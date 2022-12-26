Read full article on original website
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Instagrammer Got a Personal Invite to Beyonce's Renaissance Party by Tina LawsonSiloamLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Rare snowy owl sighting in Orange County captivates locals
A rare sight captivated locals as a snowy owl was discovered on the rooftop of an Orange County home on Wednesday. Excitement was palpable as a crowd of birdwatchers gathered at a home near Orangewood Avenue and Holder Street in Cypress to observe the owl resting on the roof. The majestic creature drew plenty of […]
The Best Soups in Orange County
I love soup. It has always been on my favorite food list when asked. I’m the crazy person who orders soup in the middle of summer and equally enjoys it on a cold winter night. A good bowl of soup always conjures up childhood memories and provides a sense of literal warmth and comfort. There are so many different types of soups to love and enjoy.
South Coast Plaza | Shopping mall in Costa Mesa, California
Very close to Disneyland is one of the largest malls in the United States. South Coast Plaza is also the largest mall in California. It is located in Costa Mesa, just 20 minutes from Anaheim and has the best brands in the world of fashion. Whether you're looking for luxury brands like Hermès, Chanel or Louis Vuitton, sportswear stores like Nike or Lululemon or brands like Banana Republic, Ralph Lauren or Coach, this mall has something for everyone. Your options for eating out are not far behind as there are more than 30 restaurants with different types of cuisine such as Morton's Steakhouse, Maggiano's Italian restaurant and Din Tai Fung Chinese.
I've lived in California's Orange County for 40 years. Here are the 8 best things to do here besides going to Disneyland.
Just a short drive from Disneyland in Anaheim, Orange County has six beach towns that boast excellent restaurants, art galleries, and shopping.
My Christmas Eve In Orange County, California
I had a great Christmas Eve with my kids in Orange County, California…a bit of calm before an unanticipated storm. My wife Heidi, a nurse, was working so I was left with the kids. I rose at 4:00 am to get my blogging done for the morning so that the kids would not have to occupy themselves when they woke up.
Irvine Leaders Are Considering Leaving Green Power Agency They Launched
Irvine city leaders are looking at potentially pulling out of the green power agency they created in an abrupt special meeting scheduled over the holidays. Last week, the county board of supervisors pulled out of the Orange County Power Authority, citing a series of audits calling out the agency’s lack of transparency, inexperienced leadership, questionable contracts and a failure to answer questions from county leaders.
Storm Surge And High Tides Test OC Beaches
Can a "living shoreline" save Capistrano Beach?
My O.C.: Calm on Coast Highway
The county’s stretch of PCH brings serenity when it’s needed most. The post My O.C.: Calm on Coast Highway appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
Senor Birria Heading to Los Alamitos
This will be the second outpost for the birria centric brand
Baldwin Park woman wins $300,000 jackpot at Pechanga Resort Casino on Christmas morning
A gambler in Temecula surely enjoyed her Christmas after hitting a $300,000 jackpot over the holiday - talk about the ultimate gift!
California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
Coalition continues campaign to rename Lincoln Park in Downtown Long Beach
Protestors erected gallows in front of the giant penny at Lincoln Park in Downtown Long Beach Monday as part of a protest to demand the park be renamed because of President Abraham Lincoln’s role in ordering or overseeing the deaths of Native Americans. The post Coalition continues campaign to rename Lincoln Park in Downtown Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Orange County offering free bus rides for New Year’s
The Orange County Transportation Authority will offer free bus rides for the holiday weekend. Passengers won’t be charged bus fare beginning Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. until Jan.1 at 2:30 a.m., a news release said. The free rides include stops near some of Orange County’s popular destinations, including Downtown Fullerton, Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm. […]
Midterm Election Shows County’s Shifting Political Landscape
Orange County’s political parties are in a period of change, explains Jodi Balma, political science department co-coordinator and professor at Fullerton College. The 2022 Midterm Election demonstrated just how purple the county is, Balma says, noting that Republicans lost majority control of the Orange County Board of Supervisors for the first time in decades.
Jurassic Quest, the nation’s biggest dinosaur experience, migrates to Orange County
North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Orange County-area families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest® opens at the Orange County Fair & Event Center for a limited run, Jan. 14-16. Jurassic Quest...
California woman wins jackpot at Pechanga Resort Casino
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by the Pechanga Resort Casino to drop a Christmas present off to a lucky guest.
DETAILS: Mario To Host The 134th Annual Rose Parade on January 2nd!
Exciting news! Mario has been tapped to host the 134th annual Rose Parade in Pasadena on January 2nd, 2023! That parade takes place the morning before the Rose Bowl for 134 years now. Mario will host with the hilarious Ana Gasteyer live on NBC starting at 11am ET. This will be the 96th year that NBC has broadcasted the parade with them first airing it live on radio in 1927 and starting on television in 1954. Pretty cool piece of history Mario is apart of! Be sure to check it out nice and early on Monday!
Group of women steal safe from Orange County family-owned store
ORANGE, Calif. – Authorities are seeking a group of women who stole a safe from a supermarket in the city of Orange. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Dec. 17 at Produce World, in the City of Orange, just outside Santa Ana, southeast of Los Angeles, according to police.
Riverside County home’s over-the-top Christmas decorations illuminate the city
A homeowner in Menifee, California is dazzling neighbors with a home Christmas display that puts Clark W. Griswold to shame. Amalitsa Anastasiou of Loire Valley Lane has won “House of the Year” in this Riverside County city for 20 years in a row, she says. Visitors come from...
$300 stimulus to brighten the season: Mayor Bass’ holiday gift to LA families
According to a report by The Sun on December 21, 2022, a stimulus of $300 has been announced by Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles, aimed at benefiting 5,000 families during the holiday shopping rush. The funds, which come from a $1.5 million pot, will be distributed through the GIVEN program, which is part of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles and a partnership between Bass, the city’s Community Investment for Families Department, and its Family Source Centers.
