX, the government of Japan has agreed to make listings by cryptocurrency exchange in the nation simpler. Japan is relaxing its strict crypto laws even as the ripple effects of FTX’s downfall are still being felt across the industry and beyond.
Bitcoin Mining Firm Agro Blockchain Halts Operations For 24 Hours
The corporation said that it has sought a 24-hour trading halt with the United States. The bitcoin mining company did not file for bankruptcy and is instead reorganizing. Agro Blockchain, a London-based bitcoin mining company, has stated that it would reopen on Wednesday, December 28. Given that the London Stock Exchange is closed on Tuesday, December 27th, the corporation said that it has sought a 24-hour trading halt with the United States.
Crypto Lender Nexo openly Seek Options to Obtain Vauld
Nexo wrote an open letter to Vauld’s creditors amid diverse opinions over the acquisition approach. Crypto lender Vauld has until January 20 to complete its restructuring plan. A Singapore-based crypto lender Vauld announced on December 26 that the July acquisition agreement between Vauld and its rival Nexo had “not...
HSBC Filed Trademark Application for Crypto-Related Services
HSBC filed Trademarks for a Wide Range of Digital Currency and Metaverse Products. Fidelity filed three trademark applications covering NFT on Dec 21. HSBC, a British multinational universal bank, has submitted trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a wide range of digital currency and products and services, including those relating to the metaverse and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). And Mike Kondoudis, a USPTO-licensed trademark lawyer, tweeted on Dec 23 that HSBC had applied for a trademark to exchange and transfer virtual currencies.
What’s the Reason Behind Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Rally?
LUNC has seen increasing capital inflow, reaching $981 million. Terra community Contro Protocol Grant Proposal voting has been completed. While the global cryptocurrency market is still in a consolidation stage, the price of Terra Classic (LUNC), the original chain of the collapsed Terra (LUNA) ecosystem, is surging. LUNC continues to be lifted by increased buying pressure.
Fidelity Investments Ventures Into Metaverse to Offer Web3 Services
Fidelity Investments has submitted a series of trademark applications for various NFT & Investment services. The firm will primarily focus on mutual funds, retirement funds, investment management, and more. Fidelity Investments, the U.S based financial services corporation, has set out to enter the metaverse industry. According to Mike Kondoudis, a...
Kraken Exchange Announces Ceasing of Operations in Japan
The exchange will close its offices in Japan and remove its registration with FSA. Payward Asia Inc., a Kraken subsidiary, manages the exchange’s Japanese outlet. Kraken, a global cryptocurrency exchange, is ceasing operations in Japan for a second time. Blaming a drain on its resources caused by the country’s “weak crypto market.”
“It’s Time To Touch Grass and Recharge” – Polygon Sign off for 2022
A short break from work life for 2022 – Polygon team. Incredible achievements of Polygon to the crypto community. Polygon awaits for 2023 to invent and drive through Web3 space. Polygon, a popular blockchain platform connecting top tech firms to advance their business operations. As the entire team cherishes...
Web3 Trends & Opportunities: Coinlive’s Very First Grand-Scale Summit
Web3 Trends & Opportunities ─ The Web3 Transformation: What Awaits Us in the Future?. To end 2022 with a bang, Coinlive hosted its very own, as well as its very first grand-scale summit, at Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre on 22 December. The full-day event featured keynote speeches by industry experts, insightful roundtable discussions, and a project pitch by a National University of Singapore (NUS) student. Like-minded individuals from all walks of life were present at the event to connect and gain valuable insights and key takeaways on Web3’s trends and opportunities, as well as what the future holds for it.
Ukrainian Steals Cryptocurrencies From Russian Dark Web Market
The crypto donation of almost $25,000 was sent to the Ukrainian nonprofit Enjoying Life. The Ukrainian and his associates were able to access the marketplace’s “master wallet”. Reports indicate that Alex Holden is a Ukrainian-born cyber intelligence professional. Emigrated to the United States from Kyiv as a...
Alameda Research Wallets Activated Amid SBF Court Appearance
Sam Bankman-Fried will appear before a No-Nonsense judge on January 3, 2023. The crypto wallets linked to Alameda Research became active with significant fund transfers. Sam Bankman-Fried ‘SBF’ is scheduled to enter a plea next week in response to charges that he defrauded investors and misappropriated billions of dollars from users at his bankrupt FTX crypto exchange. It’s been just 6 days since the former CEO was freed on a $250 million bond.
Binance CEO CZ Stated ‘Never Touch User’s Fund’
Binance withholds 100 reserves on every single coin. CZ stated cryptocurrency firms should never touch users’ funds. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao ‘CZ’, sat down for a round of questions. And CZ answered anything from how to buy a cool Binance sweatshirt to the FTX collapse in an interview video that was released on Binance’s Twitter account on December 27.
Investors File Lawsuit Against Gemini Founders Over Earn Trust Offering
The investors have claimed that the Winklevoss twins committed fraud. Gemini Earn Trust offered returns of up to 8% to its backers. As a result of the ongoing liquidity situation at Genesis Global, which is a cryptocurrency lender, Gemini Trust Co. has become a scapegoat. Investors have filed a lawsuit against Gemini’s co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss. Alleging that they were offered interest-bearing accounts by the cryptocurrency exchange that were not properly registered as securities.
