What's new at the Mu? Cartooning course returns to museum

Everyone is invited to join the Massillon Museum and instructor Douglas Laubacher on Jan. 7 for the first Do the Mu of 2023 − “Cartooning with Character.” The free workshop is appropriate for all ages. Guests may drop in anytime between noon and 2 p.m. Pencils and paper will be provided, but attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite sketchbook.

Highlights

Laubacher will present powerful prompts to help participants conjure original ideas for cartoon characters. “Learn from a pro and have fun with others as you use an assortment of specially designed suggestions to spur your creativity to draw cartoon characters from your own imagination,” said Stephanie Toole, MassMu’s education and outreach manager.

Laubacher is a cartoonist and art educator from Northeast Ohio. His comic strip, "Unbound," can be read in the Tuscarawas County Bargain Hunter. He teaches cartooning in art centers and libraries throughout the region, and is a member of the National Cartoonist Society.

Guests on Jan. 7 can view the Stark County Artists Exhibition; “Carry On”: A Century of Swing; Days with Delsie; and Collection Snapshot: Faces of Massillon Business. The Paul Brown/Massillon Tiger Football History Timeline, the American Indian Gallery, the Massillon History Gallery, the Immel Circus, Innovators of Massillon, and the Albert E. Hise Fine and Decorative Arts Gallery are always on display.

Why attend?

Do the Mu, History Discussion Group and Brown Bag Lunch programs are free public programs that MassMu offers each month. Everyone can visit 12 art and history galleries during regular hours at no charge.

Details

What − MassMu’s Do the Mu, “Cartooning with Character”

When − Noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 7.

Where − 121 Lincoln Way East, Massillon

− massillonmuseum.org or 330-833-4061