Loudonville, OH

PERSONALITY PROFILE: Loudonville’s Kara Pearce detected early on law enforcement was the career for her

By Jim Brewer, Ashland Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 3 days ago
When she was 12, she wanted to be a doctor, a surgeon.

That’s a far cry from police detective, which shows where 19 years of different experiences can take someone.

Kara Pearce of Loudonville today serves as a detective for the Ashland City Police Department, quite a leap from her original police position as a part time dispatcher for the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office in 2010.

The daughter of Vickie Kahl, Pearce grew up in Loudonville and graduated from Loudonville High in 2009.

From fire department to Sheriff's Office to Loudonville PD and back again

“My first position in public service began the August after I graduated from high school, when I joined the Loudonville Fire Department and began training to become a firefighter and emergency medical technician,” Pearce said. “I joined with my cousin, Jen Pearce (now Mosher). While in training with the fire department, I picked up the part time dispatcher position with the Sheriff’s Department in August of 2010. That piqued my interest in law enforcement.”

In February 2011, she moved from the Sheriff’s Office to a full-time position as a dispatcher with the Loudonville police, and then went back to the Sheriff’s Office when they hired her full time. At that point, she was convinced law enforcement was the career she wanted to pursue, so she entered the police academy.

She graduated from the academy in April 2013, and was hired by Loudonville Police Chief Kevin Taylor as a part time patrolman a month later, and became full time in December 2013.

While with the LPD, Pearce was presented a special life saving award when she physically prevented a woman from committing suicide, keeping her from jumping off the Wood Street bridge.

She transferred from the Loudonville to Ashland Police Department in December 2016, serving as a patrolman until April of this year when she was promoted to detective.

The road has lead to detective with Ashland PD

“Being a detective is amazing,” Pearce said. “You get involved in a number of interesting matters that aren’t part of being a patrolman. We get in depth education in subjects like crime scene analysis, forensic interviewing, and homicide investigation. I’m involved in a lot of very interesting cases, things I can’t really talk about because they are still part of open investigations.”

She hasn’t directly been involved in murder cases yet, through she has dealt with child abuse and sexual assaults.

She also inherited a police community service venture from one of her detective predecessors, Kim Mager, who retired earlier this year. That is the Shop With A Cop program, where law enforcement officers from all county agencies shop for toys with county youth.

At this year’s Shop With A Cop event Dec. 10, law enforcement distributed toys purchased with over $44,000 in donations to 270 youth, the event organized by Pearce.

She also was selected as the Law Enforcement Officer of the Month for November by county Prosecutor Christopher Tunnell.

Sheserves with Lt. John Simmons, Sgt. Curt Dorsey, narcotics officers Kody Hying and Brad Scarl and fellow detective James Coey. Coey, also of Loudonville, was promoted to the detective bureau the same time as Pearce.

A place where she can make a difference

Asked why she like police work, she answered “I can make a difference with a whole lot of people. Sometimes our contact is instantaneous, and sometimes it’s in depth, but I have found that there are things that I can do that can change people’s lives. When that happens, and it’s a positive outcome, it is an amazing experience.”

When she is not working, Pearce, who lives in Loudonville, spends a lot of time with her boyfriend, Brad Bilancini, a member of the Wooster Fire Department.

“His family has a farm outside of town that we have built a log cabin on, and we really enjoy spending time there,” she said.

She also does a lot of reading, “mysteries and true crime,” she smiled.

