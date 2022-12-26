Selection of Safe Donors for Living Donor Liver Transplant Using Extended Right Lobe Graft.

Read full article on original website
physiciansweekly.com
Many Thyroid Cancer Survivors Cite Inadequate Pretreatment Understanding
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A considerable proportion of survivors of thyroid cancer report inadequate pretreatment understanding, according to a study published online Dec. 29 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. Amanda Silver Karcioglu, M.D., from Massachusetts Eye and Ear and Harvard Medical School in Boston, and...
physiciansweekly.com
Parental Astigmatism Increases Risk for Child Astigmatism
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Parental astigmatism may confer an independent and dose-dependent association with child astigmatism, according to a study published online Dec. 21 in JAMA Network Open. Ka Wai Kam, from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and colleagues examined the association between parental astigmatism...
physiciansweekly.com
Ferric derisomaltose may reduce heart failure-related hospitalizations
1. Risk of hospital admission was lower in the ferric derisomaltose group versus usual care. 2. Treatment-related adverse events were comparable between both groups, with no deaths. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Iron deficiency is a common complication in patients with heart failure and may lead to worse...
physiciansweekly.com
Diabetes is a risk factor for high platelet reactivity post percutaneous coronary intervention
1. In patients with diabetes mellitus who are on therapy with clopidogrel following percutaneous coronary intervention, high platelet reactivity was more frequent compared to those without diabetes mellitus. 2. Patients with diabetes mellitus had an increased risk of major adverse cardiac events compared to those without diabetes mellitus. 3. Patients...
physiciansweekly.com
Emergency department crowding negative influences outcomes for adults presenting with asthma
1. Amongst patients presenting to the emergency department with acute asthma exacerbations, crowding negatively impacted the care provided in all triage groups. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Crowding in the emergency department, a state where demand for care services exceeds the capacity of providers, has been a longstanding healthcare concern....
physiciansweekly.com
Emraclidine is safe and well-tolerated for the treatment of schizophrenia
1. Incidence of total adverse events and specific adverse events were similar between the emraclidine groups and placebo. 2. There was an initial, modest increase in heart rate and blood pressure with emraclidine that was deemed not clinically significant by week 6. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Antipsychotics...
physiciansweekly.com
Comparison of resuscitative endovascular balloon occlusion of the aorta versus resuscitative thoracotomy for aortic occlusion
1. This multicentre, comparative effectiveness study demonstrated that aortic occlusion via resuscitative endovascular balloon occlusion of the aorta (REBOA) zone 1 was significantly associated with reduced mortality compared to aortic occlusion via resuscitative thoracotomy. 2. Future research through randomized controlled trials is warranted to verify whether REBOA zone 1 is...
physiciansweekly.com
Black Patients Less Likely to Undergo Minimally Invasive Mitral Valve Surgery
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Non-Hispanic Black patients are less likely to undergo minimally invasive mitral valve surgery (MIMVS) and are more likely to die or experience a major complication than non-Hispanic White patients, according to a study published online Dec. 21 in JAMA Network Open. Laurent...
physiciansweekly.com
No significant differences in postoperative complications found between open repair with local anesthesia and laparoscopic repair of inguinal hernias
1. In this retrospective cohort study, among 107 073 patients, no significant difference was found in complications between patients undergoing laparoscopic surgery and open repair with local anesthesia. 2. Operative time for laparoscopic repair was significantly longer, with a difference of 10.42 minutes compared to open repair with local anesthesia.
physiciansweekly.com
A Study of Shared Decision-Making in Diverse Family Structures: Legal and Ethical Considerations
The following is a summary of “Periviable Decision-Making in a New Era of Parentage: Ethical and Legal Considerations and Provider Perspectives on Shared Decision-making in Diverse Family Structures” published in the December 2022 issue of Pediatrics by Cheng et al. In the context of periviable delivery (i.e., between...
physiciansweekly.com
Elevated Interleukin-6 and COVID-19 Pneumonia Patients’ Electrocardiographic Abnormalities
The following is a summary of “Electrocardiographic abnormalities in patients with COVID-19 pneumonia and raised interleukin-6” published in the December 2022 issue of Primary Care by Kaeley et al. In individuals with COVID-19 infection, cardiac damage was linked to increased mortality. The underlying cardiovascular problems can be identified...
physiciansweekly.com
Dexemedomidine premedication increases preoperative sedation and inhibits stress induced by tracheal intubation
1. The use of oral dexmedetomidine as premedication prior to neurosurgery increased preoperative sedation and reduced the stress reaction induced by tracheal intubation under general anesthesia. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Preoperative anxiety can significantly impact an individual’s experience prior to surgery and cause many physical manifestations such as increased...
physiciansweekly.com
Suffocation and unexplained infant death risks differentially affected by safe sleep practices
1. A case-control study utilizing publically available databases of sudden infant deaths and infant/maternal behaviors identified differential risk factors for sleep-related suffocation death and sudden unexplained infant deaths. 2. All five studied sleep variables (position, soft bedding use, sleep surface, room sharing, sleep surface sharing) had notable differences in the...
physiciansweekly.com
Early childhood smoke exposure associated with negative neurocognitive outcomes in children
1. In a pre-birth prospective cohort study, early childhood smoke exposure, but not prenatal smoke exposure, was associated with altered neurocognitive outcomes. 2. Neither prenatal nor early childhood smoke exposure affected measures of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Tobacco smoke is a well-known...
physiciansweekly.com
Rheumatoid Arthritis Teleconsultation During the COVID-19 Pandemic
The following is the summary of “Evaluation of Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis in Teleconsultation During the First Wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic” published in the November 2022 issue of Rheumatology by Avouac, et al. This study aimed to characterize the characteristics rheumatologists used to monitor patients with rheumatoid...
physiciansweekly.com
Association Between Cough Rate and Inflammation Markers in Severe Asthma
The following is a summary of “An observational study to determine the relationship between cough frequency and markers of inflammation in severe asthma” published in the December 2022 issue of Respiratory by Holmes et al. The link between an objectively determined cough and type 2 (T2) biomarkers and...
physiciansweekly.com
Effects of Sac/Val on Cardiac Remodeling, Health Status and Biomarkers by Age
The following is a summary of “Age Differences in Effects of Sacubitril/Valsartan on Cardiac Remodeling, Biomarkers, and Health Status” published in the December 2022 issue of Heart Failure by Murphy et al. In individuals with heart failure and a low ejection fraction(HFrEF), sacubitril/valsartan (Sac/Val) improves survival. They hoped...
physiciansweekly.com
Dietary Nitrate Intake Linked to Lower Risk for AMD Progression
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Dietary nitrate intake is associated with a lower risk for progression of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), according to a study published online Dec. 22 in JAMA Ophthalmology. Geoffrey K. Broadhead, M.D., Ph.D., from the National Eye Institute at the National Institutes of...
physiciansweekly.com
Anemia in Children Aged 2–5 Years: Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Children and Infants
The following is a summary of “Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children food package revisions and anemia in children aged 2–5 years,” published in the October 2022 issue of Clinical Nutrition by Sanjeevi, et al. Low-income women and children in the US are given...
physiciansweekly.com
Patients Affected by Both axSpA and CD can be Identified by a Novel Collagen Degradation Biomarker
The following is a summary of “Novel Biomarker of Collagen Degradation Can Identify Patients Affected With Both Axial Spondyloarthritis and Crohn’s Disease” published in the December 2022 Issue of Rheumatology By Nielsen, et al. Axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) is characterized by chronic inflammatory arthritis, and it is common...
